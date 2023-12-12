There are 21 weapons in THE FINALS and some are worth your time more than others. To help you with your weapon choice, here’s a tier list of all weapons in the game.

Keep in mind that there are several niche weapons in the game that require support from your loadout or teammates to be effective. This is why you may find weapons lower on the list than you expected. It doesn’t mean they are bad; you just need more prep work to take full advantage of them.

Finally, the weapons in the same tier are not ordered in any way. I know some like to rank every tier as well, but that won’t really work for THE FINALS because of different playstyles and classes weapons are tied to.

Here’s our THE FINALS weapon tier list:

THE FINALS weapon tier list as of Patch 1.2.2

These are all the weapons available in THE FINALS as of patch 1.2.2. Image by Dot Esports via Tiermaker

S-tier weapons

You can’t go wrong with the weapons in the S tier. Regardless of the class you’re playing, if you want firepower with maximum consistency, these are the guns you need.

V9S (Light build)

High damage, high mobility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The V9S pistol is one of the best weapons in the game with high damage and versatility. If you’re playing as a Light build I highly recommend you pick this weapon up. Other Light weapons can be pretty good, but nothing beats the aggressiveness of the V9S.

XP-54 (Light build)

Hit all your shots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MP5 made its way into THE FINALS and goes by the name of the XP-54. It’s another weapon worth your time on a Light build thanks to its accuracy and a scope. The scope alone makes it more comfortable to use this submachine gun; pair that with a manageable recoil and you get a recipe for a deadly close-range weapon.

AKM (Medium build)

You know we had to include the AK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A good old and reliable AK is here too, in the form of an AKM, one of the first weapons you’ll get to use in THE FINALS as a Medium build. It’s a staple weapon with solid damage and recoil. At the mid-range, you’ll be in the perfect position to eliminate any contestant in your way.

R. 357 (Medium build)

Hand cannon for your thoughts? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The R. 357 is made for precision, as you need to confidently land your shots. The gun will reward your aim by outgunning almost anyone on the field. This six-shooter holds six rounds (as you might’ve guessed), so make every shot count.

Lewis Gun (Heavy build)

More bullets, less problems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I had to mention at least one weapon for all the Heavy players out there. Although most Heavy weapons are niche, the Lewis Gun is an all-around light machine gun that will serve you well in the heat of battle. It has decent damage and a very comfortable recoil to consistently win gunfights, something the other LMG, the M60, can’t do.

A-tier weapons

Weapons in the A tier are almost just as good as the ones in the S tier, but are more situational. These are the weapons I like keeping in my reserve loadout in case the pace of the match shifts.

Flamethrower (Heavy build)

Trust us, it’s not a paintball gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If not for the latest nerfs, the Flamethrower would’ve been in the S tier because of how much damage you can cause deal to enemy teams. It still can, but there’s also the fact that if you don’t pay attention when using this flammable weapon, you can end up doing more harm than good for your team, including setting teammates on fire and destroying goo barricades that were giving you an advantage.

SA1216 (Heavy build)

Up close and personal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SA1216 four-barrel shotgun is a pretty unique concept with an equally unique playstyle. This shotgun is a powerhouse, but you have to play to its strength, which is point-blank bullet spam. The gun requires good positioning above all and after you learn to play around the delay between every four shots, you’ll be unstoppable.

Model 1887 (Medium build)

A real throwback. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a shotgun, this weapon has a very high range which comes at a cost of fire rate. A lower fire rate means you have to be precise, especially because it has a very tight pellet spread. Treat Model 1887 like the R.357: Make every shot count and it will dish out immense damage.

M11 (Light build)

Run and gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The M11 is a default Light build submachine gun and playing around it is similar to the SA1216. It’s only good at a very close range where you can manage your recoil and land most of your shots. Once you get the hang of it, this gun will feel like a portable laser beam capable of erasing the opponent’s health bar.

B-tier weapons

B tier is way more niche than what you’ve seen so far. These weapons are harder to master and require a more dedicated playstyle, but can still dominate the arena.

LH1 (Light build)

Difficult to control, but with high reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This rifle can be very effective once you learn to control it. The LH1 has one of the fastest time-to-kill in the game, but the recoil will throw the gun left and right. Don’t let it discourage you from trying it out though; just be prepared to spend more time learning this weapon.

FCAR (Medium build)

Take fights at a distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A second rifle available to the Medium build is the FCAR. However, there are only a few reasons to choose it over the AKM, as it has the same damage output but a smaller clip size. The FCAR’s strength lies in its range and accuracy. While not suitable for every gunfight, FCAR will work well in long-range engagements.

Sledgehammer (Heavy build)

Hammer time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting up close and personal can be dangerous, but not if you have a Sledgehammer that has the highest damage from all of the Heavy weapons. If you can isolate fights and corner other contestants, there’s not much they’ll be able to do.

Sword (Light build)

While you were reloading, we were studying the way of the blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You probably know how frustrating it can be to play against the Sword users. They run around and no one seems to be able to kill them. The blade can be powerful but you need the right loadout for it. Something like a Cloaking Device specialization paired with a Stun Gun or a Glitch Grenade will help unlock the Sword’s full potential.

SR-84 (Light build)

Anybody want to snipe? Screenshot by Dot Esports

THE FINALS gunfights often happen in tight spots, especially when contesting a cashout, so generally there’s no use for the sniper rifle. If you are arming yourself with an SR-84, you have to know when to move in with your team and be able to deal damage with the weapon up close. Don’t be that guy who stays in the back scoping the entire round, as it rarely helps your team.

C-tier weapons

Weapons in the C tier are just not that efficient. You can use them, but the results will be worse than if you were using other weapons, simple as that.

M60 (Heavy build)

Many bullets for little return. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only time you might use the M60 is when you don’t have the Lewis Gun unlocked. The M60 has a higher clip size, but with its accuracy, half of the shots usually fly into nowhere. I only recommend using it when you have no other option.

CL-40 (Medium build)

Destroy some buildings and not much else. Screenshot by Dot Esports

CL-40 is a grenade launcher that is good for destruction, but not so good for eliminations as a full-fledged rifle. Since there are other means of creating holes in the walls, it’s not worth sacrificing something like an AKM for it.

MGL32 (Heavy build)

More explosions! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Along the same lines, there’s MGL32. It’s great for leveling buildings, but can be hard to secure kills with. It may not be the worst option for your Heavy loadout, but only when you know how to use the environment to your advantage.

Throwing Knives (Light build)

Mostly good for style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While an interesting concept, the Throwing Knives are way too inconsistent due to being projectiles. You can only use them effectively up close, but at that range, there are far better options to use like the V9S and XP-54.

D-tier weapons

Finally, we have the most niche weapons in the game. Using these requires the utmost commitment and sheer will.

Riot Shield (Medium build)

Want to be that person? Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s hard to hit you when using the Riot Shield, but it’s hard for you to hit others. I can imagine someone using it with a Guardian Turret and mines to defend a cashout, but I have yet to see it done successfully.

SH1900 (Light build)

A little shorty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I got shot by this thing a few times, and it was always because I made some sort of a mistake. With this double-barrel, you have to be quick to get in, land your two shots, and get out. One wrong step and you’ll be dead.

Dagger (Light build)

Another underwhelming blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last and certainly least, there’s the Dagger. It has a powerful backstab attack, and that’s the main way to play with it. You can get it to work, but I’d recommend opting for a Sword that’s more consistent and versatile.