THE FINALS is finally getting a new game mode with update 1.5.0

THE FINALS is about to receive its first content patch of the year, bringing players a new game mode alongside several balancing changes.

The official THE FINALS X account (formerly Twitter) shared a trailer for the content update 1.5.0 that’s set to release today, Jan. 17. One of the biggest additions to the game in this update will be a new limited-time “experimental” game mode—Solo Bank It. In this game mode, you will face 11 other contestants in a race to earn the most cash.

Image via Embark Studios

We don’t know the exact ruleset for the game mode, but judging by its name, it’ll be a slightly modified version of the regular Bank It, where you have to eliminate opponents and open vaults to earn cash and then deposit it at the cashout. The only difference is there’ll be no teammates, just you. Since the total number of players is the same as in regular Bank It, the map layout and number of cashout stations will likely remain the same.

Players have been asking for a new game mode for quite some time now, and while Solo Bank It will seemingly not stay with us forever, it’s still something to have fun with before season one ends. Other changes mentioned in the post and the trailer include balance changes, bug fixes, a bigger store, better security, and quality-of-life fixes. We also got a sneak peek at a new military-style outfit that will likely hit the store after the update.

There are no detailed patch notes for the update just yet, and we’ll have to see what exact changes Embark made to the game once the patch goes live, but one of the things we might see in this patch is more adjustments to aim assist and how it behaves. On top of that, several weapons and gadgets currently feel a bit too strong and might receive a nerf.