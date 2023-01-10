TFT Patch 13.1 notes: All nerfs, buffs, system changes, and more

A large number of major changes are taking place within Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.1, from Augment distribution and carousel adjustments to Krug item drops and champion star level spell scaling.

A new year has brought about a massive number of changes for TFT Set Eight following four weeks of gameplay on Patch 12.23. To kick off 2023, the city of Spatulopolis will celebrate a Lunar Gala event that runs from Jan. 12 to Feb. 9. Attending the event are new Little Legends and Chibi Champions at a penthouse arena. And coinciding with the Lunar Gala is TFT’s first temporary game mode, Fortune’s Favor.

In addition to the celebratory party starting a day after Patch 13.1 drops, Riot has included a massive number of system and balance changes within its first TFT Set Eight update of 2023. Krugs will always guarantee a drop of at least two item components going forward. And the random carousel items have been removed to ensure players aren’t all chasing down similar comps based on opening carousel item components.

Starting with Patch 13.1, the three Tears/three Gloves/three random component carousel has been changed to three Tears/three Gloves/three Belts. Several bug fixes were applied to the Hyper Roll mode. Other Hyper Roll changes include a reduction in speed for the Samira Hero Augment Daredevil (4.5 percent) and an increase in gold for the Gangplank Hero Augment Get Paid (66 percent).

Here’s every system and balance change taking place within TFT Set Eight Patch 13.1, according to Riot.

Set Eight Augment Distribution

Image via Riot Games

Responding to TFT community feedback, the balance team has adjusted the distribution of Hero and regular Set Eight Augments. All Set Eight Augment odds can be found here.

Hero Augments that appear at Stage 4-2 have a five percent chance to include five-cost champions

The chance of a Silver-tier Augment appearing was reduced from 52 to 37 percent

The chance of a Gold-tier Augment appearing was increased from 71 to 92 percent

The chance of a Prismatic-tier Augment appearing was reduced from 35 to 20 percent

The chance of a Hero Augment appearing was reduced from 95 to 92 percent

The Hero/Prismatic/Silver distribution was changed to Hero/Prismatic/Gold

The Prismatic/Hero/Prismatic distribution was changed to Prismatic/Hero/Gold

The Prismatic/Prismatic/Hero distribution was changed to Gold/Prismatic/Hero

Patch 13.1 trait changes

Image via Riot Games

Brawlers took a hit for supporting Jax while Supers also were nerfed. An “On Kill” effect was reactivated to ADMIN. The Mascot trait had its health regeneration nerfed, along with Duelist attack speed.

Ace : Execution threshold increased from 12/30 to 15/30 percent

: Execution threshold increased from 12/30 to 15/30 percent ADMIN : Six-piece bonus increased from 80 to 100 percent

: Six-piece bonus increased from 80 to 100 percent ADMIN : “On Kill” effect re-enabled

: “On Kill” effect re-enabled Anima Squad : Attack damage and ability power adjusted from 10/30/50 to 10/30/55

: Attack damage and ability power adjusted from 10/30/50 to 10/30/55 Brawler : Maximum health bonus adjusted from 20/40/70/111 to 20/40/65/90 percent

: Maximum health bonus adjusted from 20/40/70/111 to 20/40/65/90 percent Duelist : Attack speed per auto nerfed from 6/12/20/30 to 5/10/16/24 percent

: Attack speed per auto nerfed from 6/12/20/30 to 5/10/16/24 percent Duelist : Maximum stacks increased from 10 to 12

: Maximum stacks increased from 10 to 12 LaserCorps : Damage increased from 60/150/150 to 65/165/200

: Damage increased from 60/150/150 to 65/165/200 Mascot : Health regeneration per two seconds adjusted from 1.5/3.25/6.5/12 to 1.5/2.5/4.5/10 percent

: Health regeneration per two seconds adjusted from 1.5/3.25/6.5/12 to 1.5/2.5/4.5/10 percent Mecha Prime : attack damage and ability power changed from 60/45 to 70/50 percent

: attack damage and ability power changed from 60/45 to 70/50 percent Recon : Dash AI updated to better avoid crowds

: Dash AI updated to better avoid crowds Renegade : Bonus damage adjusted from 40/80 to 40/70 percent

: Bonus damage adjusted from 40/80 to 40/70 percent Supers : Base damage reduced from 20 to 18 percent

: Base damage reduced from 20 to 18 percent Supers : Bonus damage per three-star reduced from five to three percent

