THE FINALS’ second closed beta is here, and fans have waited in anticipation for this day. Not everyone has received entry into the game, however. But those who have are using the opportunity to try out the game’s three character classes and each of their abilities, gadgets, and weapons.

The objective of the game is simple: Players are placed in teams of three with the task of finding a randomly generated cash drop and escorting it to a designated location elsewhere on the map. Two other teams will hunt you down in the process, attempting to steal the cash drop out from under your nose. You’ll have a variety of weapons, abilities, and gadgets at your disposal as you duel it out with your foes in this fast-paced, first-person shooter.

Before you load into a match, you’ll get to choose one of three classes: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Each class has access to a variety of weapons, abilities, and gadgets, like grenades and ziplines. You’ll be able to select one specialization, one weapon, and three gadgets per loadout, but this loadout can be changed during a match.

Statues depicting each of the three classes. From left to right: Light, Medium, and Heavy. Image via Embark Studios

The Light class specializes in mobility. It’s the smallest hitbox of the three classes, but it also suffers from the smallest health pool. The Light class wants to get up-close and personal, and then get out. Its weapon pool consists mostly of close-range weapons—such as submachine guns, pistols, and melee weapons—but it also has a few rifles for trick-shot enthusiasts.

The Heavy class, on the other hand, boasts the largest amount of health and the largest hitbox, but it lacks mobility. It has less weapons to its name than the Light class, but those it does have includes LMGs, a sledgehammer, a shotgun, and a flamethrower.

The Medium class is the Goldilocks of the three; it’s got average health and movement speed, and is a good pick for first-time players as a result. With a shotgun, two assault rifles, a grenade launcher, and a riot shield in its arsenal, the Medium class excels in mid-range combat.

Below are all the weapons, specializations, and gadgets for each class, as well as their in-game descriptions. This information is based on the second closed beta that began on June 14 and will run until June 21. Given that the game is still in a testing phase, many of the items below may be subject to change before the game’s official launch later this year.

Weapons, specializations, and gadgets for the Light class

Specializations

Grappling Hook : “A cord with a hook that you launch to scale structures and swing past walls. Also handy for quick escapes during combat.”

: “A cord with a hook that you launch to scale structures and swing past walls. Also handy for quick escapes during combat.” Cloaking Device : “A temporary cloak that makes you hard to see when moving, and invisible when motionless.”

: “A temporary cloak that makes you hard to see when moving, and invisible when motionless.” Evasive Dash: “A few quick dashes to close distance or dodge out of harm’s way.”

Weapons

M11: “Fast-firing, fully automatic machine pistol.”

“Fast-firing, fully automatic machine pistol.” Dagger: “Close-range melee weapon.”

“Close-range melee weapon.” Sword: “High-damage melee weapon.”

“High-damage melee weapon.” XP-54: “Tactical submachine gun.”

“Tactical submachine gun.” SH1900: “Double-barrel shotgun with a wide spread.”

“Double-barrel shotgun with a wide spread.” V9S: “Fast-firing, fully automatic machine pistol.”

“Fast-firing, fully automatic machine pistol.” LH1: “Semi-automatic battle rifle.”

Gadgets

Breaching Charge: “Highly destructive deployable explosive that can be remotely detonated.”

“Highly destructive deployable explosive that can be remotely detonated.” Smoke Grenade: “Thrown projectile that emits smoke when it explodes, blocking lines of sight and extinguishing fire.”

“Thrown projectile that emits smoke when it explodes, blocking lines of sight and extinguishing fire.” Incendiary Grenade: “Thrown projectile that starts a fire in the area where it explodes; contestants in an area that is burning will take damage.”

“Thrown projectile that starts a fire in the area where it explodes; contestants in an area that is burning will take damage.” Goo Grenade: “Thrown projectile that explodes into several blobs of goo, which solidify on impact; can be thrown underhand or overhand.”

“Thrown projectile that explodes into several blobs of goo, which solidify on impact; can be thrown underhand or overhand.” Frag Grenade: “Thrown projectile that explodes shortly after release; can be thrown underhand or overhand.”

“Thrown projectile that explodes shortly after release; can be thrown underhand or overhand.” Thermal Vision: “Reveals heat signatures.”

“Reveals heat signatures.” Proximity Sensor: “Deployable sensor that sticks to a surface and tracks opponents and range through walls; can be triggered multiple times.”

“Deployable sensor that sticks to a surface and tracks opponents and range through walls; can be triggered multiple times.” Gas grenade: “Thrown projectile that emits a cloud of toxic gas; contestants take damage while exposed to toxic gas.”

“Thrown projectile that emits a cloud of toxic gas; contestants take damage while exposed to toxic gas.” Stun Gun: “Fires electrified wires at close range, immobilizing a hit opponent.”

“Fires electrified wires at close range, immobilizing a hit opponent.” Glitch Grenade: “Thrown projectile that disables specializations and gadgets, glitches contestants’ screens, and disables powered objects in the affected area.”

Weapons, specializations, and gadgets for the Medium class

Specializations

Healing Beam : “A beam that gives health directly to another teammate.”

: “A beam that gives health directly to another teammate.” Guardian Turret : “Deployable AI-controlled assault rifle.”

: “Deployable AI-controlled assault rifle.” Recon Senses: “A sensory enhancement that makes opponents visible through structures for a limited time. Weakens as distance increases.”

Weapons

R .357: “High-power revolver.”

“High-power revolver.” Model 1887: “Lever-action shotgun firing pellets.”

“Lever-action shotgun firing pellets.” AKM: “Fully automatic assault rifle.”

“Fully automatic assault rifle.” CL-40: “Pump-action grenade launcher.”

“Pump-action grenade launcher.” FCAR: “Heavy tactical assault rifle.”

