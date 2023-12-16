Best Medium weapons in THE FINALS, ranked

Just like Light and Heavy, the Medium build in THE FINALS has a wide range of weapons to choose from when heading into the arena. If you don’t know which weapon to pick up in your next match, here are all the Medium weapons in THE FINALS, ranked.

Medium build is the most versatile class in THE FINALS when it comes to gadgets in your loadout. Weapons, on the other hand, a pretty straightforward. Despite the dynamic nature and unpredictability of every match, there are a few select options that I recommend you use as a Medium build.

Every Medium weapon in THE FINALS ranked

6. Riot Shield

It definitely isn’t a CoD Riot Shield, that’s for sure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Riot Shield must be the least-used weapon in THE FINALS at least judging from all the games I’ve played. It’s a close-range weapon and unless you and your team have a specific strategy to make use of the Shield, you won’t be able to perform well with it. You want to fight back the enemy teams as consistently as you can and getting up close with a Riot Shield just doesn’t seem like a feasible option.

5. CL-40

Thump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The CL-40 pump-action grenade launcher is also quite a lackluster weapon. It’s too inconsistent to secure kills and can’t really destroy anything. It can work fine for chip damage and clearing out utility but the problem with that is you’ll be sacrificing a normal weapon when running with the CL-40. If you need something to clear out a room I suggest using grenades (Pyro and Frag are both fine) instead, or even explosive barrels scattered around the arena.

4. FCAR

Your heavy rifle variant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It feels like the FCAR lacks personality in the current meta. It’s supposed to be a more precise rifle compared to AKM yet it honestly doesn’t feel that way. Slightly higher accuracy isn’t worth losing half of your mag capacity as there’s not that much you can do with a 20-round mag. Maybe it’s a skill issue, or maybe it’s a mouse and keyboard issue (since I play on PC) but FCAR never felt satisfying to use in THE FINALS.

3. Model 1887

Lever-action goodness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does feel satisfying though is blasting your enemies away with Model 1887. It’s a lever-action shotgun with high damage and range, making it incredibly deadly in the right hands. You can easily deal with the Medium build contestant in three accurate hits. This weapon’s downside is its slower fire rate and reload speed, which means you have to be precise especially when outnumbered, but in a one-on-one scenario, the enemy doesn’t stand a chance.

2. AKM

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For some of you, the AKM will be the best weapon to use because it’s a jack of all trades. Decent up close and at range, has 36 rounds in the mag (which is quite a lot), and has a quick reload speed. I also suggest you to hip-fire in close-quarter combat. I made the mistake of using ADS on the AKM in every situation because it’s a habit at this point, but in THE FINALS you can be way more effective with it by hip-firing.

1. R. 357

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For snappy shooters out there, I present to you the best Medium weapon in THE FINALS, the R .357. The weapon relies on your pure aim and how well you can put bullets into the opponents’ heads. What makes the R. 357 stand out from the rest of Medium build weapons is its effective range. In open spaces like the rooftops of Seul, you can reach enemies you otherwise wouldn’t be able to. It’s a fairly hard weapon to master but it will surely be worth your time once you do.