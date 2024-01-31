Category:
The Finals

THE FINALS mid-season update 1.6.0 steals the spotlight with new solo event mode

Are you ready to shine?
THE FINALS mid-season update 1.6.0 went live on Jan. 31, marking the start of the game’s first seasonal event.

The main attraction of the update 1.6.0 is a new limited-time game mode: Steal the Spotlight. This mode is an upgraded version of Solo Bank It but takes place on the dark version of Las Vegas map where lasers and turrets guard the cashout spots. With this new mode, the developers removed the original Solo Bank It from the game, thanking players for the feedback and stating they “look forward to bringing you more experimental modes in the future.” In the meantime, Steal the Spotlight is your new destination for solo THE FINALS action.

Steal the spotlight event preview in THE FINALS
Strike fear in the dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout the event period from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14, you can jump into Steal the Spotlight to complete Contracts and earn a set of event cosmetics. On top of that, even more cosmetics await you in 10 new Career Rank levels, and unlike the Steal the Spotlight, those aren’t time-limited.

Alongside new content, the patch included multiple balancing and quality-of-life changes. One of the biggest changes that also leaked before release is an added range of 30m to Medium build’s Recon Senses. There’s no more infinite sight, and if your opponent gets spotted by the Recon Senses, they’ll see a “Detected” notification to prepare them for a fight.

Other changes include squad colors for the Dome Shield and the Mesh Shield if the “Use Enemy Squad Colors” setting is enabled, minor buffs to the Vanishing Bomb, several map changes to make traversal easier, as well as bug fixes and quality-of-life changes like the ability to change your entire loadout (including Specializations) at the start of the match.

Finally, PlayStation players will be happy to hear that patch 1.6.0 added Gyro aiming opinions for PS5 DualSense and PS4 DualShock controllers while also reducing input latency on PS5. It’s unclear whether other controllers with Gyro will receive support in THE FINALS, but it’s likely only a matter of time until they do.

