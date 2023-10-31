Best Medium build in THE FINALS: Loadout guide

The Medium build may look basic, but it’s by far the most versatile class in THE FINALS. Depending on how you build it, you can become the team’s healer, engineer, or movement specialist as long as you have the right loadout.

If you plan to help out your team on all fronts, here’s everything you need for the best Medium build in THE FINALS, including specialization, weapons, and gadgets.

Best loadout for the Medium build in THE FINALS

This outfit was inspired by Payday (or anything about robbing banks). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Specialization: Healing Beam or Guardian Turret

Healing Beam or Guardian Turret Weapon: R .357

R .357 Gadgets: Sonar Grenade, Pyro Grenade, Defibrillator

Your specialization will depend on how you want to play the match and the game mode. Healing Beam is a great utility because of how long it takes for your health to start regenerating. Thanks to the speed of the beam, you can heal yourself quickly in the middle of the fight, and easily turn the tables in your favor. If you want to be more offensive-minded, Guardian Turret is a powerhouse in Quick Cash if you put it to guard a cashout. Players often have to ignore it when contesting the objective giving you free damage and sometimes even kills.

The best weapon for the Medium build in THE FINALS is the R. 357 revolver. It has high damage and range allowing you to three tap an enemy Medium if you land your shots. It’s fine if you don’t, you can always go for an AKM which is a solid overall rifle, or the big and bold Model 1887 shotgun.

A Sonar Grenade is a must, as it’s only available to the Medium build and will give you a ton of information about the enemy’s whereabouts. The best part is it covers a wide area and you get two of them. Pyro Grenades deal decent damage but can be swapped out for something else and Defibrillators make revives just so much faster.

Best reserve loadout for the Medium build in THE FINALS

Medium is the only class in THE FINALS I used the reserve loadout on because of how versatile it is. With the battlefield changing every minute from endless explosions, it’s worth having these items at the ready:

Weapons: AKM, Model 1887

AKM, Model 1887 Gadgets: Jump Pad, Flashbang

The weapons are the ones I went over in the main loadout, I like to have them in case my aim is complete garbage. The rifle is for medium-range fights and the shotgun is for close-range ones.

Jump Pad is a great gadget and can be extremely annoying when you use it to block the enemy’s entrance. The Flashbang, apart from blinding people, also gives you some information through hit markers which is a useful feature when entering a building.

While I went over the core items to use as a Medium class there are still multiple gadgets available if you want to lean into a certain playstyle like mines or ziplines, so feel free to experiment.