TFT Set 7 Patch 12.14: Full notes and updates

The halfway point of the Dragonlands set has passed as the Teamfight Tactics balance team drops another major update through Patch 12.14.

Scheduled to hit live servers on July 27, Patch 12.14 tackles the attack damage problem that has plagued TFT Set Seven since it launched. In addition to the major system change, tier-five dragons like Aurelion Sol and Shyvana received major buffs. Several items were also adjusted, including a buff to Morellonimicon.

Vertical chase traits were buffed on the upper end while several Mirage sub-traits were tweaked, potentially creating a diverse and healthier meta within Patch 12.14. Double Up players can open an Orb containing units from Rune of Allegiance with a full bench if cracking the Orb results in an increase in a unit’s star level.

Here’s every nerf, buff, system change, and bug fix from the TFT Set Seven 12.14 update, according to Riot Games.

Patch 12.14 system changes

Image via Riot Games

Players will now have a timer they can reference during Armories, preventing misplays where time runs out and the Armory chooses instead. Armories that will have the timer include Tome of Traits, Ornn Artifact items, and Radiant items. And Stage 2-7 Krugs will always guarantee at least one item starting in Patch 12.14.

All 58 TFT Set Seven champions had their attack damage reduced at two and three-star due to an AD scaling per star level nerf. The change impacts the attack damage power level of champions as their star levels increase. All TFT Set Seven champions will now gain 80 percent health and 50 percent attack damage per star level, starting in Patch 12.14. Prior to the adjustment, all units gained 80 percent attack damage with each star level.

A majority of the champions were given buffs through their spells, compensating for the reduction of damage dealt through auto attacks. Adjustments made to champions whose power levels shifted from attack damage to spells but didn’t nerf or buff the champion can be found here.

Several Set Seven champions were intentionally nerfed through the AD scaling change, and some were also given buffs. All major buffs and nerfs directly related to the attack damage system change can be found here. For a majority of the Dragonlands champions, players won’t notice a difference, according to game designer director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer

Patch 12.14 trait changes

Image via Riot Games

An increase in shield granted to Guardian units at four and six has the potential to provide late-game flexibility when protecting backline carriers. The attack damage provided by Talon through the Guild trait was nerfed, synergizing with the other AD nerfs in Patch 12.14. And the Mirage TFT Set Seven sub-traits Executioner and Spellsword received buffs that could improve playability.

Astral : Astral nine Orb component drop frequency increased from 30 to 75 percent

: Astral nine Orb component drop frequency increased from 30 to 75 percent Cavalier : Armor and magic resistance buffed from 40/60/80/100 to 35/65/95/125

: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 40/60/80/100 to 35/65/95/125 Dragonmancer : Base ability power damage that scales per star level buffed from 15/35/60 to 18/40/70

: Base ability power damage that scales per star level buffed from 15/35/60 to 18/40/70 Guardian : Shield health ratio adjusted from 30/45/65 to 30/50/75 percent

: Shield health ratio adjusted from 30/45/65 to 30/50/75 percent Guild : Base attack damage bonus from Talon nerfed from 10 to five

: Base attack damage bonus from Talon nerfed from 10 to five Jade : Statue bonus attack speed adjusted from 20/40/60/100 to 15/40/70/200 percent

: Statue bonus attack speed adjusted from 20/40/60/100 to 15/40/70/200 percent Legend : Ability power consumed reduced from 40 to 30 percent

: Ability power consumed reduced from 40 to 30 percent Mirage Executioner : Critical strike health percentage threshold buffed from 25/50/75/100 to 50/65/80/100 percent

: Critical strike health percentage threshold buffed from 25/50/75/100 to 50/65/80/100 percent Mirage Executioner : Critical strike damage bonus reduced from 35/40/45/50 to 20/30/40/50 percent

: Critical strike damage bonus reduced from 35/40/45/50 to 20/30/40/50 percent Mirage Spellsword : Ability power per auto buffed from 6/9/12/16 to 6/10/14/18

: Ability power per auto buffed from 6/9/12/16 to 6/10/14/18 Reve l: Firecracker magic damage reduced from 130/160/210/280 to 110/150/210/290

l: Firecracker magic damage reduced from 130/160/210/280 to 110/150/210/290 Scalescorn : Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/100 to 15/50/125 percent

: Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/100 to 15/50/125 percent Tempest : Maximum health percentage damage buffed at six and eight from 10/20/30/45 to 5/20/35/50 percent

: Maximum health percentage damage buffed at six and eight from 10/20/30/45 to 5/20/35/50 percent Warrior : Chance to proc on attack increased from 33 to 50 percent

: Chance to proc on attack increased from 33 to 50 percent Warrior: Bonus empowered bonus attack damage adjusted from 120/220/420 to 80/175/325 percent

Patch 12.14 Draconic Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

Both Electrocharge and Luden’s Echo were hit with adjustments again, while Cruel Pact was given another rework. A buff/rework was applied to Recombobulator and players can now fully optimize how they use Shimmerscale items with the Reckless Spending Augment. And several items and champions granted from trait-specific Draconic Augments were also adjusted.

