Does THE FINALS have crossplay?

Is the new FPS accessible for all?

After a highly successful first beta, Embark Studios’ THE FINALS launched worldwide in early December 2023, and immediately players jumped in hunting down cash and taking on rivals in the virtual-themed FPS.

But just how accessible is THE FINALS? What platforms can you play the FPS on, and does the game have crossplay?

Is crossplay available for THE FINALS?

Available on (almost) every major platform. Image via Embark Studios

Yes, crossplay is a feature included with THE FINALS. Players on both PC and console will be able to enter matchmaking and ranked as well as compete across the game’s three major regional servers—Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

It wasn’t clear during the open beta and in the months leading up to the game’s launch whether THE FINALS would support crossplay, but following the game’s surprise announcement at 2023’s The Game Awards in Los Angeles, U.S. on Dec. 7, crossplay became available immediately.

It is possible to disable crossplay from the game’s settings if you’d prefer to only play against contestants on your main platform. To disable crossplay in THE FINALS:

Open the Settings menu by selecting the cogwheel in the top-right.

Go to the Gameplay tab.

Under Network, set Crossplay to On.

You can’t disable crossplay mid-game or while in the queue, so make sure you’ve backed out to the main menu first.

Related How to invite and add friends in THE FINALS

Which platforms can you play THE FINALS on?

THE FINALS is available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is not expected to be available for Nintendo Switch owners, although it would be interesting to see how the game would perform on the console.

Unfortunately, THE FINALS will not be available to PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owners. With the many graphics options and gameplay features, like a destructible environment and a vast array of weapons and classes, THE FINALS just won’t cut the mustard on older consoles—you’ll need to upgrade or switch to PC to play the FPS.

THE FINALS is free-to-play, with a paid battle pass and cosmetic microtransaction store available to all users. Weapon skins and custom outfits are saved to your account, so if you switch consoles, you’ll keep your purchases.