New season, cosmetics, and mode mentioned in leaked THE FINALS update 1.6.0 patch notes

THE FINALS fans eager for news about the game’s next update have been given an unexpected treat today after the full patch notes for the next balance update, 1.6.0, may have accidentally been shared early on the first-person shooter’s webpage.

Recommended Videos

Keen-eyed players first spotted a surprise when viewing the current update notes on THE FINALS’ website today. What normally would have been a page displaying update 1.5.5’s changes instead showed a smorgasbord of changes under a masthead titled “Update 1.6.0.” While the notes were taken down shortly after their discovery, one quick-thinking fan copied the mysterious notes for reference before posting them to THE FINALS’ Reddit forum.

Quality-of-life changes and balance adjustments may be on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Supposedly, THE FINALS update 1.6.0 includes several class changes including buffs to the interrupt period and duration of the Vanishing Bomb’s invisibility, better placement for ziplines, and a quality-of-life setting for Dome Shields to easily determine which team owns the dome. Also included is a new game mode called “Steal the Spotlight,” which will see solo players “enter the arena at night with a set build and loadout” and navigate through traps to cash out and earn cosmetic items that can be then used later with the game’s regular modes.

Recon Senses, a specialization for the Medium class, will reportedly be heavily nerfed after calls to balance the ability and class. Update 1.6.0 will supposedly set a max range of 30 meters for the ability; previously, enemies that saw you from any range would trigger the warning. Numerous bug fixes, improved close-range aim assistance, an extra 10 Career Rank levels for veterans, and a reduced barrier of entry for ranked round out the large update.

Some remain skeptical over whether these notes are official or not, but given they were taken down almost instantly, THE FINALS community is incredibly hyped for the changes even if they aren’t exactly set in stone just yet.

Dot Esports reached out to Embark to confirm the status of THE FINALS’ 1.6.0 update and verify whether today’s notes are accurate but has not yet received a reply.