: Bonus damage per three-star reduced from five to three percent Spellslinger : Ability power adjusted from 25/60/100/150 to 25/55/85/125

: Ability power adjusted from 25/60/100/150 to 25/55/85/125 Spellslinger : Meteor ability power ratio adjusted from 50/50/50/200 to 50/50/50/150 percent

: Meteor ability power ratio adjusted from 50/50/50/200 to 50/50/50/150 percent Spellslinger : Spellslinger units no longer launch meteors as their first attack in combat

: Spellslinger units no longer launch meteors as their first attack in combat Ox Force: Maximum attack speed adjusted from 30/70/140/250 to 30/80/150/300 percent

Patch 13.1 TFT item changes

Image via Riot Games

Blue Buff received an ability power nerf while bonus damage to giants from Giant Slayer was also slightly nerfed.

Blue Buff : Bonus ability power reduced from 15 to 10

: Bonus ability power reduced from 15 to 10 Dragon’s Claw : Bonus magic resistance increased from 20 to 30 for a total of 70 magic resistance

: Bonus magic resistance increased from 20 to 30 for a total of 70 magic resistance Giant Slayer : Bonus damage reduced from 30 to 25 percent

: Bonus damage reduced from 30 to 25 percent Hextech Gunblade : Omnivamp increased from 20 to 25 percent

: Omnivamp increased from 20 to 25 percent Infinity Edge : Bonus attack damage increased from 15 to 20 percent for a total of 30 percent

: Bonus attack damage increased from 15 to 20 percent for a total of 30 percent Radiant Giant Slayer : Bonus attack damage and ability power increased from 30 to 40

: Bonus attack damage and ability power increased from 30 to 40 Radiant Protector’s Vow: Shield duration increased from five to 10 seconds

Patch 13.1 TFT champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Patch 13.1 will introduce a reduced spell scaling for three-star two and three-cost TFT Set Eight champions, reducing Reroll comps as a win condition. The nerf will reduce the power levels of two and three-cost three-star units, allowing players who choose to roll down during the later stages of a game more opportunities while also slowing down the overall meta heading into the late game stages.

Three-star two-cost champion spell scaling reduced from 60 to 55 percent

Three-star three-cost champion spell scaling reduced from 75 to 65 percent

In addition to the three-star champion nerfs, Yuumi had her attack range nerfed. Other Set Eight champion nerfs include Jax, Galio, Annie, and Vel’Koz, while buffs were applied to Bel’Veth (bug fix), Aphelios weapons, and Vayne.

One-cost Set Eight champions

Ashe : Mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50

: Mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50 Blitzcrank: Damage reduction increased from 45/55/65 to 55/60/65 percent

Damage reduction increased from 45/55/65 to 55/60/65 percent Galio : Mana nerfed from 60/120 to 70/140

: Mana nerfed from 60/120 to 70/140 Galio : Shield reduced from 250/300/375 to 200/240/280

: Shield reduced from 250/300/375 to 200/240/280 Lux : Spell damage buffed from 190/285/425 to 200/300/450

: Spell damage buffed from 190/285/425 to 200/300/450 Poppy : Spell shield buffed from 250/300/375 to 300/350/425

: Spell shield buffed from 250/300/375 to 300/350/425 Sylas : Heath increased to 700

: Heath increased to 700 Sylas : Spell heal amount increased from 130/150/170 to 150/170/190

: Spell heal amount increased from 130/150/170 to 150/170/190 Talon : Attack speed increased to 0.7

: Attack speed increased to 0.7 Talon: Spell damage increased from 160/240/360 to 170/250/370

Two-cost Set Eight champions

Annie : Mana nerfed from 20/80 tro 30/90

: Mana nerfed from 20/80 tro 30/90 Annie : Shield reduced from 325/400/500 to 300/350/425

: Shield reduced from 325/400/500 to 300/350/425 Annie : Three-star shield damage nerfed from 335 to 325

: Three-star shield damage nerfed from 335 to 325 Camile : Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 180/200/225 to 190/200/215 percent

: Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 180/200/225 to 190/200/215 percent Draven : Attack speed increased to 0.75

: Attack speed increased to 0.75 Draven : Three-star spell damage nerfed from 175 to 150

: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 175 to 150 Ezreal : Spell damage buffed from 215/320/510 to 230/345/535

: Spell damage buffed from 215/320/510 to 230/345/535 Fiora : Three-star spell attack damage ratio nerfed from 250 to 235 percent

