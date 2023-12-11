Category:
The Finals

Best classes in The FINALS, ranked

There can only be one.
Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Dec 11, 2023 12:12 pm
classes in the finals

Each class in The FINALS offers something unique that makes each playstyle worth trying. Classes can directly alter the course of a match, but in my opinion, there is a clear winner when it comes to the best The FINALS class.

VALORANT, Overwatch, and the legendary Team Fortress 2 are perfect examples of how differently structured characters can shape an FPS match. The FINALS follows suit by allowing its community to take control of three very different options: Light, Medium, and Heavy characters.

Their weapons, abilities, and traits all sync up with their name, and each choice’s particular skillset can be tweaked. With that being said, I feel one The FINALS class is better than the rest, so here’s my definitive ranking.

THE FINALS class tier list: Every class ranked

3) Light build

light character in the finals
Small but powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right now, the Light class is sensational for movement and near-undefendable offense up close with an SMG, but it’s just too susceptible to damage to be considered one of the best in The FINALS.

I’ve tried multiple games with Light builds, and while the Grappling Hook and speed are phenomenal for dashing around the map, particularly for Bank It, if you encounter a Heavy, you’re doomed—plus, even a 50/50 with a Medium build can be hard to win.

Light benefits from stealth and more covert gameplay, which isn’t always an option in The FINALS. Don’t get me wrong, Light is very fun to use, but I feel it needs some tweaks to become more viable.

2) Medium build

medium character in the finals
Balance breeds beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Medium is your all-around solid class with few weak points. It has beastly rifles with good damage and accuracy, and it can provide useful support with a healing gun, Defibrillators for instant revives, and handy traversal tools such as Jump Pads.

Again, there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with a Medium build, but I’d also argue it doesn’t have anything that makes it a must-use class other than perhaps its support abilities.

I employ my favorite Medium build when I either fancy a change or when I’m playing Quick Cash, as it’s immensely helpful to have maintain support while you defend a deposit.

1) Heavy build: The best class in The FINALS

heavy character in the finals
A heavy hitter in more ways than one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My go-to is the Heavy build, and yours should be, too. If you enjoy the thrills and spills of aerodynamically pleasing movement infused with the rush of meticulous maneuverability, then a Heavy isn’t ideal; however, everything else goes in its favor to make it the best class in The FINALS.

Firstly, its health. The Heavy has 350 HP—this is a huge plus in combat-heavy scenarios. You can withstand some serious damage, particularly from an enemy Heavy and even two foes at once.

Secondly, a Heavy build naturally packs some serious firepower with LMGs, flamethrowers, and other weapons that can decimate squads in seconds. Scoring a squad wipe in The FINALS is huge when it comes to securing objectives, and if you can get LMG recoil under control enough, then nothing can stop you.

Finally, the Heavy doesn’t lack when it comes to support, either. The charge ability allows you to plow through multiple walls, damaging opponents and clearing new paths for you and your allies in the blink of an eye. Not only that, but the Heavy has some fiendish abilities such as a protective shield dome, as well as an impromptu, one-sided wall that only you and your teammates can shoot through for a big advantage.

Updates, buffs, and nerfs are sure to affect The FINALS and its characters. Keep checking back to see if those tweaks have influenced our best The FINALS class pick.

Andrew Highton
