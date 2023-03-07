When does The Finals release?

The beta for Embark Studios‘ upcoming shooter The Finals began today, and with numerous content creators giving it a shot, the next question for many revolves around when the finished product will be playable by everyone.

The Finals is a game-show-themed FPS that pits four teams of three against one another in everchanging arenas that keep things spicy. The closed beta for the game started today and will last two weeks, ending on March 21. To get a chance at joining the closed beta, players will need to go through Steam to request access, but as a closed beta, not everyone will necessarily have an opportunity to try the game out ahead of time.

The Finals release date

As of the publisher’s most recent announcements, The Finals does not yet have an official release date. The game’s Steam page still says “coming soon,” and the FAQ channel of the game’s official Discord server, the publisher said that it still doesn’t have a set date yet.

“We are still making the game and will release that information closer to the date,” the FAQ response said.

If you’re fortunate enough to get into the closed beta, some rewards from the playtest will be transferable to the game once it comes out. When the game does eventually drop, it will be free-to-play according to its Steam page, and the game’s Discord server says that the game will also be available on console.

The exact consoles that the game will be playable on are not yet listed, but you could venture to guess it will be available on the most up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles at the very least.