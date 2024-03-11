All new gadgets, abilities, and weapons in THE FINALS season 2

A new season of THE FINALS, the game show-centered battle royale from Embark Studios, will launch on March 14, and contestants will have no shortage of new items to embrace, including gadgets, weapons, and special abilities for each of the three classes.

THE FINALS players can pick from either a Light, Medium, or Heavy class. In season two, the arrival of a “rogue hacking collective” called CNS has resulted in new weapons and abilities for each class that fit a hacker playstyle. These new items are specific to each class, meaning your class choice is still critically important.

New items for Light class in THE FINALS season two

If you spent any time playing the portal-based arena shooter Splitgate when it came out, then you’re going to love the Gateway if you’re a Light character. This set of two deployable portals lets any contestant, friend or foe, travel between portals, though sadly you cannot see or shoot through a portal.

Light characters will also have access to a new weapon, the 93R burst-fire machine pistol.

New items for Medium class in THE FINALS season two

Medium characters have a new ability/specialization and a new gadget in season two. The first is the Dematerializer specialization, which “temporarily erases physical surfaces,” allowing players to see, shoot, or move through walls, ceilings, goo, or other affected obstacles.

The new Medium gadget for season two is the Data Reshaper, which can change objects or enemy items into something random. For example, the devs say you can turn “an enemy mine into a chair, or an enemy turret into a table,” but these items can also be turned into something less harmless, like an explosive tank.

Medium characters will also have access to a new weapon, the FAMAS burst assault rifle.

New items for Heavy class in THE FINALS season two

Heavy players get to have fun with the Anti-Gravity Cube, which lifts contestants and items in its immediate vicinity up into the air.

Heavy characters will also have access to a new weapon, the KS-23 slug shotgun.