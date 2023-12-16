All THE FINALS Career Rewards and how to unlock them

You want some free skins?

Heavy build character wearing career rewards in THE FINALS
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every player needs a way to showcase how many hours they’ve grinded a certain game and THE FINALS got its contestants covered with Career Rewards. Your Career Rewards are directly tied to your Career level, but what are the best ways to boost this?

Here are all the career rewards in THE FINALS and how to unlock them.

How to unlock Career Rewards in THE FINALS

Career progression screen after the match in THE FINALS
Yeah, just play the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Career Rewards by completing matches in THE FINALS and increasing your career level. The more you play, the more XP you’ll earn and the more rewards you’ll unlock. The career level can be found in the main menu right by your name in the top-right corner. Do not mistake it for the battle pass level as it’s a completely different system with separate rewards.

To see the reward for your next level, look at a progression screen at the end of the match. You’ll see the reward and the amount of XP left for you to get it. Unfortunately, there’s no other way to see this but all the rewards can still be found in the character customization menu.

All career rewards in THE FINALS

There are some pretty nice clothes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With almost every Career level you’ll unlock a cosmetic reward for your contestants. From T-shirts to hoodies, sprays, and even plushies, THE FINALS has over 40 rewards for you to earn from your Career levels. And I have to say, most of the clothes you get look really good.

Here’s the list of all career rewards in THE FINALS and the career level required to unlock them:

Career LevelReward
Level TwoAthletic Hat (Headwear)
Level ThreeCrash Bang Wallop (Sound)
Haunting Howl (Sound)
Ker-Snap (Sound)
Pounce Warning (Sound)
Ricochet Ready (Sound)
Screeching Success (Sound)
Sound of Safety (Sound)
Level FourDash of Defiance (Spray)
Guardian’s Stand (Spray)
Ocular Zest (Spray)
Psst… Over Here (Spray)
Summit Seeker (Spray)
Surveillance Mission (Spray)
Wrecking Ball (Spray)
Level FiveBelt Bag (Upper Back)
Level SixSatchel (Lower Back)
Level SevenBucket Hat (Headwear)
Level EightBaggy Battle Cargos (Lower Body)
Level NineChunky Wedge Trainers (Feet)
Level 11Kangaroo Hoodie (Upper Body)
Level 12Phone Case (Badge)
Level 13Joggers (Lower Body)
Level 14Incognito Mode (Headwear)
Level 15Quarter-Zip Shirt (Upper Body)
Level 16Asymmetrical Pants (Lower Body)
Level 17Front-Pocket Satchel (Lower Back)
Level 18Game-Day Sweater (Upper Body)
Level 19Flat-Brim Cap (Headwear)
Level 20 Kangaroo Hoodie #2 (Upper Body)
Level 21Historical Hi-Fi (Lower Back)
Level 22Track Shorts (Lower Body)
Level 23Arena Anti-Glare (Facewear)
Level 24Slip-on Trainers (Feet)
Level 25Cuddly Plushie (Lower Back)
Level 26Tank and Arm Warmers (Upper Body)
Level 27Bad News Bandana (Facewear)
Level 28Trendy Turtleneck (Upper Body)
Level 29Pleated Skirt (Lower Body)
Level 31Tactical Sling Bag (Crossbody)
Level 32Beanie and Headphones (Headwear)
Level 33One-Leg-Harness Pants (Lower Body)
Level 34Ridget Armlet (Wrist)
Level 35Ranger Tee (Upper Body)
Level 36Active Shorts (Lower Body)
Level 37Hoodie Jacket (Upper Body)
Level 38Chipped Nama Tama (Lower Back)
Level 39Tapered Cargos (Lower Body)
Level 40Asymmetrical Top (Upper Body)

At the moment, that’s everything you can unlock in THE FINALS as career rewards. Now you know that if someone is rocking a Nama Tama plushie on their back, you’re in for a tough match.

Related

Can you fix cosmetics not carrying over error in THE FINALS?
Is there SBMM in The FINALS?

Author

Edward Strazd
News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.