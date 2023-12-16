Best Light weapons in THE FINALS, ranked

The Light build in THE FINALS gives you the power of extreme agility, fast enough for you to be able to run a dagger through your enemy’s neck even in a hectic gunfight. Considering there are a number of Light weapon options, however, what should you choose to bring out the build’s best?

Light weapons are lighter on the scale and feature a high fire rate to give you the edge in close range, but not all of them are built the same; some will give you a greater advantage than others. So here’s a tier list to help you make the choice the next time you choose to go Light in THE FINALS.

All Light build weapons in THE FINALS, ranked

There are nine Light weapons in THE FINALS, and I’ve ranked them below according to my experience. The tier list is subjective, so don’t hesitate to make your own choice based on your preferences.

S-tier

XP-54

The XP-54. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The XP-54 is not just the best Light weapon, but it’s also regarded as one of the strongest overall weapons when taking all builds into consideration. Thanks to its high fire rate and scope, you can conquer both close and mid-ranged fights with this powerful light submachine gun. Paired with the Light build’s speed and flexibility, the XP-54 is a no-brainer pick in THE FINALS.

V9S

The V9S. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Light weapon to make it to the S-tier is the V9S, and it couldn’t have been more obvious. It might be just a pistol, but its impeccable stats make it so much more than a sidearm. It’s one of the top two weapons in the game; I’d have put it on top of the Light weapon tier list, but my bias for automatic weapons got the better of me. You’re more than welcome to favor the V9S over the XP-54. The V-95 is effective in long-range as well, making it a better all-rounder.

A-tier

M11

The M11. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Boasting a higher fire rate, greater magazine size, and lower reload time than the XP-54, the M11 definitely gives our best Light build weapon solid competition. This fully automatic machine pistol is also the very first weapon a Light build player starts with, so there’s no doubt about it being beginner-friendly. That said, the high recoil can be a huge turn-off, as can its range restriction and the absence of a scope.

SR-84

SR-84. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are one of the few Light build players who don’t love the chaos of close-ranged combat and love the one-shot, ranged potential of a bolt-action, the SR-84 is for you. That said, considering the Light build is created for a fast-paced game style, with a sniper in hand, you might find it difficult to put the build’s biggest strength to good use. Then again, you can always flaunt your no-scope headshot skills with the SR-84.

B-tier

SH1900

The SH1900. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If high damage is all you seek to mow down your enemies, the SH1900 is definitely a worthy addition to your Light build. This double-barrel shotgun deals 190 damage per bullet, so despite being a weapon with only two shells to shoot before reloading, it’s still a powerful pick for those who love to take fights up close. You can literally two-shot an enemy, provided you don’t miss shots, of course.

LH-1

The LH-1. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I have never seen any Light build player picking the LH1 in my THE FINALS games so far, and that says a lot about this battle rifle. It does deal significant damage per bullet, 45 to be exact, and also has a good fire rate for a battle rifle, but it’s semi-automatic, making it incredibly uncomfortable to use in a fast-paced game of this kind. I might choose it over a melee, but I don’t see any benefit in choosing it over other Light guns in the game.

Throwing Knives

The Throwing Knives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are basically a set of knives that can be thrown in bursts or in pairs, great against targets in close and long range, and most importantly, incredibly fun to wield. As a Light build player, you shouldn’t hesitate to couple your speed with melee weapons to become an unstoppable force, and the Throwing Knives is arguably the best of its kind. While the knives can deal incredible damage to your enemies, their slow fire rate can be a pain, as can their low accuracy stats.

C-tier

Dagger

The Dagger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I love how fast you can move with the Dagger. In the hands of a good Light build player who knows how to move around to baffle an enemy, it’s just astonishingly powerful. That said, it’s a melee weapon and not ranged like the Throwing Knives, so you’ve to get close to the enemy to kill them, which isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Its damage stat isn’t impressive either.

Honestly, in the presence of better guns and even throwable knives, picking a melee doesn’t make sense.

Sword

The Sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sword and the Dagger are pretty much the same, except the former deals higher damage and is slower. If you choose to be the melee master in THE FINALS, I’d say make your choice depending on what you prefer: Speed or damage. Just remember to put your movement skills to use when you are using a melee.