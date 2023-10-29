How to invite and add friends in THE FINALS

Jump into THE FINALS with your friends in a few simple steps.

THE FINALS is an explosive new FPS that adds destructible environments and force powers to the addictive multiplayer extraction shooter formula.

Having a great team with lots of communication is the key to winning in the hottest new free-to-play shooter, so how do you invite and add friends in THE FINALS?

It’s usually easy to add friends in Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox games, but THE FINALS is currently in open beta. Playing with friends in games during their development can be a tricky process, as server issues can cause disconnections and slowdown.

Luckily, THE FINALS has a great solution that results in stable gameplay thanks to a temporary in-game account system called Embark ID.

Creating an Embark ID is simple. Simply visit https://id.embark.games/id/sign-in and link an existing account to the website. Once you have an account, change your in-game settings to make yourself visible to other players. Set your preferred matchmaking region and turn on crossplay.

From there, go to the socials tab, where you’ll notice that all your friends are grayed out and unable to be selected. Don’t worry; all you need to do is click on the add friend button and type out their Embark ID.

