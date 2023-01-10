How TFT Fortune’s Favor game mode works

Fortune’s Favor is the first limited-time game mode within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing the ultimate potential of what’s possible in Set Eight.

Riot is expanding gameplay possibilities within TFT through a new and temporary game mode called Fortune’s Favor, scheduled to release on Jan. 12 and run until Feb. 9. The basic design of the new mode is to give all players outrageous high-roll opportunities throughout the game, while not changing any core mechanics found in Set Eight.

Fortune’s Favor TFT opening carousel

The opening carousel is the first major system change that players will notice in Fortune’s Favor. It will always have all four-cost or five-cost champions, allowing players to build opening comps that aren’t possible within the standard TFT mode. All carousels throughout the rest of the game will have the standard designated champions based on levels.

Fortune’s Favor TFT loot drops

In addition to the starting carousel containing either all tier-four or tier-five champions, players will gain loot orbs at every Stage from a Golden Bun Bun. Each Stage will have a Golden Bun Bun that increases the number of orbs dropped up to Stage Five.

Stage One: Three loot orbs

Stage Five: Up to seven loot orbs

Loot orbs within TFT Fortune’s Favor can contain Ornn items, a Tactician Crown, Gold, a Tome of Traits, champions, item removers, Training Dummies, and more. All players within a lobby will receive loot orbs of the same power level, keeping the bonuses fair and pushing players to embrace creative strategies to hit that top-four finish.

Fortune’s Favor TFT low health bonus

The final system change to Fortune’s Favor is found through a Golden Bun Bun that will drop a Golden orb upon a Tactician dropping below 50 health. Players can only get the Golden orb bonus one time upon dropping below 50 health since the Augment Tiny Titans will not reset it.