TFT Patch 13.1 notes: All nerfs, buffs, system changes, and more

A large number of major changes are taking place within Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1, from Augment distribution and carousel adjustments to Krug item drops and champion star level spell scaling.
A new year has brought about a massive number of changes for TFT Set Eight following four weeks of gameplay on Patch 12.23. To kick off 2023, the city of Spatulopolis will celebrate a Lunar Gala event that runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 9. Attending the event are new Little Legends and Chibi Champions at a penthouse arena. And coinciding with the Lunar Gala is TFT’s first temporary game mode, Fortune’s Favor.
In addition to the celebratory party starting a day after Patch 13.1 drops, Riot has included a massive number of system and balance changes within its first TFT Set Eight update of 2023. Krugs will always guarantee a drop of at least two item components going forward. And the random carousel items have been removed to ensure players aren’t all chasing down similar comps based on opening carousel item components.
Starting with Patch 13.1, the three Tears/three Gloves/three random component carousel has been changed to three Tears/three Gloves/three Belts. Several bug fixes were applied to the Hyper Roll mode. Other Hyper Roll changes include a reduction in speed for the Samira Hero Augment Daredevil (4.5 percent) and an increase in gold for the Gangplank Hero Augment Get Paid (66 percent).
Here’s every system and balance change taking place within TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1, according to Riot.
Set Eight Augment Distribution
Responding to TFT community feedback, the balance team has adjusted the distribution of Hero and regular Set Eight Augments. All Set Eight Augment odds can be found here.
- Hero Augments that appear at Stage 4-2 have a five percent chance to include five-cost champions
- The chance of a Silver-tier Augment appearing was reduced from 52 to 37 percent
- The chance of a Gold-tier Augment appearing was increased from 71 to 92 percent
- The chance of a Prismatic-tier Augment appearing was reduced from 35 to 20 percent
- The chance of a Hero Augment appearing was reduced from 95 to 92 percent
- The Hero/Prismatic/Silver distribution was changed to Hero/Prismatic/Gold
- The Prismatic/Hero/Prismatic distribution was changed to Prismatic/Hero/Gold
- The Prismatic/Prismatic/Hero distribution was changed to Gold/Prismatic/Hero
Patch 13.1 trait changes
Brawlers took a hit for supporting Jax while Supers also were nerfed. An “On Kill” effect was reactivated to ADMIN. The Mascot trait had its health regeneration nerfed, along with Duelist attack speed.
- Ace: Execution threshold increased from 12/30 to 15/30 percent
- ADMIN: Six-piece bonus increased from 80 to 100 percent
- ADMIN: “On Kill” effect re-enabled
- Anima Squad: Attack damage and ability power adjusted from 10/30/50 to 10/30/55
- Brawler: Maximum health bonus adjusted from 20/40/70/111 to 20/40/65/90 percent
- Duelist: Attack speed per auto nerfed from 6/12/20/30 to 5/10/16/24 percent
- Duelist: Maximum stacks increased from 10 to 12
- LaserCorps: Damage increased from 60/150/150 to 65/165/200
- Mascot: Health regeneration per two seconds adjusted from 1.5/3.25/6.5/12 to 1.5/2.5/4.5/10 percent
- Mecha Prime: attack damage and ability power changed from 60/45 to 70/50 percent
- Recon: Dash AI updated to better avoid crowds
- Renegade: Bonus damage adjusted from 40/80 to 40/70 percent
- Supers: Base damage reduced from 20 to 18 percent
- Supers: Bonus damage per three-star reduced from five to three percent
- Spellslinger: Ability power adjusted from 25/60/100/150 to 25/55/85/125
- Spellslinger: Meteor ability power ratio adjusted from 50/50/50/200 to 50/50/50/150 percent
- Spellslinger: Spellslinger units no longer launch meteors as their first attack in combat
- Ox Force: Maximum attack speed adjusted from 30/70/140/250 to 30/80/150/300 percent
Patch 13.1 TFT item changes
Blue Buff received an ability power nerf while bonus damage to giants from Giant Slayer was also slightly nerfed.
- Blue Buff: Bonus ability power reduced from 15 to 10
- Dragon’s Claw: Bonus magic resistance increased from 20 to 30 for a total of 70 magic resistance
- Giant Slayer: Bonus damage reduced from 30 to 25 percent
- Hextech Gunblade: Omnivamp increased from 20 to 25 percent
- Infinity Edge: Bonus attack damage increased from 15 to 20 percent for a total of 30 percent
- Radiant Giant Slayer: Bonus attack damage and ability power increased from 30 to 40
- Radiant Protector’s Vow: Shield duration increased from five to 10 seconds
Patch 13.1 TFT champion changes
Patch 13.1 will introduce a reduced spell scaling for three-star two and three-cost TFT Set Eight champions, reducing Reroll comps as a win condition. The nerf will reduce the power levels of two and three-cost three-star units, allowing players who choose to roll down during the later stages of a game more opportunities while also slowing down the overall meta heading into the late game stages.
