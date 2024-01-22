THE FINALS players demand changes as triple Medium revive meta takes hold

THE FINALS players discovered a new triple Medium meta after the release of update 1.5.0, and it’s already so frustrating the game needs a change.

Recommended Videos

Over the past week, THE FINALS has been flooded with teams consisting of three Medium builds. On Jan. 22, a player on Reddit suggested a way to deal with this: Add a game mode that forces teams to have one of each build, similar to how the role queue works in Overwatch 2. Essentially, players choose their class before queuing up and teams end up evenly balanced.

On my way to annoy people with defibs (our team has three). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Many players agreed this mode could solve the triple Medium meta in THE FINALS and allow every class to shine to their brightest. “I’d be down to try it at this point just to see how it plays,” one player wrote, adding that it’s hard to see all of the builds balanced “without completely gutting what makes them unique” because of class stacking. Other players noted the game feels much better when every team has a setup with all three builds.

This drastic shift in the meta seemingly happened after Patch 1.5.0. Medium was a pretty solid build before this, but after nerfs to several gadgets and weapons, it seems like the best overall pick (which is how we ended up with a triple Medium meta).

The changes in Patch 1.5.0 included a decrease of RPG damage from 150 to 140, so it can’t one-shot Light builds anymore. C4 received massive damage nerf, dropping from 210 to 155, and what’s more important, both Breach Charge and C4 now add weight to throwables like the explosive canisters found around the map. This means players can no longer equip canisters with explosives to create a nuke for enemy players.

Conveniently enough, Breach Charge and C4 were available on Light and Heavy builds, respectively. This is why I think more players turned their heads towards the Medium build. It has some of the best weapons and plenty of utility like the Healing Beam or the Sentry Turret. Needless to say, the Defibrillators are incredibly strong, and playing without them feels like power creeping yourself.