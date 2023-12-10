Best Heavy build in THE FINALS: Loadout guide

I've yet to meet anyone that can outrun bullet.

and
A large woman in combat armor holding a big machine gun.
With all the gunfire and explosives firing off in any game of THE FINALS, you’ll need the Heavy there to soak up the damage and provide a ton of protection. With the right build, your Heavy can jump into the middle of the action and throw everyone into chaos.

With a bigger health pool and access to bigger weapons, the one drawback for the Heavy is their speed, but once you arrive at a big gunfight you can make a serious impact.

If you’re looking for the best loadout for a Heavy character in THE FINALS, we’ve got what you need, including the best specialization, weapons, and gadgets.

Best loadout for the Heavy build in THE FINALS

A Heavy contestant from THE FINALS, with a full loadout visible.
  • Specialization: Charge N’ Slam
  • Weapon: M60 Machine Gun or SA1216
  • Gadgets: C4, RPG-7, Dome Shield

This Heavy build is purely designed to destroy the map and create chaos. Need a pathway to the Vault? How about a window on the side of a building? Congratulations—you’re the wrecking ball.

Charge N’ Slam was hilariously overpowered for environment destruction in the beta, and fortunately, it’s gone untouched on full release. It’s incredibly useful for escaping, repositioning, and making a path for you and the team. I wouldn’t recommend using it to deal damage as it can be finicky up close.

I loved using the flamethrower in the beta but it’s since copped a heavy adjustment, so I’ve defaulted to the M60. It’s a serviceable weapon and will serve you well at close-to-medium range. Helpful too is the RPG-7 for longer range engagements and blowing holes in the wall or ceiling. The SA1216 was horrid in the beta but received a handy buff, so definitely consider it as a backup or on short-range maps.

The MVP for me is C4. The number of times I’ve stolen Vault progress or Coins from above me is ridiculous and, when paired with the Dome Shield, makes for an easy steal late in the round. Simply place C4 on the ceiling below the Vault, drop a Dome Shield underneath it and detonate.

Best Reserve loadout options for the Heavy in THE FINALS

I hardly ever use the Reserve options, but here are some solid items to have on hand in certain situations:

  • Weapons: Flamethrower, SA1216
  • Gadgets: Pyro Grenade, Goo Grenade, Frag Grenade, Flashbang

While it’s far from effective compared to its previous form, the flamethrower is still a handy piece of kit to have on you. If you’re using the M60, then make sure it or the SA1216 is in your Reserve kit.

We’ve got a myriad of grenades to choose from in our Reserve pool too. I’ve had solid success with the Pyro Grenade for area denial—throw one of these bad boys on a capture point or Vault and deny enemy access. The Flashbang is also very effective and utterly blinds opponents.