“Heavy tactical assault rifle.” Riot Shield: “Carried shield; can be held close to the body for protection or can be used as a close-range melee weapon.”

Gadgets

Gas Mine: “Emits toxic gas when triggered; contestants take damage while exposed to toxic gas.”

“Emits toxic gas when triggered; contestants take damage while exposed to toxic gas.” Jump Pad : “Trampoline like deployable; allows for high jumps.”

: “Trampoline like deployable; allows for high jumps.” Sonar Grenade : “Thrown projectile that emits several pulses, tracking affected contestants through walls.”

: “Thrown projectile that emits several pulses, tracking affected contestants through walls.” Incendiary Grenade: “Thrown projectile that starts a fire in the area where it explodes; contestants in an area that is burning will take damage.”

“Thrown projectile that starts a fire in the area where it explodes; contestants in an area that is burning will take damage.” Goo Grenade: “Thrown projectile that explodes into several blobs of goo, which solidify on impact; can be thrown underhand or overhand.”

“Thrown projectile that explodes into several blobs of goo, which solidify on impact; can be thrown underhand or overhand.” Frag Grenade: “Thrown projectile that explodes shortly after release; can be thrown underhand or overhand.”

“Thrown projectile that explodes shortly after release; can be thrown underhand or overhand.” Flashbang: “Thrown projectile that disorients, blinds and deafens nearby players; can be thrown underhand or overhand.”

“Thrown projectile that disorients, blinds and deafens nearby players; can be thrown underhand or overhand.” Defibrillator: “When charged, can be used on fallen teammates statues to revive them instantly.”

“When charged, can be used on fallen teammates statues to revive them instantly.” Explosive Mine : “Explodes when triggered.”

: “Explodes when triggered.” Zipline: “Fires at a targeted surface and anchors a rope that can be used to traverse arenas easily.”

“Fires at a targeted surface and anchors a rope that can be used to traverse arenas easily.” Gas Grenade: “Thrown projectile that emits a cloud of toxic gas; contestants take damage while exposed to toxic gas.”

“Thrown projectile that emits a cloud of toxic gas; contestants take damage while exposed to toxic gas.” Tracking Dart: “Fires a projectile that tracks hit opponents through walls.”

“Fires a projectile that tracks hit opponents through walls.” Glitch Trap: “Deployable that sticks to a surface; when triggered, it disables specializations and gadgets and glitches screens (can be triggered multiple times).”

“Deployable that sticks to a surface; when triggered, it disables specializations and gadgets and glitches screens (can be triggered multiple times).” Night Vision: “Improves sight in dark places and low-lit conditions.”

“Improves sight in dark places and low-lit conditions.” APS Turret: “Deployable that shoots down and destroys enemy projectiles.”

Weapons, specializations, and gadgets for the Heavy class

Specializations

Charge ‘N’ Slam : “A charge to propel you forward to breakthrough walls and obstacles comma or to slam the ground if activated in the air. Deals damage to opponents.”

: “A charge to propel you forward to breakthrough walls and obstacles comma or to slam the ground if activated in the air. Deals damage to opponents.” Goo Gun : “Shoots blobs of goo that solidify on impact; useful for creating defenses.”

: “Shoots blobs of goo that solidify on impact; useful for creating defenses.” Mesh Shield: “A projected shield that blocks from the front only, creating a shoot through cover for teammates.”

Weapons

Sledgehammer: “Both a melee weapon and a tool that destroys the arena itself.”

“Both a melee weapon and a tool that destroys the arena itself.” SA1216: “Rapid-fire, semi-automatic shotgun with a quad-tube magazine.”

“Rapid-fire, semi-automatic shotgun with a quad-tube magazine.” Lewis Gun: “Pan magazine-fed light machine gun.”

“Pan magazine-fed light machine gun.” MGL32: “Revolving-action grenade launcher.”

“Revolving-action grenade launcher.” Flamethrower: “Emits a stream of fire that burns and damages contestants.”

Gadgets

Incendiary Grenade: “Thrown projectile that starts a fire in the area where it explodes; contestants in an area that is burning will take damage.”

“Thrown projectile that starts a fire in the area where it explodes; contestants in an area that is burning will take damage.” Goo Grenade: “Thrown projectile that explodes into several blobs of goo, which solidify on impact; can be thrown underhand or overhand.”

“Thrown projectile that explodes into several blobs of goo, which solidify on impact; can be thrown underhand or overhand.” Frag Grenade: “Thrown projectile that explodes shortly after release; can be thrown underhand or overhand.”

“Thrown projectile that explodes shortly after release; can be thrown underhand or overhand.” Flashbang: “Thrown projectile that disorients, blinds and deafens nearby players; can be thrown underhand or overhand.”

“Thrown projectile that disorients, blinds and deafens nearby players; can be thrown underhand or overhand.” Barricade: “Highly durable shields that are perfect for fortifying an area.”

“Highly durable shields that are perfect for fortifying an area.” Gas grenade: “Thrown projectile that emits a cloud of toxic gas; contestants take damage while exposed to toxic gas.”

“Thrown projectile that emits a cloud of toxic gas; contestants take damage while exposed to toxic gas.” Incendiary Mine: “Explodes when triggered, setting fire to the immediate area; contestants in an area that is burning will take damage.”

“Explodes when triggered, setting fire to the immediate area; contestants in an area that is burning will take damage.” Night Vision: “Improves sight in dark places and low-lit conditions.”

“Improves sight in dark places and low-lit conditions.” Dome Shield: “Projects a semi-transparent bubble that provides 360-degree protection for a short time.”

“Projects a semi-transparent bubble that provides 360-degree protection for a short time.” Explosive Mine: “Explodes when triggered.”

“Explodes when triggered.” C4: “Highly destructive deployable explosive that can be remotely detonated.”