- Three-star two-cost champion spell scaling reduced from 60 to 55 percent
- Three-star three-cost champion spell scaling reduced from 75 to 65 percent
In addition to the three-star champion nerfs, Yuumi had her attack range nerfed. Other Set Eight champion nerfs include Jax, Galio, Annie, and Vel’Koz, while buffs were applied to Bel’Veth (bug fix), Aphelios weapons, and Vayne.
One-cost Set Eight champions
- Ashe: Mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50
- Blitzcrank: Damage reduction increased from 45/55/65 to 55/60/65 percent
- Galio: Mana nerfed from 60/120 to 70/140
- Galio: Shield reduced from 250/300/375 to 200/240/280
- Lux: Spell damage buffed from 190/285/425 to 200/300/450
- Poppy: Spell shield buffed from 250/300/375 to 300/350/425
- Sylas: Heath increased to 700
- Sylas: Spell heal amount increased from 130/150/170 to 150/170/190
- Talon: Attack speed increased to 0.7
- Talon: Spell damage increased from 160/240/360 to 170/250/370
Two-cost Set Eight champions
- Annie: Mana nerfed from 20/80 tro 30/90
- Annie: Shield reduced from 325/400/500 to 300/350/425
- Annie: Three-star shield damage nerfed from 335 to 325
- Camile: Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 180/200/225 to 190/200/215 percent
- Draven: Attack speed increased to 0.75
- Draven: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 175 to 150
- Ezreal: Spell damage buffed from 215/320/510 to 230/345/535
- Fiora: Three-star spell attack damage ratio nerfed from 250 to 235 percent
- Jinx: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50
- Jinx: Spell damage buffed from 200/300/480 to 225/335/525
- Malphite: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 335 to 325
- Vi: Armor shred adjusted from 40/50/70 percent to 50 percent across the board
- Yuumi: Range reduced from five to four Hexes
- Yuumi: Spell damage nerfed from 255/385/600 to 220/330/510
Three-cost Set Eight champions
- Alistar: Three-star damage nerfed from 375 to 350
- Cho’Gath: Magic resistance ratio adjusted from 150/200/250 to 150/190/240 percent
- Jax: Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45
- Jax: Spell damage nerfed slightly from 110/165/285 to 100/150/250
- Jax: Spell damage per stack nerfed from 30/45/75 to 20/30/50
- Jax: Spell damage at full stacks nerfed from 320/480/810 to 240/360/600
- Kai’Sa: Attack speed reduced from 40/50/65 to 40/45/55 percent
- Kai’Sa: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 385 to 370
- LeBlanc: Spell damage adjusted from 80/1001130 to 85/105/130
- Rell: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 335 to 325
- Nilah: Spell heal reduced from 275/325/400 to 250/300/350
- Nilah: Three-star spell start and end damage nerfed from 235 to 225
- Rammus: Spell armor ratio adjusted from 130/175/225 to 150/175/205 percent
- Riven: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 235 to 225
- Senna: Spell attack damage ratio adjusted from 170/180/190 to 175/185/190 percent
- Senna: Spell base damage adjusted from 45/65/120 to 45/65/125
- Sivir: Three-star spell attack damage ratio nerfed from 425 to 410 percent
- Sona: Three-star first cast spell damage nerfed from 450 to 430
- Sona: Three-star third cast damage and stun nerfed from 315 to 300
- Vayne: Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 120/120/130 to 130/130/140 percent
- Vayne: Spell base damage adjusted from 18/25/40 to 18/25/45
- Vel’Koz: Mana nerfed from 0/60 to 0/70
- Vel’Koz: Spell damage nerfed from 300/450/775 to 275/415/680
- Yasuo: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 500 to 485
- Zoe: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 1,000 to 925
Four-cost Set Eight champions
- Aurelion Sol: Spell damage adjusted from 135/200/450 to 135/200/400
- Bel’Veth: A bug was fixed that was preventing Bel’Velth from scaling with attack damage granted by items, resulting in some of her stats getting nerfed as the bug fix is a major buff.
- Bel’Veth: Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80
- Bel’Veth: Attack speed per cast reduced from 30 to 25 percent
- Bel’Veth: Spell damage reduced from 25/40/160 to 20/30/150
- Miss Fortune: Miss Fortune will now cast toward the largest clump of enemies and will turn slightly faster when there are no enemies in her cone.
