THE FINALS is a free-to-play game that features many customization options, including skins. Some are given for free during events, and others are locked in the shop or battle passes.

Players can equip character skins, but they can also get them to style their favorite weapons. There are already a bunch of them ahead of the game’s full launch. THE FINALS is releasing soon, as its latest beta phase has closed in November. While waiting to enter the arena again, players might want to plan ahead and see what are the best skins they could get or encounter in the shooter. Here are the best skins in THE FINALS, ranked.

6) Glowy Bones

It’s a surreal outfit. Screenshot by EA Games

The bundle released with the open beta’s Halloween event, bringing the spooky season into the arena. It features a glowy green outfit with black accents for 1,600 credits. It’s pretty expensive because it has animated features. The green smoke moves, making it feel more alive.

5) Sundown Sizzle

Bring a GTA 6 vibe into the arena. Screenshot by EA Games via NNF

The Sundown Sizzle is a bundle of weapon skins that can be purchased for 1,000 credits. It’s a pretty paint depicting the colors of sundown. It’ll make you think of the beach and the warm summer when playing. The bundle includes three weapon skins and comes at the average price of 1,000 credits, which makes it one of the most affordable of that list.

4) Kawaii Paws

Bring some joy into the game. Screenshot by EA Games via NNF

Sometimes, less is more. But not here. EA Games chose the boldest design with this Kawaii skin, pulled straight out an anime. Everything is in that outfit: all shades of pink, the cute drawings, and cat ears. It’s not the ideal outfit to blend in, but it can be a tool to get your opponents out of focus. The whole outfit can be bought through a bundle that costs 1,200 credits.

3) Urban Operative

You can blend in. Screenshot by EA Games via NNF

The Urban Operative can be found in the Shop of the game. It’s part of a bundle that can be purchased for 1,600 credits, including the shoes, pants, gloves, jacket, pose, headset, and more. It’s pretty expensive, since it’s a Legendary bundle. The helmet features two animated arrows, and it’s also the case for the weapon skin.

2) Stealth Specter

It’s Halloween time. Screenshot via EA Games

The Stealth Specter outfit was free during the open beta’s Halloween event. It would blend in the best in night maps, with a spooky face makeup. The bundle includes the haircut and all elements of the outfit that can also be mixed with other skins quite well.

1) Claws and Snarls Set

That is sleek. Screenshot by EA Games via NNF

The Claws and Snarls set is the priciest weapon skin bundle in THE FINALS‘ shop. It can be purchased for 1,600 credits. But it’s worth the price: it includes three high-quality weapon skins. The design is sleek, striking the perfect balance between discretion and originality.