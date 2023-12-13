How to find your Embark ID in THE FINALS

If you ever want to take advantage of the cross-progression features in THE FINALS, or even form a party, then you’re going to need to know what your Embark ID is.

Upon booting up the game for the first time, every player is required to create an Embark ID and be assigned a generated username complete with four digits. While it is also possible to change this username if you so please, knowing where to find it is something most will probably need to recall on several occasions throughout their time in THE FINALS.

How to find your full username in THE FINALS

From the main menu or “Backstage screen” in THE FINALS, your Embark ID can be found by selecting the Social button—the icon with the silhouettes of two people next to each other. In the top-left corner of the Social screen, your Embark ID will be shown in the format “Displayname#1234.”

Your Embark ID is displayed in the top-left corner of the Social screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Social menu, you also have the option to add a friend in THE FINALS by entering their Embark ID. Once that’s done, they’ll be added to your universal Friends list, which sits to the right of a platform-specific list that displays the names of your friends on the same platform who happen to also play THE FINALS. Here, you can also see the Embark IDs of any of your friends at any time by pressing on their names.

If you’re a streamer or creator, thankfully it appears this is the only section where Embark IDs are displayed. But, with hiding player names being the lone streamer-mode feature in THE FINALS at this time, you’ll probably want to keep your Social screen close to your vest if you don’t want to run the risk of getting bombarded with friend invites.