THE FINALS to change gameplay formula with season 2’s 5-vs-5 mode

Season two of THE FINALS aims to bring lots of new content to the arenas. One of the main additions to the game is a brand new 5-vs-5 game mode—Power Shift.

The game mode was initially shown in the season two trailer on March 11, where we saw two teams of five battling it out on a giant moving platform. Already there, it was clear that unlike some classic THE FINALS game modes, Power Shift will have a completely different format resembling something we can see in more traditional team FPS games like Overwatch 2. In the preview of season two content from VG247 on March 13, the game mode was described as a “tug-of-war style battle,” and it promises to be a lot of fun.

Do you think anything can stop this platform? Image Embark Studios

According to the preview, the goal of Power Shift is for one team to defend the platform from the other team while it moves around the map, destroying everything in its way. It is described as more casual than regular THE FINALS modes and is more for funsies and shooting rather than competitive play.

As highlighted in the preview, Power Shift could be the developers’ response to never-ending player requests for a deathmatch mode. THE FINALS already had several limited-time modes like Solo Bank It, which was an experimental mode that mostly matched the vibe. Since then, there has been another limited-time mode called Steal the Spotlight, itself also a solo mode that got a good amount of positive feedback from the community. Power Shift will be the first-ever permanent deathmatch-like mode, and although it’s 5-vs-5, it seems as chaotic and destructive as if you were playing on your own.

On top of a new game mode, season two will bring a hacker-themed map, gadgets, specializations, and plenty of cosmetics. Alongside the upcoming private match feature, season two of THE FINALS sounds like a great time to dive back into chaos.