: Three-star spell attack damage ratio nerfed from 250 to 235 percent Jinx : Attack damage increased from 45 to 50

: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50 Jinx : Spell damage buffed from 200/300/480 to 225/335/525

: Spell damage buffed from 200/300/480 to 225/335/525 Malphite : Three-star spell damage nerfed from 335 to 325

: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 335 to 325 Vi : Armor shred adjusted from 40/50/70 percent to 50 percent across the board

: Armor shred adjusted from 40/50/70 percent to 50 percent across the board Yuumi : Range reduced from five to four Hexes

: Range reduced from five to four Hexes Yuumi: Spell damage nerfed from 255/385/600 to 220/330/510

Three-cost Set Eight champions

Alistar : Three-star damage nerfed from 375 to 350

: Three-star damage nerfed from 375 to 350 Cho’Gath : Magic resistance ratio adjusted from 150/200/250 to 150/190/240 percent

: Magic resistance ratio adjusted from 150/200/250 to 150/190/240 percent Jax : Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45

: Attack damage reduced from 50 to 45 Jax : Spell damage nerfed slightly from 110/165/285 to 100/150/250

: Spell damage nerfed slightly from 110/165/285 to 100/150/250 Jax : Spell damage per stack nerfed from 30/45/75 to 20/30/50

: Spell damage per stack nerfed from 30/45/75 to 20/30/50 Jax : Spell damage at full stacks nerfed from 320/480/810 to 240/360/600

: Spell damage at full stacks nerfed from 320/480/810 to 240/360/600 Kai’Sa : Attack speed reduced from 40/50/65 to 40/45/55 percent

: Attack speed reduced from 40/50/65 to 40/45/55 percent Kai’Sa : Three-star spell damage nerfed from 385 to 370

: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 385 to 370 LeBlanc : Spell damage adjusted from 80/1001130 to 85/105/130

: Spell damage adjusted from 80/1001130 to 85/105/130 Rell : Three-star spell damage nerfed from 335 to 325

: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 335 to 325 Nilah : Spell heal reduced from 275/325/400 to 250/300/350

: Spell heal reduced from 275/325/400 to 250/300/350 Nilah : Three-star spell start and end damage nerfed from 235 to 225

: Three-star spell start and end damage nerfed from 235 to 225 Rammus : Spell armor ratio adjusted from 130/175/225 to 150/175/205 percent

: Spell armor ratio adjusted from 130/175/225 to 150/175/205 percent Riven : Three-star spell damage nerfed from 235 to 225

: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 235 to 225 Senna : Spell attack damage ratio adjusted from 170/180/190 to 175/185/190 percent

: Spell attack damage ratio adjusted from 170/180/190 to 175/185/190 percent Senna : Spell base damage adjusted from 45/65/120 to 45/65/125

: Spell base damage adjusted from 45/65/120 to 45/65/125 Sivir : Three-star spell attack damage ratio nerfed from 425 to 410 percent

: Three-star spell attack damage ratio nerfed from 425 to 410 percent Sona : Three-star first cast spell damage nerfed from 450 to 430

: Three-star first cast spell damage nerfed from 450 to 430 Sona : Three-star third cast damage and stun nerfed from 315 to 300

: Three-star third cast damage and stun nerfed from 315 to 300 Vayne : Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 120/120/130 to 130/130/140 percent

: Spell attack damage ratio buffed from 120/120/130 to 130/130/140 percent Vayne : Spell base damage adjusted from 18/25/40 to 18/25/45

: Spell base damage adjusted from 18/25/40 to 18/25/45 Vel’Koz : Mana nerfed from 0/60 to 0/70

: Mana nerfed from 0/60 to 0/70 Vel’Koz : Spell damage nerfed from 300/450/775 to 275/415/680

: Spell damage nerfed from 300/450/775 to 275/415/680 Yasuo : Three-star spell damage nerfed from 500 to 485

: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 500 to 485 Zoe: Three-star spell damage nerfed from 1,000 to 925

Four-cost Set Eight champions

Aurelion Sol: Spell damage adjusted from 135/200/450 to 135/200/400

Spell damage adjusted from 135/200/450 to 135/200/400 Bel’Veth : A bug was fixed that was preventing Bel’Velth from scaling with attack damage granted by items, resulting in some of her stats getting nerfed as the bug fix is a major buff.

