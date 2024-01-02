THE FINALS players agree this game mode needs to be added immediately

THE FINALS only has two game modes, and players have been desperately asking for something new. One player seemingly suggested a perfect mode to add to the game, and no, it’s not Deathmatch.

On Jan. 1, a player named bajungadustin highlighted the game “is practically begging” for a Gun Game mode from games like Call of Duty or Counter-Strike. It’s the mode where players start with the same weapon, no gadgets or skills, and proceed to get kills to advance to the new weapon. The first player or team to go through all the weapons wins the match.

Which gun should you choose next? (Except you don’t have a choice). Image via Embark Studios

The poster wrote the mode would work especially well because of the game’s builds (aka classes). Players can start as a Heavy build first, and after they go through its weapons, they switch to Medium, do the same, and eventually reach the Light. Because Heavy characters are harder to kill, the game mode would have a “kind of a built in catch up mechanic,” where if you are falling behind, there’s still an opportunity to catch up since players ahead of you will have less health and more difficult weapons like the Light’s dagger.

The community has been asking for a game mode where they can fight each other without any objective, and apart from a simple Deathmatch, the Gun Game is by far the best suggestion we’ve seen. You could say Bank It is pretty much a Deathmatch because no one plays the objective anyway, but it would be much better to have something more dedicated, especially with the game’s potential.

The freedom THE FINALS has when it comes to game modes feels endless, and as players pointed out, it needs more casual modes like Gun Game. “We need like a party games playlist, the mechanics are amazing in this game and could work great with tons of causal/fun game modes,” one player wrote, suggesting other modes like Infection and Capture the Flag. Others highlighted that a mode with a single objective, such as Hardpoint or King of the Hill, would also work great.

At the moment, it’s unknown if Embark Studios is working on any new game modes for THE FINALS, but if it ever decides to do so, the devs already have a list of suggestions to work with.