AFK : Players can no longer move items while AFK Augment is active

: Players can no longer move items while AFK Augment is active Cruel Pact : Reworked—Cruel Pact will now cost six Tactician HP, instead of four, to buy XP and Tacticians will restore three health per turn for the remainder of the game

: Reworked—Cruel Pact will now cost six Tactician HP, instead of four, to buy XP and Tacticians will restore three health per turn for the remainder of the game Devastating Charge : Charge base damage increased from 75 to 85

: Charge base damage increased from 75 to 85 Electrocharge one : Damage adjusted from 60/75/90/105 to 50/70/90/110

: Damage adjusted from 60/75/90/105 to 50/70/90/110 Electrocharge two: Damage adjusted from 115/145/180/220 to 115/155/195/235

Damage adjusted from 115/145/180/220 to 115/155/195/235 Featherweights three : Attack and move speed increased from 55 to 60 percent

: Attack and move speed increased from 55 to 60 percent Gadget Expert : Expert bonus damage reduced from 40 to 33 percent

: Expert bonus damage reduced from 40 to 33 percent Gear Upgrades : Base bonus increase from 200 to 250 percent

: Base bonus increase from 200 to 250 percent Heroic Presence : Maximum health percent damage increased from six to seven percent

: Maximum health percent damage increased from six to seven percent Jeweled Lotus : Critical strike chance increased from 20 to 25 percent

: Critical strike chance increased from 20 to 25 percent Luden’s Echo one : Damage adjusted from 60/80/100/120 to 40/70/100/130

: Damage adjusted from 60/80/100/120 to 40/70/100/130 Luden’s Echo two : Damage nerfed from 85/110/135/160 to 55/90/125/160

: Damage nerfed from 85/110/135/160 to 55/90/125/160 Luden’s Echo three : Damage nerfed from 120/160/200/240 to 90/140/190/240

: Damage nerfed from 120/160/200/240 to 90/140/190/240 Recombobulator : Rework—Dragons can only change into other dragons and non-dragon champions can only change into other non-dragon champions

: Rework—Dragons can only change into other dragons and non-dragon champions can only change into other non-dragon champions Ricochet : Bound damage reduction reduced from 50 to 33 percent

: Bound damage reduction reduced from 50 to 33 percent Reckless Spending : Buff to Shimmerscale champions extended to all champions holding a Shimmerscale item in conjunction with Shimmerscale champions

: Buff to Shimmerscale champions extended to all champions holding a Shimmerscale item in conjunction with Shimmerscale champions Reckless Spending : Damage amplification reduced from 50 to 40 percent

: Damage amplification reduced from 50 to 40 percent Trade Sector: Five gold granted increased to eight gold

Item and champion changes granted from Crown and Soul Augments

Assassin Crown : Item changed from Infinity Edge to Hand of Justice

: Item changed from Infinity Edge to Hand of Justice Cavalier Crown : Item changed from Sunfire Cape to Redemption

: Item changed from Sunfire Cape to Redemption Guardian Crown : Item changed from Gargoyle Stoneplate to Sunfire Cape

: Item changed from Gargoyle Stoneplate to Sunfire Cape Revel Crown : Item changed from Statikk Shiv to no item granted

: Item changed from Statikk Shiv to no item granted Scalescorn Crown : Item changed from Giant Slayer to Hand of Justice

: Item changed from Giant Slayer to Hand of Justice Shimmerscale Soul : Champion granted changed from Kayn to Volibear

: Champion granted changed from Kayn to Volibear Tempest Crown: Item changed from Hand of Justice to Statikk Shiv

Patch 12.14 Set Seven item changes

Image via Riot Games

The TFT balance team prefers to not adjust items on a regular basis. Changes within Patch 12.14 were made in conjunction with AD scaling per star level system nerf and to items that have been underperforming throughout Set Seven Dragonlands.

