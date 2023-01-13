What’s a TFT Set 8 Monster Party! and how to watch

Watch the TFT 13.1 meta unfold through the best in the EMEA region.

Riot Games has included Teamfight Tactics regional competitions for the EMEA Set Eight Monsters’ Attack! season, which includes a new tournament called Monster Party!

A total of eight EMEA players will show off the TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1 meta this weekend through a new regional competition called Monster Party! The tournament showcases a new point system that includes Hexcharged points, allowing players to earn up to 16 points in one game.

How to watch the TFT Set 8 EMEA Monster Party! and who’s competing

Fans can watch the first EMEA Set Eight tournament on Jan. 14 at 9am CT through the main broadcast on Twitch. Casting the event are Meeix, Witacasts, Nibiria, Counterfeitcast, and Impetuous Panda.

Individual players will also have up their own streams if fans want to watch their pov over the main broadcast.

Image via Riot Games

Here are the eight TFT players competing at the EMEA Monster Party! tournament.

Sologesang

Brank

Reven

Lelouch

Idlemonkk

Noel

Skipaeus

Briks

TFT Set Eight Monster Party! format

Points are changing within the Monster Party! format, allowing players to take advantage of a new point system called Hexcharged points. The standard points will award four points for a first-place finish and negative four points for an eight-place finish during a game.

The Hexcharged points occur twice per game, at Stages 2-1 and 4-1, where competitors can choose to gain four times the points (Stage 2-1) or two times the points (Stage 4-1). Players can only Hexcharge their points once per game. By Hexcharging points, TFT players can earn up to 16 points for a lobby victory or lose up to 16 points with an eighth-place finish.