- Miss Fortune: First bullet damage reduced from 50/70/250 to 45/65/210
- Samira: Spell attack damage ratio adjusted from 500/525/1000 to 500/525/1500 percent
- Sett: Health increased to 1,000
- Sett: Mecha Slam channel time reduced from 2.5 to two seconds
- Sett: Mecha Slam attack damage ratio buffed from 280/300/600 to 300/320/800 percent
- Soraka: Third cast stars adjusted from 3/3/5 to 3/3/4
- Soraka: Self-maximum healing reduced from 10 to eight percent
- Viego: Health increased to 950
- Viego: Spell damage adjusted from 250/375/850 to 260/390/850
- Zac: Heath damage ratio increased from 18 to 25 percent
- Zac: Missing health percent heal increased from 20 to 30 percent
- Zac: Passive Zac blobs spawn 100 percent faster when his passive is triggered
- Zed: Kill mode duration changed from 6/6/15 to 7/7/7 seconds
- Zed: Third attack base bonus damage buffed from 30/45/200 to 40/60/300
Five-cost Set Eight champions
- Aphelios: Gravitum (Purple weapon) attack damage ratio reduced from 160/160/800 to 150/150/1500 percent
- Aphelios: Infernum (Blue weapon) attack damage ratio increased from 200/200//800 to 225/225/1500 percent
- Aphelios: Severum (Red weapon) attack damage ratio increased from 270/270/800 to 300/300/2000 percent
- Fiddlesticks: Mana buffed from 90/90 to 66/66
- Fiddlesticks: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 60 to 70
- Fiddlesticks: Spell damage increased from 100/150/900 to 111/166/1000
- Fiddlesticks: Maximum health threshold increased from 60 to 70 percent
- Mordekaiser: Mana buffed from 50/150 to 60/150
- Mordekaiser: Spell damage increased from 400/600/3000 to 420/630/5555
- Nunu: Spell damage adjusted from 135/205/2000 to 125/190/2000
- Syndra: Mana buffed from 90/140 to 70/125
- Urgot: Undertow passive auto attack damage ratio increased from 30 to 40 percent
- Urgot: Undertow passive auto attack speed ratio increased from 10 to 20 percent
- Urgot: Treasure chest chance buffed from 12/15/100 to 15/25/100 percent
- Urgot: Treasure chest chance for an item component reduced from 20/30/90 to 15/25/75 percent
Patch 13.1 Hero Augment changes
A rework was applied to the Lee Sin carry Augment. And Yuumi had her carry Augment ability power nerfed while maintaining the critical strike. All Hero Augments for TFT Set Eight can be found here.
One-cost Hero Augments
- Ashe: Laser Focus (carry) bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 45 percent
- Gangplank: Flaming Ricochet (carry) bonus damage increased from 75 to 90 percent
- Lulu: Growth Spurt (carry) bonus ability power per cast reduced from 25 to 20
- Lulu: Foster Growth (support) bonus ability power for allies holding items increased from 35 to 40
- Lux: Illuminating Singularity (carry) second cast damage reduced from 180 to 150 percent
- Lux: Lucent Barrier (support) health shield reduced from 400 to 350 and ability power reduced from 40 to 35
- Renekton: Reign of Anger (carry) bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 60 percent
- Sylas: Kingslayer (carry) bonus maximum health increased from 20 to 30 percent
- Wukong: Re-Energize (support) team mana restore reduced from 75 to 60 percent
Two-cost Hero Augments
- Annie: Reflector Shield (carry) damage proc internal cooldown reduced from 0.5 to 0.2 seconds
- Ezreal: Rising Spell Force (carry) attack speed and ability power reduced from 25 to 20 percent
- Ezreal: Raider’s Spoils (support) gold received reduced from one to zero. Tooltip won’t say zero until Patch 13.2.
- Lee Sin: Flurry carry Augment reworked to Cleansing Safeguard
- Lee Sin: Cleansing Safeguard has a player gain a Lee Sin. His ability costs 30 less mana to cast. Upon casting, Lee Sin shreds all negative effects and heals 18 percent of his missing health.
