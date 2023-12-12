All THE FINALS level up rewards and how to earn them

One of the ways to progress through The FINALS is by leveling up, which allows you to upgrade your equipment and unlock new features depending on your build, but leveling up also unlocks cosmetic items you can get for free or by buying the battle pass.

A big part of multiplayer shooters is the possibility to customize your characters, weapons, and emotes. The FINALS is no different and has released several cosmetic items for purchase or through the battle pass. We’ll show all the rewards available and explain how to get them.

How to level up in THE FINALS

Leveling up has its perks. Image via Embark Studios

You can level up in The FINALS by earning XP, which you gain by playing the game in any mode, and completing contracts. You don’t need to win the matches to get XP necessarily, but doing so will make you level up faster.

Daily and weekly contracts are challenges you can complete to earn extra XP. Daily contracts can range from playing a certain amount of matches to depositing cash, or dealing a certain amount of damage with a specific type of weapon. There are five daily contracts and a few bonus ones that refresh every day at 6pm CT. They reward players anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP.

There are a total of eight weekly contracts, plus some bonus ones that will grant you 1,000 to 4,000 XP. The challenges are similar to daily ones, but they require a much higher number of matches played, damage done, or cash deposited, for example. The weekly contracts refresh every Friday.

All THE FINALS battle pass levels and rewards

Will you buy the battle pass? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get one reward for every level you reach in the battle pass. You can get a total of 96 rewards if you buy the premium battle pass, but 25 of those rewards are free, and you can get them just by leveling up.

All rewards are themed around Las Vegas and its culture, there are references to Elvis Presley, a famous costume worn in flash weddings, casinos, aliens, and even flat-Earthers. They range from outfits to weapon skins, sprays, sounds, and other cosmetic items.

The FINALS battle pass expires on March 12 so the rewards won’t be up for ever. Here are all the rewards you can get from THE FINALS battle pass by level: