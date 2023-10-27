When does THE FINALS open beta end?

THE FINALS is back with another beta, and this time, anyone can jump into the action.

This testing period won’t last forever, though, so if you’re looking to give the game a try, you’ll need to know when the open beta ends to avoid missing out on the fun.

THE FINALS’ open beta kicked off on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on Oct. 26 and will end on Nov. 5, giving players just over a week to try the gameshow-themed shooter.

If you still haven’t signed up for the trial period, you can gain access to the open beta through Steam if you’re on PC. Simply visit the game’s Steam store page, click the “Request Access” button, and wait a few moments. It should add you to the beta, and after, the “Request Access” button will turn into a “Play Now” button. From there, you’ll be able to download the game and play it for free while the open beta is live.

For those on console, visit either the Microsoft or PlayStation store pages to add THE FINALS to your library and begin playing.

THE FINALS game modes explained

THE FINALS is played in teams of three across two different game modes: Quick Cash and Bank It.

In Quick Cash, players must locate a Vault, grab its Cash Box, and escort it to a Cashout Station, all while they compete against two other teams of three. Players must defend the Cashout Station during the cashout process and prevent other teams from stealing their progress. The first team to get two cashouts wins.

Four teams of three compete in Bank It. Your goal is simple: Head to Vaults and collect coins. Carry those coins to a deposit station and cash them in to accrue points for your team. If you’re killed while carrying coins, you’ll drop all you’re carrying and enemies will be able to collect them instead. The first team to reach 40,000 coins or to have the highest amount of teams at the end of the clock wins.

During each match, players can pick one of three classes—Light, Medium, and Heavy—that come with their own set of gadgets, weapons, and specializations (abilities). Loadouts are determined prior to the beginning of a match, but players are free to swap between the classes at any point during a game.

THE FINALS still does not have an official release date. Fans can expect to hear more from the developers as the game’s testing and development stages continue. Although a surprise drop in 2023 is still possible, eager fans may want to look toward a 2024 release as we near the end of the year.

