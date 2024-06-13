THE FINALS season 3 patch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes

The new season of THE FINALS means a shake-up to the game in the form of new content and multiple balancing changes.

Season three is no exception. Aside from new content, including a new map, World Tour series, and Japanese-themed toys, there are reworks to multiple gadgets and weapon balancing changes.

Here’s every major balancing change you need to know about in THE FINALS season three.

Here are THE FINALS season 3 patch notes

New skins included. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Decreased health regeneration delay

Light and Medium builds’ health regeneration delay has been reduced to seven and nine seconds, respectively, down from 10. The change for Light builds doesn’t apply to the Terminal Attack game mode due to its limited health regeneration up to 100 HP.

Glitch Trap rework

Glitch Trap is no longer a proximity device and now has a line-of-sight application. If you stand within a range and the line of sight of the trap, it tethers you and applies the Glitch effect until you break the line of sight, leave the trap’s range, or destroy it.

Motion Sensor rework

Like the Glitch Trap, the Motion Sensor has a line-of-sight application. When you enter the range and the sensor’s line of sight, it tethers you and continuously reveals you to the enemies until you break the line of sight, leave the sensor’s range, or destroy it.

Text chat on PC

On the PC version of THE FINALS, you can finally chat with the team using text instead of voice chat. You enter text chat automatically when joining the match and can only talk with the members of your team.

Weapon, gadget, and Specialization changes

Many weapons, gadgets, and specializations have received adjustments in season three of THE FINALS. Below, you can find the main balancing changes across all three builds.

Weapons

93R: Updated recoil pattern that’s easier to control, increased damage fall-off distance, but decreased fire rate from 260 RPM to 210 RPM.

Updated recoil pattern that’s easier to control, increased damage fall-off distance, but decreased fire rate from 260 RPM to 210 RPM. CL-40: Decreased damage from 110 to 93 but increased rate of fire from 250 RPM to 275 RPM.

Decreased damage from 110 to 93 but increased rate of fire from 250 RPM to 275 RPM. FAMAS: Decreased recoil recovery making it easier to control, as well as increased damage from 23 to 24.

Decreased recoil recovery making it easier to control, as well as increased damage from 23 to 24. Lewis Gun: Updated recoil pattern that’s easier to control but decreased damage.

Updated recoil pattern that’s easier to control but decreased damage. LH1: Updated animation, increased damage from 49 to 52, decreased rate of fire from 300 RPM to 280 RPM, and decreased bullet dispersion when crouching and standing still.

Updated animation, increased damage from 49 to 52, decreased rate of fire from 300 RPM to 280 RPM, and decreased bullet dispersion when crouching and standing still. M60: Decreased damage and adjusted recoil to make it easier to control during continuous fire.

Decreased damage and adjusted recoil to make it easier to control during continuous fire. SH1900: Pellet dispersion increased, fire rate decreased from 100 RPM to 80 RPM, and damage per pellet increased from 10 to 13.

Pellet dispersion increased, fire rate decreased from 100 RPM to 80 RPM, and damage per pellet increased from 10 to 13. Throwing Knives: Descresed projectile speed and air drag of primary attacks. Increased projectile speed and air drag of secondary attacks.

Gadgets

Breach Charge: Increased ammo count to two, but decreased player damage from 200 to 80.

Increased ammo count to two, but decreased player damage from 200 to 80. Data Reshaper: Increased ammo count to two.

Increased ammo count to two. Goo Grenade: Goo wall size increased and getting hit by goo also blocks movement Specializations.

Goo wall size increased and getting hit by goo also blocks movement Specializations. Smoke Grenade: Ammo count increased to three.

Ammo count increased to three. Stun Gun: When stunned, you can no longer use Specializations.

Specializations

Goo Gun: Getting hit by goo blocks movement Specializations like Evasive Dash.

Getting hit by goo blocks movement Specializations like Evasive Dash. Guardian Turret: The cooldown now begins when the turret is destroyed. You can remotely destroy the turret to trigger the cooldown earlier.

These are the main changes you can expect in THE FINALS season three. For a full breakdown, make sure to check out the official patch notes from Embark Studios.

