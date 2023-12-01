Finding the best weapon in any game is essential, and once you’ve spotted the Dagger in The FINALS, you might wonder if you’ve found it.

Determining whether any weapon is good in a gaming title can be relatively objective. However, a weapon’s value can diminish depending on whether you enjoy the playstyle it presents and if you know how to use it. For instance, if you’re playing Modern Warfare 2 (2009), the classic Intervention sniper rifle has all the power you could ever need when paired with the right perk. But, you’d be stuck sniping in the process.

Once you’ve clocked a few hours in The FINALS, you’ll know whether you prefer playing as a light, middle, or heavyweight character—and if you want to be sliding around with the Dagger while firefights are raging.

Is the Dagger good in The FINALS?

Get stabbin’. Image via Embark Studios

In The FINALS beta, the Assasin’s Dagger was an excellent choice. As a light character, you’d be able to deal 50 damage when attacking, with an incredibly deadly 320 health backstab available for crafty players.

It’s incredibly useful while sprinting around the map as a small character. Your speed paired with its quickfire striking ability almost made it a go-to pick for your arsenal. However, it does have a drawback or two, and it can be incredibly annoying, for both teams.

What is the issue with the Assassin’s Dagger in The FINALS?

Apart from the fact you’ll be up close and personal with the Assassin’s Dagger in The FINALS, the issue is only noticeable on the other team. If you’re against a player using the Assassin’s Dagger, you’re going to have a bad time. It’s more than enough to piss off your opponents, and that’s half the fun.

Otherwise, it does open you up to close-range battles. With such fast-paced movement on both sides, it can be difficult to land the all-important backstab or slash. If this isn’t your strong suit, steer clear of the Assassin’s Dagger in The FINALS. But if you’re looking to drive your opponents mad, boy have we got the weapon for you.