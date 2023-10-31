THE FINALS Halloween event: All new skins and decorated maps

THE FINALS‘s Halloween event came as a surprise, considering the game is still in its open beta, but a welcome one at that. And although it’s not a big event, the Halloween festivities still bring a spooky atmosphere to the game.

If you’re planning to jump into the arena in the upcoming days, here’s everything the Halloween event brought to THE FINALS.

All Halloween skins in THE FINALS

The refreshed shop brought multiple new skin bundles for players to grab. Since the game gives you 10,000 coins to spend on skins, technically all of them are free, but numerous bundles can be grabbed for zero coins so players who have already wasted most of their allowances (me included) could also enjoy the event.

Halloween Scene

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Halloween’s Scene is the first bundle you can grab for zero coins. It includes an Underworld Outcast pumpkin headwear, Conjurer’s Cap wizard’s headwear as well as a sticker, charm, and a spray.

Squire’s Legacy

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Filled with vampire vibes, the Squire’s Legacy bundle costs 1,100 coins and contains a medieval Sledgehammer, charm, and a sticker. Just imagine you’re striking down a ghost with that one.

Stealth Specter

Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the coolest bundles in the shop right now, the Stealth Specter is absolutely free and has a full outfit featuring boots, a biker jacket, pants, red hair, skull body paint, a lower back bag, and purple glowy eyes. Be spooky and stylish.

Glowy Bones

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players who want to be noticed on the battlefield can pick up the Glowy Bones bundle for 1,600 coins. It has an outfit and a glowing skull headwear in the toxic green color. Even if you’re not a fan of the outfit itself, the bundle has an M11 skin with a skull charm to spice up your arsenal.

Mausoleum Medley

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a more abstract look, there’s the Mausoleum Medley bundle costing 1,000 coins featuring skins for the SH1900, AKM, and the Flamethrower. The skin pattern might not look scary at first glance but it’s filled with skulls, some creepier than others.

The best part of the set in my eyes is the coffin weapon charm. It even has a tiny white spider running across it every now and then.

Bony Boo

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, reminding me of an OG Fortnite Halloween skin is the Bony Boo bundle. For a welcoming price of zero coins, you can get a set of skeleton-themed items. There are shoes, a hoodie, joggers, a mask, an emote, a charm, a spray, a sticker, as well as skins for the LH1, MGL32, and FCAR.

Redecorated Maps

Several maps in THE FINALS also experienced slight changes with added decorations. Monaco, for example, has pumpkins scattered across the map. The rubber duck (given that it’s active in the match) also got a new look resembling a skeleton.

Monaco with pumpinks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It seems the map changes only work on night maps to give them extra spookiness. If you play on a day map, everything will look just as it used to with no signs of danger.