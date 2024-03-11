THE FINALS Season 2 introduces new map, mode, gadgets, and abilities

Hackers from the CNS group have taken over the game show in THE FINALS Season Two, drastically shaking up the free-to-play FPS title.

Building off the success of the Season One mid-season update, Season Two of The Finals starts on March 14, and the update introduces a new map, several limited-time game modes, a new game mode, and the Hacker Playstyle. Players can use all of the tools at the CNS hacker group’s disposal.

Most of Season 2’s new The Finals features remain shrouded in mystery. Image via Embark Studios

First, the Dematerializer is a new specialization for Mediums that temporarily erases physical surfaces and allows players to see or shoot through them. Next, the Anti-Gravity Cube is a deployable cube that players can use as a traversal tool or a deterrent against enemies. Similar to Wraith’s portal ability in Apex Legends, The Gateway for Lights are portals that move players and objects between two locations.

Lastly, the Data Reshaper for Mediums changes enemy fortifications into random objects, rendering them useless. Embark Studios kept a tight lip on any details revolving around the new weapons, map, and modes, but did drop a few hints.

“Raise barriers, remove walls, defy gravity, tunnel across the arena, and transform items — become the glitch in the system, the ultimate cyber tactician, and bring a new dimension to the game,” Embark said.

For now, players will have to wait for further updates and info from the devs on the new season, but with so much content in story it already looks promising.