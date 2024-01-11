THE FINALS Patch 1.4.1 addresses multiple aim assist concerns

Embark Studios released a patch for THE FINALS on Jan. 11, addressing one of the biggest player concerns in the game right now—aim assist.

In Patch 1.4.1, the developers addressed community feedback on aim assist and fair play. The patch notes state the changes are a result of an “in-depth review of how aim assist works,” and there’s another bigger update due to release next week featuring a “major security fix.”

The first step on making aim assist more balanced. Image via Embark Studios

Most of the changes targeted Zoom Snapping to prevent “unintended rapid 90-degree turns,” and ensure players don’t get much of an advantage through it. Zoom Snapping will now be disabled on SR-84, R. 357, LH1, and all shotguns, as they benefited from Zoom Snapping far more than other weapons according to the developers.

Embark also addressed a bug where aim assist could lock onto invisible players, making invisibility as a mechanic less strong when facing a contestant using aim assist. An important note at the end of the patch notes added that from now on, PC users who are using key re-mapping programs will not have access to aim assist. This should prevent players from having an unfair advantage in matches to some extent.

Overpowered aim assist in THE FINALS is something players have noticed since the game’s release. Zoom Snapping specifically felt incredibly strong with fans showcasing that you could look not even close to the player and still end up aiming at their head. This patch is a solid start to adjusting aim assist for the better.

Alongside the technical update coming next week, Embark also promises some new exciting content, something players have been eagerly waiting for quite some time now and it certainly seems the development of THE FINALS is back in full swing after the holiday break.