: A bug was fixed that was preventing Bel’Velth from scaling with attack damage granted by items, resulting in some of her stats getting nerfed as the bug fix is a major buff. Bel’Veth : Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80

: Attack damage reduced from 85 to 80 Bel’Veth : Attack speed per cast reduced from 30 to 25 percent

: Attack speed per cast reduced from 30 to 25 percent Bel’Veth : Spell damage reduced from 25/40/160 to 20/30/150

: Spell damage reduced from 25/40/160 to 20/30/150 Miss Fortune : Miss Fortune will now cast toward the largest clump of enemies and will turn slightly faster when there are no enemies in her cone.

: Miss Fortune will now cast toward the largest clump of enemies and will turn slightly faster when there are no enemies in her cone. Miss Fortune : First bullet damage reduced from 50/70/250 to 45/65/210

: First bullet damage reduced from 50/70/250 to 45/65/210 Samira : Spell attack damage ratio adjusted from 500/525/1000 to 500/525/1500 percent

: Spell attack damage ratio adjusted from 500/525/1000 to 500/525/1500 percent Sett : Health increased to 1,000

: Health increased to 1,000 Sett : Mecha Slam channel time reduced from 2.5 to two seconds

: Mecha Slam channel time reduced from 2.5 to two seconds Sett : Mecha Slam attack damage ratio buffed from 280/300/600 to 300/320/800 percent

: Mecha Slam attack damage ratio buffed from 280/300/600 to 300/320/800 percent Soraka : Third cast stars adjusted from 3/3/5 to 3/3/4

: Third cast stars adjusted from 3/3/5 to 3/3/4 Soraka : Self-maximum healing reduced from 10 to eight percent

: Self-maximum healing reduced from 10 to eight percent Viego : Health increased to 950

: Health increased to 950 Viego : Spell damage adjusted from 250/375/850 to 260/390/850

: Spell damage adjusted from 250/375/850 to 260/390/850 Zac : Heath damage ratio increased from 18 to 25 percent

: Heath damage ratio increased from 18 to 25 percent Zac : Missing health percent heal increased from 20 to 30 percent

: Missing health percent heal increased from 20 to 30 percent Zac : Passive Zac blobs spawn 100 percent faster when his passive is triggered

: Passive Zac blobs spawn 100 percent faster when his passive is triggered Zed : Kill mode duration changed from 6/6/15 to 7/7/7 seconds

: Kill mode duration changed from 6/6/15 to 7/7/7 seconds Zed: Third attack base bonus damage buffed from 30/45/200 to 40/60/300

Five-cost Set Eight champions

Aphelios : Gravitum (Purple weapon) attack damage ratio reduced from 160/160/800 to 150/150/1500 percent

: Gravitum (Purple weapon) attack damage ratio reduced from 160/160/800 to 150/150/1500 percent Aphelios : Infernum (Blue weapon) attack damage ratio increased from 200/200//800 to 225/225/1500 percent

: Infernum (Blue weapon) attack damage ratio increased from 200/200//800 to 225/225/1500 percent Aphelios : Severum (Red weapon) attack damage ratio increased from 270/270/800 to 300/300/2000 percent

: Severum (Red weapon) attack damage ratio increased from 270/270/800 to 300/300/2000 percent Fiddlesticks : Mana buffed from 90/90 to 66/66

: Mana buffed from 90/90 to 66/66 Fiddlesticks : Armor and magic resistance buffed from 60 to 70

: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 60 to 70 Fiddlesticks : Spell damage increased from 100/150/900 to 111/166/1000

: Spell damage increased from 100/150/900 to 111/166/1000 Fiddlesticks : Maximum health threshold increased from 60 to 70 percent

: Maximum health threshold increased from 60 to 70 percent Mordekaiser : Mana buffed from 50/150 to 60/150

: Mana buffed from 50/150 to 60/150 Mordekaiser : Spell damage increased from 400/600/3000 to 420/630/5555

: Spell damage increased from 400/600/3000 to 420/630/5555 Nunu : Spell damage adjusted from 135/205/2000 to 125/190/2000

: Spell damage adjusted from 135/205/2000 to 125/190/2000 Syndra : Mana buffed from 90/140 to 70/125

: Mana buffed from 90/140 to 70/125 Urgot : Undertow passive auto attack damage ratio increased from 30 to 40 percent

: Undertow passive auto attack damage ratio increased from 30 to 40 percent Urgot : Undertow passive auto attack speed ratio increased from 10 to 20 percent

: Undertow passive auto attack speed ratio increased from 10 to 20 percent Urgot : Treasure chest chance buffed from 12/15/100 to 15/25/100 percent

: Treasure chest chance buffed from 12/15/100 to 15/25/100 percent Urgot: Treasure chest chance for an item component reduced from 20/30/90 to 15/25/75 percent

Patch 13.1 Hero Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

A rework was applied to the Lee Sin carry Augment. And Yuumi had her carry Augment ability power nerfed while maintaining the critical strike. All Hero Augments for TFT Set Eight can be found here.

