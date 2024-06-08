THE FINALS season 3 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Get ready for THE FINALS season three, which is set to bring a new map, weapons, and equipment after season two wraps up.

During the Summer Game Fest live showcase on June 7, THE FINALS developers revealed the season three trailer. The new season will offer a new map, Kyoto 1568, with all the weapons, gadgets, and equipment themed around feudal Japan. Here’s the release date and time for THE FINALS season three.

THE FINALS season three start time and date

Go back in time and travel to Japan. Image via Embark Studios

THE FINALS season three will release on June 13. Embark hasn’t yet shared an official release time for the new season. However, given the timing of the previous updates, we expect THE FINALS season three to go live at 7am CT / 12pm GMT on June 13.

Here’s the countdown to THE FINALS season three start time based on the known release time:

While all eyes are on the new map coming once season three goes live, you also get three new weapons: Recurve Bow (Light build), Dual Katanas (Medium build), and Spear (Heavy build). Light builds will get a new Gadget to unlock, Thermal Bore, and the Heavy builds will get a new Specialization, Winch Claw.

The five-vs-five Terminal Attack mode will also be available in the Ranked playlist, starting season three. The new map and items will stir up the meta enough for players to go through a learning curve, which can help lower the rampant tryhards in THE FINALS.

