All THE FINALS level up rewards and how to earn them

There are more than 90 rewards, but who's counting?

THE FINALS player with an explosive barrel jumping over another player
Image via Embark Studios

One of the ways to progress through The FINALS is by leveling up, which allows you to upgrade your equipment and unlock new features depending on your build, but leveling up also unlocks cosmetic items you can get for free or by buying the battle pass.

A big part of multiplayer shooters is the possibility to customize your characters, weapons, and emotes. The FINALS is no different and has released several cosmetic items for purchase or through the battle pass. We’ll show all the rewards available and explain how to get them.

How to level up in THE FINALS

player ziplining in panda mask in the finals
Image via Embark Studios

You can level up in The FINALS by earning XP, which you gain by playing the game in any mode, and completing contracts. You don’t need to win the matches to get XP necessarily, but doing so will make you level up faster.

Daily and weekly contracts are challenges you can complete to earn extra XP. Daily contracts can range from playing a certain amount of matches to depositing cash, or dealing a certain amount of damage with a specific type of weapon. There are five daily contracts and a few bonus ones that refresh every day at 6pm CT. They reward players anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP.

There are a total of eight weekly contracts, plus some bonus ones that will grant you 1,000 to 4,000 XP. The challenges are similar to daily ones, but they require a much higher number of matches played, damage done, or cash deposited, for example. The weekly contracts refresh every Friday.

All THE FINALS battle pass levels and rewards

The FINALS battle pass menu.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get one reward for every level you reach in the battle pass. You can get a total of 96 rewards if you buy the premium battle pass, but 25 of those rewards are free, and you can get them just by leveling up.

All rewards are themed around Las Vegas and its culture, there are references to Elvis Presley, a famous costume worn in flash weddings, casinos, aliens, and even flat-Earthers. They range from outfits to weapon skins, sprays, sounds, and other cosmetic items.

The FINALS battle pass expires on March 12 so the rewards won’t be up for ever. Here are all the rewards you can get from THE FINALS battle pass by level:

LevelRewardTypeBattle Pass
OneFlowery Speech Rare EmoticonFree
TwoJackpot JuggleEpic AnimationPremium
Three75 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
FourNevermode EncoreRare SprayFree
FiveLet’s Rock ‘N’ RollRare SoundPremium
SixStreet GroovesRare EmoteFree
Seven75 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
EightRockabilityEpic OutfitPremium
NineSparkle Sparkle Epic StickerFree
10Diamonds Diamonds R.357Epic Weapon SkinPremium
11Chamber Check Common AnimationPremium
1275 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
13Diamonds Diamonds God GunEpic Weapon SkinPremium
14Bling Bling WeaponLegendary Weapon CharmPremium
15Ammo Audit Common AnimationPremium
16Diamonds Diamonds V95 Epic Weapon SkinFree
17Punchline Pop-Up Rare EmoticonPremium
18Volpe Dataglove Volpe Weapon CharmFree
1975 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
20Shadow Boxer Rare EmotePremium
21Volpe Virtual Epic StickerFree
22Challenge Accepted Rare SoundPremium
2375 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
24Volpe Haptic Jab Legendary OutfitPremium
25Amped AssertionRare SoundPremium
26Airwave Anthem Rare EmoticonPremium
2775 MultibucksCurrencyFree
28HairEpic HairPremium
29Glam Grease Epic Body PaintPremium
3075 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
31Rock On Epic GestureFree
32Riff Wrecker Sledgehapper Epic Weapon SkinPremium
33Slick StoppieEpic Weapon CharmPremium
34Holtow Approved Rare SprayFree
3575 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
36Claim Victory Epic EmotePremium
37Playing With Fire Rare EmoticonPremium
38Holtow Inssure Epic StickerPremium
3975 MultibucksCurrencyFree
40Holtow Coverage Epic HeadwearPremium
41Virtually All In Rare SprayPremium
42Easy Money Rare SoundFree
4375 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
44Roll The Dice Epic EmotePremium
45No-Tell Specs Epic FacewearFree
4675 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
47Die HappyEpic Weapon CharmPremium
48Mini Roulette Lweis GunLegendary Weapon SkinPremium
49Easy Come, Easy GoEpic EmoticonPremium
5075 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
51Anti-Dote Epic Weapon CharmPremium
52House-Edge Visor Epic HeadwearPremium
53Chip In Rare StickerFree
54Ace OffensiveEpic SprayPremium
5575 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
5652 Pickup Throwing KnivesLegendary Weapon SkinFree
57Break Up Common EmoticonPremium
58Bouquet Bash Epic EmotePremium
59‘Til Death Do Us Apart Rare SoundsFree
60Boutonniere Boom SH1900 Legendary Weapon SkinPremium
61Romance Rift Rare StickerPremium
62Engaged in BattleCommon HandsFree
6375 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
64Wow Warrior Legendary OutfitPremium
65Arena Invader Rare EmoticonPremium
66Small Encounter Epic Weapon CharmPremium
6775 MultibucksCurrencyFree
68Stranger Danger Rare StickerPremium
69Seti Stepper Jump Pan Legendary Weapon SkinPremium
7075 MultibucksCurrencyFree
71Moomentus Liftoff Epic StickerPremium
72Beam Bye-Bye Legendary EmotePremium
73Peaceful ArrivalRare StickerPremium
74Cosmic BlessingEpic GestureFree
7575 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
76Harvest Hox Common SprayPremium
77Martian Greeting Frag Grenade Epic Weapon SkinPremium
7875 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
79We Come In Peace Rare SoundFree
80Captain Saucerian Epic OutfitPremium
81Flat-Tastic Fob Weapon Epic CharmFree
8275 MultibucksCurrencyPremium
83Truth Tunnel JumperEpic Upper BodyPremium
84Fact Foiler Epic HeadwearPremium
8575 MultibucksCurrencyFree
86Debate Deflater Epic EmotePremium
87Disc Of Dipute SprayRare SprayPremium
88Tinfoil Takedown God Gun Legendary Weapon SkinPremium
89Ruffled FeathersRare EmoticonPremium
90Crow’s Memory R.357 Rare Weapon SkinPremium
9175 MultibucksCurrencyFree
92Shadow Flock Legendary SprayPremium
93Runny ShadowEpic Body PaintPremium
94Hot Handed Legendary EmotePremium
95Cash Crow Epic PetFree
96Odilia, The Trickster Legendary OutfitPremium

