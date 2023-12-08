How to change crosshair in THE FINALS

THE FINALS offers players plenty of wiggle room to customize the weapon crosshair as they see fit. If you’ve got some tweaks in mind, then allow us to lock them in your sights and fire away with some tips.

It’s easy to dismiss something as trivial as a crosshair in THE FINALS. I mean, when you’re in an active shooting gallery filled with explosive canisters and destructible walls, it can be easy to overlook such a small detail.

On the contrary, a well-tailored crosshair is the kind of nuance that can help you improve your gameplay and make you more accurate, deal more damage, and get more kills. With that being said, let’s see the crosshair customization options on offer.

Where to change your crosshair in THE FINALS

If you are looking to alter your crosshair in THE FINALS, then it’s as easy as popping into the game’s settings and adjusting many intricate customizability options.

Follow these easy steps for crosshair-changing glory:

Go to THE FINALS‘ practice area. Pause the game to enter the menu. Click on Settings. Now, either stay on the Gameplay tab or scroll across to Accessibility—it doesn’t matter which one you opt for. It’s now up to you to peruse every option and settle option the specifications you think will best serve your lifestyle.

All THE FINALS crosshair customization options

In total, there are 11 different crosshair customization settings for THE FINALS, giving you plenty of food for thought.

If you want a quick and easy look at every variable provided, here’s a succinct list:

Width

Outline Width

Red

Green

Blue

Red Outline

Green Outline

Blue Outline

Center Dot

Center Dot Radius

Opacity

You may not get your crosshair settings right the first time around (I certainly didn’t), so feel free to mess around and experiment with the different settings.