THE FINALS’ private match feature will be ‘barebones’ at launch and expand over time

Private matches are coming to THE FINALS with season two on March 14. The developers from Embark Studios shared a bit more of what the highly requested feature looks like, and noted players shouldn’t expect too many bells and whistles at the start.

On March 13, THE FINALS posted its first-ever Community Update video in which Embark Studios’ community lead, Oscar, talked about the upcoming private match feature. He highlighted that the feature we’ll see in season two is a “pretty barebones version of private matches,” acknowledging there are many more things it needs to become a complete experience.

At launch, private matches in THE FINALS will allow you to get a group of six to nine players in one lobby and launch a game of either Bank It or Quick Cash. The process of creating a lobby is currently very basic. You can either join the private match with a premade squad to be on the same team, or have the game split you into teams automatically according to the player order on the list.

That’s pretty much all there will be when it comes to this feature early on. While quite a few things are missing from private matches, Oscar pointed out the developers wanted to get the early version out to the hands of the community as fast as possible. This way, the devs can get early feedback and better develop the feature as time goes on.

There isn’t a specific roadmap for the private match development. Instead, we’ll see changes gradually roll out with every update alongside the game’s usual slate of new weapons and abilities. Oscar mentioned additions like the map selection, more game modes, and better UI for choosing teams, which, combined with player feedback, should make the private match feature in THE FINALS a fulfilling and tailored way to play the game.