One-cost Hero Augments

Ashe : Laser Focus (carry) bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 45 percent

: Laser Focus (carry) bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 45 percent Gangplank : Flaming Ricochet (carry) bonus damage increased from 75 to 90 percent

: Flaming Ricochet (carry) bonus damage increased from 75 to 90 percent Lulu : Growth Spurt (carry) bonus ability power per cast reduced from 25 to 20

: Growth Spurt (carry) bonus ability power per cast reduced from 25 to 20 Lulu : Foster Growth (support) bonus ability power for allies holding items increased from 35 to 40

: Foster Growth (support) bonus ability power for allies holding items increased from 35 to 40 Lux : Illuminating Singularity (carry) second cast damage reduced from 180 to 150 percent

: Illuminating Singularity (carry) second cast damage reduced from 180 to 150 percent Lux : Lucent Barrier (support) health shield reduced from 400 to 350 and ability power reduced from 40 to 35

: Lucent Barrier (support) health shield reduced from 400 to 350 and ability power reduced from 40 to 35 Renekton : Reign of Anger (carry) bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 60 percent

: Reign of Anger (carry) bonus attack speed increased from 40 to 60 percent Sylas : Kingslayer (carry) bonus maximum health increased from 20 to 30 percent

: Kingslayer (carry) bonus maximum health increased from 20 to 30 percent Wukong: Re-Energize (support) team mana restore reduced from 75 to 60 percent

Two-cost Hero Augments

Annie : Reflector Shield (carry) damage proc internal cooldown reduced from 0.5 to 0.2 seconds

: Reflector Shield (carry) damage proc internal cooldown reduced from 0.5 to 0.2 seconds Ezreal : Rising Spell Force (carry) attack speed and ability power reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Rising Spell Force (carry) attack speed and ability power reduced from 25 to 20 percent Ezreal : Raider’s Spoils (support) gold received reduced from one to zero. Tooltip won’t say zero until Patch 13.2.

: Raider’s Spoils (support) gold received reduced from one to zero. Tooltip won’t say zero until Patch 13.2. Lee Sin : Flurry carry Augment reworked to Cleansing Safeguard

: Flurry carry Augment reworked to Cleansing Safeguard Lee Sin : Cleansing Safeguard has a player gain a Lee Sin. His ability costs 30 less mana to cast. Upon casting, Lee Sin shreds all negative effects and heals 18 percent of his missing health.

: Cleansing Safeguard has a player gain a Lee Sin. His ability costs 30 less mana to cast. Upon casting, Lee Sin shreds all negative effects and heals 18 percent of his missing health. Vi : Boxing Lessons (support) health reduced from 200 to 180

: Boxing Lessons (support) health reduced from 200 to 180 Yasuo : Siphoning Winds (carry) Omnivamp reduced from 66 to 50 percent

: Siphoning Winds (carry) Omnivamp reduced from 66 to 50 percent Yuumi: Predatory Precision (carry) bonus ability power nerfed from 30 to five

Three-cost Hero Augments

Alistar : Behemoth Bonus (carry) health increased from 300 to 450

: Behemoth Bonus (carry) health increased from 300 to 450 Alistar : Smash! (support) mana regeneration increased from 10 to 15

: Smash! (support) mana regeneration increased from 10 to 15 Cho’Gath : Cosmic Barrier (support) barrier magic resistance reduced from 40 to 35

: Cosmic Barrier (support) barrier magic resistance reduced from 40 to 35 Rammus : Spiked Shell (carry) armor damage ratio reduced from 180 to 150 percent

: Spiked Shell (carry) armor damage ratio reduced from 180 to 150 percent Rammus : Armored-dillo (support) armor reduced from 40 to 35

: Armored-dillo (support) armor reduced from 40 to 35 Sona : Power Grid (carry) bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10

: Power Grid (carry) bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10 Vayne : Spread Shot (carry) extra shot damage increased from 50 to 75 percent

