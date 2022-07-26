TFT Set 7 Patch 12.14: Full notes and updates

The halfway point of the Dragonlands set has passed as the Teamfight Tactics balance team drops another major update through Patch 12.14.
Scheduled to hit live servers on July 27, Patch 12.14 tackles the attack damage problem that has plagued TFT Set Seven since it launched. In addition to the major system change, tier-five dragons like Aurelion Sol and Shyvana received major buffs. Several items were also adjusted, including a buff to Morellonimicon.
Vertical chase traits were buffed on the upper end while several Mirage sub-traits were tweaked, potentially creating a diverse and healthier meta within Patch 12.14. Double Up players can open an Orb containing units from Rune of Allegiance with a full bench if cracking the Orb results in an increase in a unit’s star level.
Here’s every nerf, buff, system change, and bug fix from the TFT Set Seven 12.14 update, according to Riot Games.
Patch 12.14 system changes
Players will now have a timer they can reference during Armories, preventing misplays where time runs out and the Armory chooses instead. Armories that will have the timer include Tome of Traits, Ornn Artifact items, and Radiant items. And Stage 2-7 Krugs will always guarantee at least one item starting in Patch 12.14.
All 58 TFT Set Seven champions had their attack damage reduced at two and three-star due to an AD scaling per star level nerf. The change impacts the attack damage power level of champions as their star levels increase. All TFT Set Seven champions will now gain 80 percent health and 50 percent attack damage per star level, starting in Patch 12.14. Prior to the adjustment, all units gained 80 percent attack damage with each star level.
A majority of the champions were given buffs through their spells, compensating for the reduction of damage dealt through auto attacks. Adjustments made to champions whose power levels shifted from attack damage to spells but didn’t nerf or buff the champion can be found here.
Several Set Seven champions were intentionally nerfed through the AD scaling change, and some were also given buffs. All major buffs and nerfs directly related to the attack damage system change can be found here. For a majority of the Dragonlands champions, players won’t notice a difference, according to game designer director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer
Patch 12.14 trait changes
An increase in shield granted to Guardian units at four and six has the potential to provide late-game flexibility when protecting backline carriers. The attack damage provided by Talon through the Guild trait was nerfed, synergizing with the other AD nerfs in Patch 12.14. And the Mirage TFT Set Seven sub-traits Executioner and Spellsword received buffs that could improve playability.
- Astral: Astral nine Orb component drop frequency increased from 30 to 75 percent
- Cavalier: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 40/60/80/100 to 35/65/95/125
- Dragonmancer: Base ability power damage that scales per star level buffed from 15/35/60 to 18/40/70
- Guardian: Shield health ratio adjusted from 30/45/65 to 30/50/75 percent
- Guild: Base attack damage bonus from Talon nerfed from 10 to five
- Jade: Statue bonus attack speed adjusted from 20/40/60/100 to 15/40/70/200 percent
- Legend: Ability power consumed reduced from 40 to 30 percent
- Mirage Executioner: Critical strike health percentage threshold buffed from 25/50/75/100 to 50/65/80/100 percent
- Mirage Executioner: Critical strike damage bonus reduced from 35/40/45/50 to 20/30/40/50 percent
- Mirage Spellsword: Ability power per auto buffed from 6/9/12/16 to 6/10/14/18
- Revel: Firecracker magic damage reduced from 130/160/210/280 to 110/150/210/290
- Scalescorn: Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/100 to 15/50/125 percent
- Tempest: Maximum health percentage damage buffed at six and eight from 10/20/30/45 to 5/20/35/50 percent
- Warrior: Chance to proc on attack increased from 33 to 50 percent
- Warrior: Bonus empowered bonus attack damage adjusted from 120/220/420 to 80/175/325 percent
Patch 12.14 Draconic Augment changes
Both Electrocharge and Luden’s Echo were hit with adjustments again, while Cruel Pact was given another rework. A buff/rework was applied to Recombobulator and players can now fully optimize how they use Shimmerscale items with the Reckless Spending Augment. And several items and champions granted from trait-specific Draconic Augments were also adjusted.
- AFK: Players can no longer move items while AFK Augment is active
- Cruel Pact: Reworked—Cruel Pact will now cost six Tactician HP, instead of four, to buy XP and Tacticians will restore three health per turn for the remainder of the game
- Devastating Charge: Charge base damage increased from 75 to 85
- Electrocharge one: Damage adjusted from 60/75/90/105 to 50/70/90/110
- Electrocharge two: Damage adjusted from 115/145/180/220 to 115/155/195/235
- Featherweights three: Attack and move speed increased from 55 to 60 percent
- Gadget Expert: Expert bonus damage reduced from 40 to 33 percent
- Gear Upgrades: Base bonus increase from 200 to 250 percent
- Heroic Presence: Maximum health percent damage increased from six to seven percent
- Jeweled Lotus: Critical strike chance increased from 20 to 25 percent
- Luden’s Echo one: Damage adjusted from 60/80/100/120 to 40/70/100/130
- Luden’s Echo two: Damage nerfed from 85/110/135/160 to 55/90/125/160
- Luden’s Echo three: Damage nerfed from 120/160/200/240 to 90/140/190/240
- Recombobulator: Rework—Dragons can only change into other dragons and non-dragon champions can only change into other non-dragon champions
- Ricochet: Bound damage reduction reduced from 50 to 33 percent
- Reckless Spending: Buff to Shimmerscale champions extended to all champions holding a Shimmerscale item in conjunction with Shimmerscale champions
- Reckless Spending: Damage amplification reduced from 50 to 40 percent
- Trade Sector: Five gold granted increased to eight gold
Item and champion changes granted from Crown and Soul Augments
- Assassin Crown: Item changed from Infinity Edge to Hand of Justice
- Cavalier Crown: Item changed from Sunfire Cape to Redemption
- Guardian Crown: Item changed from Gargoyle Stoneplate to Sunfire Cape
- Revel Crown: Item changed from Statikk Shiv to no item granted
- Scalescorn Crown: Item changed from Giant Slayer to Hand of Justice
- Shimmerscale Soul: Champion granted changed from Kayn to Volibear
- Tempest Crown: Item changed from Hand of Justice to Statikk Shiv
Patch 12.14 Set Seven item changes
The TFT balance team prefers to not adjust items on a regular basis. Changes within Patch 12.14 were made in conjunction with AD scaling per star level system nerf and to items that have been underperforming throughout Set Seven Dragonlands.
