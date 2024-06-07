All new content in THE FINALS season 3: Map, weapons, events, and more

The new season of THE FINALS, launching on June 13, promises to shake things up by taking us to a completely new kind of location, with gadgets and weapons to match. We have got you covered with everything that’s coming to THE FINALS in season three.

Everything included in THE FINALS season 3

New cosmetics are also in order. Image via Embark Studios

New map, Kyoto 1568

Kyoto 1568 is the new arena set in feudal Japan. Unlike most maps in THE FINALS that are urban, Kyoto features a network of 16th-century temples, gardens, and bamboo forests. The map also has a few unique elements to it, including the hidden traversal options and Shoji paper walls that you can shoot through.

Japanese-themed gadgets, weapons, and Specializations

Alongside the new map, in season three, THE FINALS adds multiple Japanese-themed items for every build in the game. Here are all the new additions to the game in season three:

Recurve Bow (Light build): Medium to long-range weapon that shoots arrows in a curve

Medium to long-range weapon that shoots arrows in a curve Thermal Bore (Light build): Long-range breaching gadget

Long-range breaching gadget Dual Katanas (Medium build): Melee weapon that can combo light attacks and deflect incoming bullets

Melee weapon that can combo light attacks and deflect incoming bullets Spear (Heavy build): Melee weapon that has long-range attacks and can be spun up for a wider area of effect

Melee weapon that has long-range attacks and can be spun up for a wider area of effect Winch Claw (Heavy build): A new Specialization that works like a hook, allowing you to pull enemies toward you, briefly stunning them.

Although it’s not confirmed, all these items are likely locked behind VRs. The gadgets from season two cost around 1,600 VRs each, so you can expect the new ones to cost about the same.

Ranked Terminal Attack

In season three of THE FINALS, the five-vs-five Terminal Attack game mode is getting a Ranked playlist. The rules are the same: two teams, 13 rounds, no healing, no revives, one life per round, and terminals to attack/protect.

World Tour events

World Tour is a new events series in THE FINALS, where you can play in events and tournaments with different sets of rules, loadouts, locations, and rewards. As you get wins in the World Tour, you’ll increase your standings on the Leaderboard through bronze, silver, and gold tiers to earn rewards, including Multibucks.