: Spread Shot (carry) extra shot damage increased from 50 to 75 percent Vel’Koz: Frozen Tundra (support) chill duration increased from six to eight seconds

Four-cost Hero Augments

Aurelion Sol : Impact Velocity (support) stun duration reduced from two to 1.75 seconds

: Impact Velocity (support) stun duration reduced from two to 1.75 seconds Bel’Veth : Voidmother (support) voiding health percent reduced from 75 to 60 percent

: Voidmother (support) voiding health percent reduced from 75 to 60 percent Samira : Daredevil (support) attack speed per 10 missing Tactician health reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 percent

: Daredevil (support) attack speed per 10 missing Tactician health reduced from 4.5 to 3.5 percent Taliyah : Stoneweaver (carry) bonus ability power reduced from 25 to 20

: Stoneweaver (carry) bonus ability power reduced from 25 to 20 Taliyah : Stoneweaver (carry) bonus damage to enemies above 1,600 maximum health reduced from 30 to 20 percent

: Stoneweaver (carry) bonus damage to enemies above 1,600 maximum health reduced from 30 to 20 percent Zed: Contempt for the Weak (support) attack speed reduced from nine to seven percent

Five-cost Hero Augments

Aphelios : Locked and Loaded (support) bonus attack damage reduced from 15 to 10 percent

: Locked and Loaded (support) bonus attack damage reduced from 15 to 10 percent Aphelios : Locked and Loaded (support) attack damage per five seconds reduced from 10 to five percent

: Locked and Loaded (support) attack damage per five seconds reduced from 10 to five percent Aphelios : Armor Piercing Rounds (carry) armor sunder increased from 10 to 20 percent

: Armor Piercing Rounds (carry) armor sunder increased from 10 to 20 percent Fiddlesticks : Traumatic Memories (carry) health gained per ally death increased from 200 to 350

: Traumatic Memories (carry) health gained per ally death increased from 200 to 350 Nunu : They See Me Rolling (support) bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10

: They See Me Rolling (support) bonus ability power reduced from 30 to 10 Syndra: Empowered Reserves (support) bonus ability power per champion on the bench reduced from six to five

Patch 13.1 regular TFT Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Four popular Augments have been disabled for Patch 13.1: Blue Battery, Build Different Silver-tier, Double Trouble Silver-tier, and Pandora’s Items.

Built Different Gold-tier : Health nerfed from 250/275/300/350 to 175/225/275/325

: Health nerfed from 250/275/300/350 to 175/225/275/325 Built Different Prismatic-tier : Health nerfed from 300/350/400/450 to 225/300/375/450

: Health nerfed from 300/350/400/450 to 225/300/375/450 Double Trouble Gold-tier : AD, AP, armor, and magic resistance reduced from 35 to 30

: AD, AP, armor, and magic resistance reduced from 35 to 30 Double Trouble Prismatic-tier : AD, AP, armor, and magic resistance reduced from 45 to 40

: AD, AP, armor, and magic resistance reduced from 45 to 40 Electrocharge Silver-tier : Damage adjusted from 35/55/70/90 to 30/50/70/90

: Damage adjusted from 35/55/70/90 to 30/50/70/90 Electrocharge Gold-tier : Damage adjusted from 60/80/100/120 to 50/70/90/110

: Damage adjusted from 60/80/100/120 to 50/70/90/110 Electrocharge Prismatic-tier : Damage adjusted from 105/140/175/210 to 95/125/155/185

: Damage adjusted from 105/140/175/210 to 95/125/155/185 High Roller : Gold reduced from six to three

: Gold reduced from six to three Jeweled Lotus : Bonus critical chance reduced from 25 to 20 percent

: Bonus critical chance reduced from 25 to 20 percent Luden’s Echo Silver tier : Damage adjusted from 35/55/70/90 to 35/50/65/80

: Damage adjusted from 35/55/70/90 to 35/50/65/80 Luden’s Echo Gold-tier: Damage adjusted from 50/80/110/140 to 50/70/90/110

Damage adjusted from 50/80/110/140 to 50/70/90/110 Luden’s Echo Prismatic-tier : Damage adjusted from 80/125/170/215 to 80/110/150/185

: Damage adjusted from 80/125/170/215 to 80/110/150/185 Thrill of the Hunt Silver-tier : Heal increased from 300 to 350

: Heal increased from 300 to 350 Trade Sector Plus: Gold reduced from 12 to 10

Patch 13.1 bug fixes

Image via Riot Game