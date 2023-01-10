All TFT Set 8 Lunar Gala event Little Legends, arena, and Chibi Champions

The 2023 Lunar Gala event is coming to Teamfight Tactics, showcasing a variety of new Little Legends, Chibi Champions, and a penthouse party arena.

The TFT Set Eight 2023 Lunar Gala event is scheduled to start on Jan. 12 at 1pm CT and run through Feb. 9. Players will have the opportunity to complete missions for rewards and even play a new limited-time game mode. Also dropping during the Lunar Gala event are a number of new cosmetics that will all be available for purchase within the TFT store.

House of the Golden Rabbit TFT arena

Image via Riot Games

The House of the Golden Rabbit arena carries over from the themes of Set Eight. Designed for parties and wild battles, the arena showcases a penthouse suite in Spatulopolis. Players can obtain the arena through bundles or from a Penthouse Party box that is priced at 390 RP. Special effects include hologram critters and the ability to launch fireworks.

The House of the Golden Rabbit arena has a two percent drop rate with a guarantee of cracking one by the 61st box. Boxes without the arena will have a five percent chance to unlock Lion Dancer Poggles, along with Lunar Gala Little Legend variants or previously released Lunar Revel Little Legends.

Chibi Panda Annie and Chibi Annie

Annie is the next TFT champion to join the Chibi Champion ranks, showcasing two variants during the Lunar Gala event. The Chibi Panda Annie version has a two percent drop rate from Riches of the Rabbit eggs. She also has a Finisher scene that includes dropping Panda Choncc on your opponent’s Tactician.

Players can purchase Chibi Annie directly for 1,900 RP.

Lion Dancer Poggles

Lion Dancer Poggles is a new Mythic Little Legend within TFT. The Little Legend is available through Penthouse Party boxes with a five percent drop rate.

Bun Bun

The Bun Bun Little Legend has a total of six variants: Bun Bun, Chubby Choco Bun Bun, Bunana Bun Bun, Battle Bunny Bun Bun (Epic), Space Groove Bun Bun (Epic), and Red Riding Bun Bun (Legendary). Players can purchase Bun Bun directly for 925 RP.

Gloop and Melisma

Lucky Rabbit Melismsa | Image via Riot Games Shrimpy Gloop | Image via Riot Games

Little Legends Gloop and Melisma are also partying at the TFT Lunar Gala event, available for 925 RP. The Melisma variants are Lotus Dancer Melisma, Porcelain Melisma, Festive Fire Melisma, Heavenly Jade Melisma, and Lucky Rabbit Melisma. And the Gloop variants are Peachy Gloop, Shrimpy Gloop, Hearty Soup Gloop, Porcelain Gloop, and Golden Custard Gloop.

Both Gloop and Melisma can also show up in Penthouse Party boxes or Riches of the Rabbit eggs.