Deathblade : Attack damage nerfed from 40/60/80 to 35/50/65

: Attack damage nerfed from 40/60/80 to 35/50/65 Luminous Deathblade (Radiant) : Attack damage nerfed from 60/90/120 to 50/75/100

: Attack damage nerfed from 60/90/120 to 50/75/100 Morellonomicon : Total ability power buffed from 30 to 50

: Total ability power buffed from 30 to 50 More More-ellonomicon (Radiant) : Total ability power increased from 50 to 80

: Total ability power increased from 50 to 80 Ornn items : Anima Visage, Infinity Force, and Randuin’s Sanctum are no longer Unique items

: Anima Visage, Infinity Force, and Randuin’s Sanctum are no longer Unique items Thieves Gloves: Increased and buffed the odds of getting better item combos from Thieves Gloves at level six and higher

Patch 12.14 champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Taking place outside of the AD scaling per star level balance changes were made to TFT Set Seven champions, and several significant nerfs and buffs were applied to specific units. 10-cost dragons like Aurelion Sol and Shyvana should become hot commodities during the late-game stages while the healing from Nami during the early game was drastically reduced.

Two-cost

Ashe : Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7 Ashe : Mana buffed from 50/100 to 40/90

: Mana buffed from 50/100 to 40/90 Lillia : Spell center bonus damage nerfed from 215/275/350 to 190/240/320

: Spell center bonus damage nerfed from 215/275/350 to 190/240/320 Nami : Ebb and Flow healing nerfed from 275/300/325 to 175/200/225

: Ebb and Flow healing nerfed from 275/300/325 to 175/200/225 Nami: Ebb and Flow damage buffed from 100/150/200 to 150/200/250

Three-cost

Anivia : Mana buffed from 45/90 to 40/80

: Mana buffed from 45/90 to 40/80 Elise : Spell damage nerfed from 225/275/325 to 210/260/310

: Spell damage nerfed from 225/275/325 to 210/260/310 Illaoi : Health reduced from 800 to 750

: Health reduced from 800 to 750 Olaf : Attack damage nerfed from 60/90/135 (AD scaling change) to 55/83/124

: Attack damage nerfed from 60/90/135 (AD scaling change) to 55/83/124 Sylas: Mana nerfed from 60/120 to 60/130

Four-cost

Idas : Golden Scales damage reduction adjusted from 35/50/300 to 35/55/300

: Golden Scales damage reduction adjusted from 35/50/300 to 35/55/300 Idas : Golden Scales self-heal buffed at two and three-star from 450/550/2500 to 450/600/3000

: Golden Scales self-heal buffed at two and three-star from 450/550/2500 to 450/600/3000 Sy’fen : Sy’fen bite from spell can no longer get dodged

: Sy’fen bite from spell can no longer get dodged Xayah : Attack damage buffed from 70/105/158 (AD scaling change) to 75/113/169

: Attack damage buffed from 70/105/158 (AD scaling change) to 75/113/169 Xayah: Damage per feather increased from 12/20/40 to 12/20/60

Five-cost

Aurelion Sol : Health increased from 900 to 1000

: Health increased from 900 to 1000 Aurelion Sol : Mana buffed from 40/90 to 0/60

: Mana buffed from 40/90 to 0/60 Aurelion Sol : Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/475/5000 to 400/700/5000

: Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/475/5000 to 400/700/5000 Aurelion Sol : Ascending black hole time reduced from 20 to 15 seconds

: Ascending black hole time reduced from 20 to 15 seconds Aurelion Sol : Bonus black hole ascended damage amplification after 15 seconds reduced from 50 to 33 percent

: Bonus black hole ascended damage amplification after 15 seconds reduced from 50 to 33 percent Ao Shin : Health increased from 900 to 1000

: Health increased from 900 to 1000 Ao Shin : Mana reduction reduced from 20 to 10

: Mana reduction reduced from 20 to 10 Ao Shin : Lightning Rain damage adjusted from 240/400/2500 to 210/400/2500

: Lightning Rain damage adjusted from 240/400/2500 to 210/400/2500 Pyke : Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 40

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 40 Shyvana : Health reduced from 1200 to 1000

: Health reduced from 1200 to 1000 Shyvana : Rework—Change to Shyvana’s spell has her deal flat magic damage instead of a percentage of health damage

: Rework—Change to Shyvana’s spell has her deal flat magic damage instead of a percentage of health damage Shyvana : Shyvana is now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb

: Shyvana is now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb Shyvana : New flat spell damage is 1200/1800/30000

: New flat spell damage is 1200/1800/30000 Shyvana : Armor and magic resistance increased from 55 to 70

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 55 to 70 Zoe : Mana nerfed from 50/100 to 30/100

: Mana nerfed from 50/100 to 30/100 Zoe : Final Spark nerfed at one and two-star from 425/650/9001 to 375/575/9001

: Final Spark nerfed at one and two-star from 425/650/9001 to 375/575/9001 Zoe : Daisy’s health buffed at two and three-star from 1600/2600/10000 to 1600/2800/25000

: Daisy’s health buffed at two and three-star from 1600/2600/10000 to 1600/2800/25000 Zoe: Daisy Shockwave slam nerfed at one and two-star from 750/1500/10000 to 500/1000/10000

Patch 12.14 bug fixes

Image via Riot Games