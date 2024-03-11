THE FINALS Season 2 release countdown: Exact start time and date

THE FINALS Season Two starts soon, and players want to know when they can get their hands on the new hacker-themed abilities and gadgets.

Recommended Videos

Embark Studios dropped the first batch of information for Season Two. The second seasonal update for THE FINALS revolves around the CNS hacker group wreaking havoc on the game show. As such, players get access to a new arsenal of tools capable of raising barriers, removing walls, defying gravity, and transforming items.

Additionally, the devs announced a new map, 5v5 game mode, and a new Hacker Playstyle. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

What is THE FINALS Season 2 release date?

THE FINALS Season 2 Image via Embark Studios

THE FINALS Season Two starts on March 14; however, the developers did not reveal when players can pre-load the update.

What time does THE FINALS Season 2 release?

Embark Studios did not show a start time for THE FINALS Season 2, but in the past, new patches for the title go live at 7am CT. Based on that, it’s safe to assume that’s when the seasonal update will go live.

Here is the official countdown based on the known release and predicted start time.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 1 7 : 3 7 : 1 9

When the new update goes live, players will be able to try out their hand at all the new gadgets, abilities, and weapons the new season promises. Just make sure to watch your step around Heavies with Anti-Gravity Cubes or Mediums ruining your setups with the Dematerializer when the update goes live.