- Vi: Boxing Lessons (support) health reduced from 200 to 180
- Yasuo: Siphoning Winds (carry) Omnivamp reduced from 66 to 50 percent
- Yuumi: Predatory Precision (carry) bonus ability power nerfed from 30 to five
Three-cost Hero Augments
- Alistar: Behemoth Bonus (carry) health increased from 300 to 450
- Alistar: Smash! (support) mana regeneration increased from 10 to 15
- Cho’Gath: Cosmic Barrier (support) barrier magic resistance reduced from 40 to 35
- Rammus: Spiked Shell (carry) armor damage ratio reduced from 180 to 150 percent
- Rammus: Armored-dillo (support) armor reduced from 40 to 35
- Sona: Power Grid (carry) bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10
- Vayne: Spread Shot (carry) extra shot damage increased from 50 to 75 percent
- Vel’Koz: Frozen Tundra (support) chill duration increased from six to eight seconds
Four-cost Hero Augments
- Aurelion Sol: Impact Velocity (support) stun duration reduced from two to 1.75 seconds
- Bel’Veth: Voidmother (support) voiding health percent reduced from 75 to 60 percent
- Samira: Daredevil (support) attack speed per 10 missing Tactician health reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 percent
- Taliyah: Stoneweaver (carry) bonus ability power reduced from 25 to 20
- Taliyah: Stoneweaver (carry) bonus damage to enemies above 1,600 maximum health reduced from 30 to 20 percent
- Zed: Contempt for the Weak (support) attack speed reduced from nine to seven percent
Five-cost Hero Augments
- Aphelios: Locked and Loaded (support) bonus attack damage reduced from 15 to 10 percent
- Aphelios: Locked and Loaded (support) attack damage per five seconds reduced from 10 to five percent
- Aphelios: Armor Piercing Rounds (carry) armor sunder increased from 10 to 20 percent
- Fiddlesticks: Traumatic Memories (carry) health gained per ally death increased from 200 to 350
- Nunu: They See Me Rolling (support) bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10
- Syndra: Empowered Reserves (support) bonus ability power per champion on the bench reduced from six to five
Patch 13.1 regular TFT Augment changes
Four popular Augments have been disabled for Patch 13.1: Blue Battery, Build Different Silver-tier, Double Trouble Silver-tier, and Pandora’s Items.
- Built Different Gold-tier: Health nerfed from 250/275/300/350 to 175/225/275/325
- Built Different Prismatic-tier: Health nerfed from 300/350/400/450 to 225/300/375/450
- Double Trouble Gold-tier: AD, AP, armor, and magic resistance reduced from 35 to 30
- Double Trouble Prismatic-tier: AD, AP, armor, and magic resistance reduced from 45 to 40
- Electrocharge Silver-tier: Damage adjusted from 35/55/70/90 to 30/50/70/90
- Electrocharge Gold-tier: Damage adjusted from 60/80/100/120 to 50/70/90/110
- Electrocharge Prismatic-tier: Damage adjusted from 105/140/175/210 to 95/125/155/185
- High Roller: Gold reduced from six to three
- Jeweled Lotus: Bonus critical chance reduced from 25 to 20 percent
- Luden’s Echo Silver tier: Damage adjusted from 35/55/70/90 to 35/50/65/80
- Luden’s Echo Gold-tier: Damage adjusted from 50/80/110/140 to 50/70/90/110
- Luden’s Echo Prismatic-tier: Damage adjusted from 80/125/170/215 to 80/110/150/185
- Thrill of the Hunt Silver-tier: Heal increased from 300 to 350
- Trade Sector Plus: Gold reduced from 12 to 10
Patch 13.1 bug fixes
- The tooltip for Lee Sin Invigorate Hero Augment now correctly states that your units gain attack speed when receiving any shield
- Blue Buff can no longer refund mana multiple times under specific circumstances
- The Taliyah Stone Augment now works on ghost armies
- The Viego Partners in Crime Augment now works on ghost armies
- Defender units will no longer taunt enemies that are already attacking Defender champions at the start of combat
- Lee Sin will no longer pose if he dies while casting
- The Clear Mind Augment will no longer treat an Anvil as a champion
- Hacker riders won’t switch targets anymore if the target is alive
- ADMIN tooltip was updated for “On Kill” effects
- Having two Vel’Koz casting should no longer cause the cast to fizzle from the first
- The Urgot tooltip was updated to clarify the attack speed modifier
- Lucky Gloves will now grant Nilah tank items
- Lucky Gloves will no longer grant Fiddlesticks mana items
- Lucky Gloves will no longer grant Kai’Sa AD items
- The Bloodthirster shield will properly proc when multiple Bloodthirster items are equipped as the triggered shields still stack
- Sivir will no longer pause while waiting for her pizzas to get delivered to her allies
- LaserCorp drones will no longer benefit from damage-increasing items like Giant Slayer
- The Underground bug that created an unfair advantage has been resolved, along with a Heist four payout that was paying out less than intended
- A bug that had Bel’Veth visually register attacks as critical strikes when they weren’t has been resolved