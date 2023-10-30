Best Light build in THE FINALS: Loadout Guide

Likely the most infuriating class to play against in THE FINALS, the Light build is all about speed and mobility. Optimizing your Light loadout can make you equally as frustrating to your opponents.

If you want to become the next stylish assassin on your team, here’s everything you need, including specialization, weapons, and gadgets.

Best loadout for the Light build in THE FINALS

And my outfit that is inspired by Watch Dogs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Specialization: Cloaking Device

Cloaking Device Weapon: V9S

V9S Gadgets: Glitch Grenade, Breach Charge, Pyro Grenade

Although I love the Grappling Hook and the mobility it offers, the Cloaking Device is way superior in gunfights as it allows you to sneak up and catch enemies off guard. The best part about the Cloaking Device is its uptime—it doesn’t have a cooldown; instead, it has a fuel bar that replenishes over time and you can use the ability even if that bar isn’t full.

The weapon is an easy choice, as the V9S is one of the best weapons in THE FINALS at the moment and you should abuse it. It packs enough damage and range to fight anyone at close to mid-range and come out on top, especially when paired with a Cloaking Device.

As for the gadgets, the Glitch Grenade is a great way to start off a fight when contesting a vault or a cashout, ideally paired with a Sonar Grenade to have more information on your side. Breach Charge will help you create new lines of sight at an objective (or drop the cashout down a floor). Finally, the Pyro Grenade is a solid damage utility since Frag can be a bit unpredictable.

Best reserve loadout for the Light build in THE FINALS

Your reserve loadout can be way more flexible and will often depend on your playstyle. I rarely used reserve during my games but in case I need to, these are the items I found to be the most useful:

SR-84

M11

Flashbang

Smoke Grenade

The SR-84 works great in long-range fights, something V9S can’t do since it’s a pistol. If you find yourself fighting often from afar it’s always good to have the sniper at the ready. The M11 is there in case the V9S just doesn’t feel right. We all have those moments when shots don’t connect, and this submachine gun can beam the targets up close without too much effort.

A Flashbang is an alternative to the Glitch Grenade, as it also disrupts enemies and gives you a bit of info via hit markers. Smoke Grenade can be useful when entering or controlling the objective, but can be easily replaced with something else.

Remember that your loadout can look different, and there’s a ton of utility you can take advantage of like the Stun Gun or Thermal Vision. Experiment, see what best suits you, and adjust your loadout accordingly.

About the author