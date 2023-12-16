All THE FINALS Career Rewards and how to unlock them

Every player needs a way to showcase how many hours they’ve grinded a certain game and THE FINALS got its contestants covered with Career Rewards. Your Career Rewards are directly tied to your Career level, but what are the best ways to boost this?

Here are all the career rewards in THE FINALS and how to unlock them.

How to unlock Career Rewards in THE FINALS

Yeah, just play the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Career Rewards by completing matches in THE FINALS and increasing your career level. The more you play, the more XP you’ll earn and the more rewards you’ll unlock. The career level can be found in the main menu right by your name in the top-right corner. Do not mistake it for the battle pass level as it’s a completely different system with separate rewards.

To see the reward for your next level, look at a progression screen at the end of the match. You’ll see the reward and the amount of XP left for you to get it. Unfortunately, there’s no other way to see this but all the rewards can still be found in the character customization menu.

All career rewards in THE FINALS

There are some pretty nice clothes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With almost every Career level you’ll unlock a cosmetic reward for your contestants. From T-shirts to hoodies, sprays, and even plushies, THE FINALS has over 40 rewards for you to earn from your Career levels. And I have to say, most of the clothes you get look really good.

Here’s the list of all career rewards in THE FINALS and the career level required to unlock them:

Career Level Reward Level Two Athletic Hat (Headwear) Level Three Crash Bang Wallop (Sound)

Haunting Howl (Sound)

Ker-Snap (Sound)

Pounce Warning (Sound)

Ricochet Ready (Sound)

Screeching Success (Sound)

Sound of Safety (Sound) Level Four Dash of Defiance (Spray)

Guardian’s Stand (Spray)

Ocular Zest (Spray)

Psst… Over Here (Spray)

Summit Seeker (Spray)

Surveillance Mission (Spray)

Wrecking Ball (Spray) Level Five Belt Bag (Upper Back) Level Six Satchel (Lower Back) Level Seven Bucket Hat (Headwear) Level Eight Baggy Battle Cargos (Lower Body) Level Nine Chunky Wedge Trainers (Feet) Level 11 Kangaroo Hoodie (Upper Body) Level 12 Phone Case (Badge) Level 13 Joggers (Lower Body) Level 14 Incognito Mode (Headwear) Level 15 Quarter-Zip Shirt (Upper Body) Level 16 Asymmetrical Pants (Lower Body) Level 17 Front-Pocket Satchel (Lower Back) Level 18 Game-Day Sweater (Upper Body) Level 19 Flat-Brim Cap (Headwear) Level 20 Kangaroo Hoodie #2 (Upper Body) Level 21 Historical Hi-Fi (Lower Back) Level 22 Track Shorts (Lower Body) Level 23 Arena Anti-Glare (Facewear) Level 24 Slip-on Trainers (Feet) Level 25 Cuddly Plushie (Lower Back) Level 26 Tank and Arm Warmers (Upper Body) Level 27 Bad News Bandana (Facewear) Level 28 Trendy Turtleneck (Upper Body) Level 29 Pleated Skirt (Lower Body) Level 31 Tactical Sling Bag (Crossbody) Level 32 Beanie and Headphones (Headwear) Level 33 One-Leg-Harness Pants (Lower Body) Level 34 Ridget Armlet (Wrist) Level 35 Ranger Tee (Upper Body) Level 36 Active Shorts (Lower Body) Level 37 Hoodie Jacket (Upper Body) Level 38 Chipped Nama Tama (Lower Back) Level 39 Tapered Cargos (Lower Body) Level 40 Asymmetrical Top (Upper Body)

At the moment, that’s everything you can unlock in THE FINALS as career rewards. Now you know that if someone is rocking a Nama Tama plushie on their back, you’re in for a tough match.