THE FINALS season 2 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes

Season two of THE FINALS is live, and if you plan to jump back into the arenas, we have you covered with all the most important additions and changes in Patch 2.0.0.

Here are THE FINALS season 2 patch notes

Casual five-vs-five game mode

Leave no building standing. Image via Embark Studios

One of the biggest additions to THE FINALS in season two is a new five-vs-five game mode, Power Shift. It’s a casual game mode where two teams battle over a moving platform that travels across the map, destroying everything in its way. The platform can stop or change its direction when interrupted by the enemy team, keeping everyone on their toes.

Unlike other game modes, Power Shift allows you to change contestants throughout the match. So if you’re not feeling your aim on a Light class, you can always switch to the Heavy and slam enemies with a Sledgehammer.

New arena, Horizon

This isn’t Monaco. Image via Embark Studios

SYS$HORIZON is a new, retro-themed, glitchy arena filled with neon colors and geometric shapes. Visually, the map is completely different from what we are used to in THE FINALS, but it still has a mix of both vertical and horizontal gameplay.

Hacker-themed gadgets and Specializations

They won’t see this coming. Image via Embark Studios

Season two is all about the hacker group CNS, and along with the new arena, THE FINALS introduces hacker-themed gadgets and specializations to the game.

The Dematerializer is a new specialization for the Medium build that makes a temporary hole in any surface, like a wall, floor, or ceiling. It can hold up to three charges, and you can use it to create new lines of sight for fighting enemies or open escape routes for your team.

Next, there are three new gadgets. Anti-Gravity Cube for the Heavy build lifts players and objects into the air when thrown. The Gateway for a Light build is a set of two portals that any player can use to travel from point A to point B. The Medium build, however, got arguably the most fun gadget in season two—a Data Reshaper. It can change any object—including other teams’ defenses—into harmless props.

More personal progression

A good way to get extra cosmetics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You could increase your Career Level and get additional rewards in the first season of THE FINALS. In season two, the game has added Circuits—a new way for you to progress and get a few more rewards throughout the season.

Each Circuit is a set of contracts you have to complete to unlock rewards like weapon charms and Multibucks. There are four Circuits available in season two, two being available straight away and the rest coming to the game later in the season.

New weapons

In season two, every build in the game got a new weapon. The Light is getting a burst pistol 93R, Medium is getting a burst assault rifle FAMAS, and Heavy is getting a slug shotgun KS-23.

Private matches

The ability to create custom matches in THE FINALS also arrived with season two. It’s a barebones version of the feature, allowing six to nine people to play a game of either Quick Cahs or Bank It. But it will be developed and expanded as time goes on.

Balancing changes

No update is complete without balancing changes to existing weapons and gadgets. While there are quite a few of them in season two, here are some of the most important ones:

When picking up throwable objects with explosive gadgets attached (aka nuke), the explosives will disarm. The explosive will start a re-arm timer only after you release the object.

attached (aka nuke), the explosives will disarm. The explosive will start a re-arm timer only after you release the object. Nukes now also have diminishing returns on damage. The more items are on the nuke, the less damage it deals, starting at 60 percent and going all the way down to 20 percent.

now also have diminishing returns on damage. The more items are on the nuke, the less damage it deals, starting at 60 percent and going all the way down to 20 percent. Toxic Gas now deals damage 0.5s after you enter the cloud and gradually ramps up from 30 health per second to 60.

now deals damage 0.5s after you enter the cloud and gradually ramps up from 30 health per second to 60. Dome Shield ‘s duration is decreased from 20 to 12 seconds

‘s duration is decreased from 20 to 12 seconds The Defibrilator ‘s charge-up time and starting health is increased

‘s charge-up time and starting health is increased C4 ‘s minimum damage and ammo count is decreased

‘s minimum damage and ammo count is decreased Motion Sensor is moved to the Heavy build

is moved to the Heavy build Sonar Grenade is moved to the Light build

is moved to the Light build Tracking Dart is moved to the Light build

is moved to the Light build Recon Senses are removed from the game

If you want to familiarize yourself with the full list of changes in season two of THE FINALS, read the 2.0.0 patch notes on the official website. Or you can always explore as you go since the update is now live for all players.

