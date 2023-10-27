The last thing you want is to be stuck with a terrible name in any game, let alone THE FINALS. For those of you who are stuck with too many X’s and Z’s in your name, Dot Esports is here to help you change it.

Throughout my gaming career, I’ve played many a title and had a cringe-worthy name only once. I have since changed the name and taken it upon myself to help anyone else struggling with this issue.

Sometimes you’ve entered a name believing it won’t be your username, only to later be stuck with it for life. Fear not, here’s how you can change your name in THE FINALS.

Can you change your name in THE FINALS?

Now you can top the leaderboard in style. Image via Embark Studios

Yes, it is possible to change your name in THE FINALS. It’s not a lengthy process, and as soon as you’re done, you’ll be an entirely different person.

There is only one different step depending on your platform, otherwise, it’s all incredibly easy. Just follow the steps below and it’ll be over in no time.

You won’t have to change your Gamertag, all you’ll have to do is fix your Display Name.

How to change your name in THE FINALS

I am the one and only ChargingFace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change your name in THE FINALS, all you have to do is head to Embark Studios website and go through the options provided.

Firstly, sign in to Embark Studio’s website by clicking your preferred platform and filling in your details. Then click Account and you’ll be taken to a screen where you can see your username and email address.

There will be a button toward the top right of the screen saying Edit. This is your ticket to a whole new name, and whatever persona comes with it.

Fill in your desired name and click save. You’ll be able to change it every 10 minutes but make sure it’s good the first time anyway so you don’t have to.

