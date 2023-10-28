THE FINALS best weapons, ranked

THE FINALS open playtest is live and those of you jumping into the game will need the best weapons to snag that win.

Note that not all the weapons are available from the get-go. Some you will need to unlock with 600 VRs that can be earned by simply playing the game. Weapons are also tied to one of the three character Builds (classes) available in the game: Light, Medium, and Heavy.

Here’s our list of the top weapons to use in THE FINALS.

Best weapons to use in THE FINALS

7) SA1216 (Heavy Build)

SA1216 overview. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most of the weapons available for the Heavy Build are meant for close-range fights and while LMGs are decent enough, the SA1216 semi-automatic shotgun feels much easier to control and therefore is more reliable.

The SA1216 is not your average shotgun though. It’s a four-barrel shotgun with 16 shells in the mag and every four can be shot in full-auto. Then, your character switches the barrel and can shoot four more shots. Rinse and repeat until the mag is empty and your opponent is mush.

You can unlock the shotgun for 600 VRs and it takes a bit of practice to get used to it but the results are worth it.

6) AKM (Medium Build)

AKM overview. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the very first weapons you can use in THE FINALS is the AKM. It’s a solid all-around automatic rifle with decent range and damage. When I just picked the weapon up, I felt the recoil was sometimes unpredictable and inconsistent which caused me to lose fights but it is something I quickly learned to control as I played.

The sweet spot for the AKM is in those mid-range fights. If you are too close, the submachine guns or even melee weapons can overwhelm you while at longer ranges, you need to tap-fire and hope they don’t have a sniper to return fire with.

5) M11 (Light Build)

M11 overview. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Perfect for close range, the M11 is a great SMG to use when playing as a Light class. The weapon has the fastest fire rate in the game and can practically beam targets up close. When comparing it to another submachine gun, XP-54, the M11 is a clear winner in close-quarter combat precisely because of its speed.

The downside is that you are very squishy as a Light Build to just go out and try to kill whoever you see. You have to play carefully and ideally flank the enemy players to make good use of this gun.

4) Model 1887 (Medium Build)

Model 1887 overview. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another deadly tool for close-range encounters is the Model 1887 which you can unlock for 600 VRs. It’s a lever-action pellet shotgun with a spread tight enough to guarantee a good chunk of damage if you hit a body shot. When retaking the cashout or fighting inside buildings, this shotgun became my go-to weapon paired with a sonar grenade.

3) SR-84 (Light Build)

SR-84 overview. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently the only sniper in the game, SR-84 is available for a Light Build and will suit players who prefer taking down enemies from afar. The damage and range make the weapon really consistent taking around three body shots to kill a Medium class opponent.

What I loved about this sniper was the ADS time, it’s incredibly quick allowing you to fly in up close and quickscope your opponents, which will happen inevitably as you keep contesting vaults and coins depending on the game mode.

2) R .357 (Medium Build)

R .357 overview. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This revolver will be absolutely worth your time if you are confident with your aim. This weapon is available on the Medium Build straight away and is, in my opinion, one of the best weapons you can pick.

If you land your shots, the R .357 can consistently win gunfights against rifles like an AKM with only three hits needed to eliminate a Medium Build contestant. It also has a very high range compared to other weapons Medium Build has in its arsenal making it pretty much a portable SR-84 but without a scope.

1) V9S (Light Build)

V9S overview. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A hidden gem among the weapons in THE FINALS is the V9S pistol. It may look like a simple sidearm but its damage, fire rate, and effective range make it an extremely comfortable weapon at close to mid ranges.

The gun is versatile which is extremely important as you constantly decrease or increase the distance between yourself and the enemy players. Up close, you can spam the fire button to secure a kill as fast as using a submachine gun, while from a distance simply go for slower shots to deal damage as if it was an AR.

I could fight against almost any weapon in the game with the V9S so I highly recommend it be your first gun to buy for 600 VRs.

