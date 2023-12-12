All THE FINALS level up rewards and how to earn them

One of the ways to progress through The FINALS is by leveling up, which allows you to upgrade your equipment and unlock new features depending on your build, but leveling up also unlocks cosmetic items you can get for free or by buying the battle pass.
A big part of multiplayer shooters is the possibility to customize your characters, weapons, and emotes. The FINALS is no different and has released several cosmetic items for purchase or through the battle pass. We’ll show all the rewards available and explain how to get them.
How to level up in THE FINALS
You can level up in The FINALS by earning XP, which you gain by playing the game in any mode, and completing contracts. You don’t need to win the matches to get XP necessarily, but doing so will make you level up faster.
Daily and weekly contracts are challenges you can complete to earn extra XP. Daily contracts can range from playing a certain amount of matches to depositing cash, or dealing a certain amount of damage with a specific type of weapon. There are five daily contracts and a few bonus ones that refresh every day at 6pm CT. They reward players anywhere from 500 to 4,000 XP.
There are a total of eight weekly contracts, plus some bonus ones that will grant you 1,000 to 4,000 XP. The challenges are similar to daily ones, but they require a much higher number of matches played, damage done, or cash deposited, for example. The weekly contracts refresh every Friday.
All THE FINALS battle pass levels and rewards
You get one reward for every level you reach in the battle pass. You can get a total of 96 rewards if you buy the premium battle pass, but 25 of those rewards are free, and you can get them just by leveling up.
All rewards are themed around Las Vegas and its culture, there are references to Elvis Presley, a famous costume worn in flash weddings, casinos, aliens, and even flat-Earthers. They range from outfits to weapon skins, sprays, sounds, and other cosmetic items.
The FINALS battle pass expires on March 12 so the rewards won’t be up for ever. Here are all the rewards you can get from THE FINALS battle pass by level:
|Level
|Reward
|Type
|Battle Pass
|One
|Flowery Speech
|Rare Emoticon
|Free
|Two
|Jackpot Juggle
|Epic Animation
|Premium
|Three
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|Four
|Nevermode Encore
|Rare Spray
|Free
|Five
|Let’s Rock ‘N’ Roll
|Rare Sound
|Premium
|Six
|Street Grooves
|Rare Emote
|Free
|Seven
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|Eight
|Rockability
|Epic Outfit
|Premium
|Nine
|Sparkle Sparkle
|Epic Sticker
|Free
|10
|Diamonds Diamonds R.357
|Epic Weapon Skin
|Premium
|11
|Chamber Check
|Common Animation
|Premium
|12
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|13
|Diamonds Diamonds God Gun
|Epic Weapon Skin
|Premium
|14
|Bling Bling Weapon
|Legendary Weapon Charm
|Premium
|15
|Ammo Audit
|Common Animation
|Premium
|16
|Diamonds Diamonds V95
|Epic Weapon Skin
|Free
|17
|Punchline Pop-Up
|Rare Emoticon
|Premium
|18
|Volpe Dataglove
|Volpe Weapon Charm
|Free
|19
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|20
|Shadow Boxer
|Rare Emote
|Premium
|21
|Volpe Virtual
|Epic Sticker
|Free
|22
|Challenge Accepted
|Rare Sound
|Premium
|23
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|24
|Volpe Haptic Jab
|Legendary Outfit
|Premium
|25
|Amped Assertion
|Rare Sound
|Premium
|26
|Airwave Anthem
|Rare Emoticon
|Premium
|27
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Free
|28
|Hair
|Epic Hair
|Premium
|29
|Glam Grease
|Epic Body Paint
|Premium
|30
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|31
|Rock On
|Epic Gesture
|Free
|32
|Riff Wrecker Sledgehapper
|Epic Weapon Skin
|Premium
|33
|Slick Stoppie
|Epic Weapon Charm
|Premium
|34
|Holtow Approved
|Rare Spray
|Free
|35
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|36
|Claim Victory
|Epic Emote
|Premium
|37
|Playing With Fire
|Rare Emoticon
|Premium
|38
|Holtow Inssure
|Epic Sticker
|Premium
|39
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Free
|40
|Holtow Coverage
|Epic Headwear
|Premium
|41
|Virtually All In
|Rare Spray
|Premium
|42
|Easy Money
|Rare Sound
|Free
|43
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|44
|Roll The Dice
|Epic Emote
|Premium
|45
|No-Tell Specs
|Epic Facewear
|Free
|46
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|47
|Die Happy
|Epic Weapon Charm
|Premium
|48
|Mini Roulette Lweis Gun
|Legendary Weapon Skin
|Premium
|49
|Easy Come, Easy Go
|Epic Emoticon
|Premium
|50
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|51
|Anti-Dote
|Epic Weapon Charm
|Premium
|52
|House-Edge Visor
|Epic Headwear
|Premium
|53
|Chip In
|Rare Sticker
|Free
|54
|Ace Offensive
|Epic Spray
|Premium
|55
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|56
|52 Pickup Throwing Knives
|Legendary Weapon Skin
|Free
|57
|Break Up
|Common Emoticon
|Premium
|58
|Bouquet Bash
|Epic Emote
|Premium
|59
|‘Til Death Do Us Apart
|Rare Sounds
|Free
|60
|Boutonniere Boom SH1900
|Legendary Weapon Skin
|Premium
|61
|Romance Rift
|Rare Sticker
|Premium
|62
|Engaged in Battle
|Common Hands
|Free
|63
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|64
|Wow Warrior
|Legendary Outfit
|Premium
|65
|Arena Invader
|Rare Emoticon
|Premium
|66
|Small Encounter
|Epic Weapon Charm
|Premium
|67
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Free
|68
|Stranger Danger
|Rare Sticker
|Premium
|69
|Seti Stepper Jump Pan
|Legendary Weapon Skin
|Premium
|70
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Free
|71
|Moomentus Liftoff
|Epic Sticker
|Premium
|72
|Beam Bye-Bye
|Legendary Emote
|Premium
|73
|Peaceful Arrival
|Rare Sticker
|Premium
|74
|Cosmic Blessing
|Epic Gesture
|Free
|75
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|76
|Harvest Hox
|Common Spray
|Premium
|77
|Martian Greeting Frag Grenade
|Epic Weapon Skin
|Premium
|78
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|79
|We Come In Peace
|Rare Sound
|Free
|80
|Captain Saucerian
|Epic Outfit
|Premium
|81
|Flat-Tastic Fob Weapon
|Epic Charm
|Free
|82
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Premium
|83
|Truth Tunnel Jumper
|Epic Upper Body
|Premium
|84
|Fact Foiler
|Epic Headwear
|Premium
|85
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Free
|86
|Debate Deflater
|Epic Emote
|Premium
|87
|Disc Of Dipute Spray
|Rare Spray
|Premium
|88
|Tinfoil Takedown God Gun
|Legendary Weapon Skin
|Premium
|89
|Ruffled Feathers
|Rare Emoticon
|Premium
|90
|Crow’s Memory R.357
|Rare Weapon Skin
|Premium
|91
|75 Multibucks
|Currency
|Free
|92
|Shadow Flock
|Legendary Spray
|Premium
|93
|Runny Shadow
|Epic Body Paint
|Premium
|94
|Hot Handed
|Legendary Emote
|Premium
|95
|Cash Crow
|Epic Pet
|Free
|96
|Odilia, The Trickster
|Legendary Outfit
|Premium