- Deathblade: Attack damage nerfed from 40/60/80 to 35/50/65
- Luminous Deathblade (Radiant): Attack damage nerfed from 60/90/120 to 50/75/100
- Morellonomicon: Total ability power buffed from 30 to 50
- More More-ellonomicon (Radiant): Total ability power increased from 50 to 80
- Ornn items: Anima Visage, Infinity Force, and Randuin’s Sanctum are no longer Unique items
- Thieves Gloves: Increased and buffed the odds of getting better item combos from Thieves Gloves at level six and higher
Patch 12.14 champion balance changes
Taking place outside of the AD scaling per star level balance changes were made to TFT Set Seven champions, and several significant nerfs and buffs were applied to specific units. 10-cost dragons like Aurelion Sol and Shyvana should become hot commodities during the late-game stages while the healing from Nami during the early game was drastically reduced.
Two-cost
- Ashe: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7
- Ashe: Mana buffed from 50/100 to 40/90
- Lillia: Spell center bonus damage nerfed from 215/275/350 to 190/240/320
- Nami: Ebb and Flow healing nerfed from 275/300/325 to 175/200/225
- Nami: Ebb and Flow damage buffed from 100/150/200 to 150/200/250
Three-cost
- Anivia: Mana buffed from 45/90 to 40/80
- Elise: Spell damage nerfed from 225/275/325 to 210/260/310
- Illaoi: Health reduced from 800 to 750
- Olaf: Attack damage nerfed from 60/90/135 (AD scaling change) to 55/83/124
- Sylas: Mana nerfed from 60/120 to 60/130
Four-cost
- Idas: Golden Scales damage reduction adjusted from 35/50/300 to 35/55/300
- Idas: Golden Scales self-heal buffed at two and three-star from 450/550/2500 to 450/600/3000
- Sy’fen: Sy’fen bite from spell can no longer get dodged
- Xayah: Attack damage buffed from 70/105/158 (AD scaling change) to 75/113/169
- Xayah: Damage per feather increased from 12/20/40 to 12/20/60
Five-cost
- Aurelion Sol: Health increased from 900 to 1000
- Aurelion Sol: Mana buffed from 40/90 to 0/60
- Aurelion Sol: Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/475/5000 to 400/700/5000
- Aurelion Sol: Ascending black hole time reduced from 20 to 15 seconds
- Aurelion Sol: Bonus black hole ascended damage amplification after 15 seconds reduced from 50 to 33 percent
- Ao Shin: Health increased from 900 to 1000
- Ao Shin: Mana reduction reduced from 20 to 10
- Ao Shin: Lightning Rain damage adjusted from 240/400/2500 to 210/400/2500
- Pyke: Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 40
- Shyvana: Health reduced from 1200 to 1000
- Shyvana: Rework—Change to Shyvana’s spell has her deal flat magic damage instead of a percentage of health damage
- Shyvana: Shyvana is now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb
- Shyvana: New flat spell damage is 1200/1800/30000
- Shyvana: Armor and magic resistance increased from 55 to 70
- Zoe: Mana nerfed from 50/100 to 30/100
- Zoe: Final Spark nerfed at one and two-star from 425/650/9001 to 375/575/9001
- Zoe: Daisy’s health buffed at two and three-star from 1600/2600/10000 to 1600/2800/25000
- Zoe: Daisy Shockwave slam nerfed at one and two-star from 750/1500/10000 to 500/1000/10000
Patch 12.14 bug fixes
- The mana icon has been removed from the Draconic Augment Blue Battery
- The Radiant Jeweled Gauntlet item will show bonus ability power in yellow text from now on
- The Radiant Blue Blessing tooltip was corrected to show that the item grants 50 starting mana
- A bug affecting Varus’s attacks upon his tendrils getting spread from his primary target has been resolved
- Ragewing units can now use the items Manazane and Radiant Blue Buff
- Champions like Bard and Augments like High-End Shopping will now affect the Astral shop.
- Swain will no longer cease to cast his spell with a Cannoneer emblem equipped on him and the emblem will no longer replace the spells on champions like Elise, Sy’fen, and Shi Oh Yu.
- The VFX of Shen dodging at one-star will now play
- The third slash from Yasuo will now deal damage to units that are immune to crowd control
- Corki’s spell fizzling out has been resolved
- An issue regarding three-trait Augments getting offered together has been resolved
- The Trainer trait will no longer dish out extra Snax to Nomsie under specific conditions
- The items Edge of Night and Zhonya’s Paradox will no longer prevent Sy’fen from casting their ability
- Mage units will now retain the proper amount of mana in conduction with Axiom Arc if they kill units during their first cast
- The VFX from Radiant Spear of Shojin mana gain was fixed
- Zoe will spawn Daisy at her own location through a second cast if the primary target died during the first cast, as opposed to not spawning Daisy at all
- All units should properly try to star up after Recombobulator transforms the champion
- Lighting should update within Arenas when traveling between Arenas
- The item Radiant Morellonomicon will only burn for two percent health per second as opposed to four percent.
- Summoned units no longer become invincible when their owner surrenders mid-combat