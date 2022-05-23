All Set 7 TFT Champions: Abilities, cost, stats, and traits

A guide taking a deep dive into each Set 7 champion and their abilities.

A total of 58 Teamfight Tactics champions roam the realms of Set Seven Dragonlands, from dragons and mage casters to tanks, melee, and ranged units.

The Dragonlands set also brings a new mechanic that doubles the cost of dragons while tripling the power of a marked trait. Each dragon packs a punch in TFT Set Seven, but they aren’t the only units dishing out damage. Returning favorites like Xayah, Thresh, Heimerdinger, and Olaf are ready for a challenge, and new champion dragons like Shi Oh Yu and Idas are ready to synergize teams to victory.

Here’s every TFT Set Seven Dragonlands champion and their abilities. All stats are subject to change with each patch. Any balance changes made to the TFT Set Seven champions will get updated when the most recent Dragonlands patch is released.

One-cost TFT Set Seven champions

A total of 13 one-cost champions are in the Dragonlands set.

Aatrox (Shimmerscale and Warrior)

Aatrox strikes his target for 280/290/300 percent attack damage as physical damage and heals himself for 250/325/400. Mana is 50/100.

Ezreal (Tempest and Swiftfoot)

Ezreal fires an energy bolt toward his target. The first enemy hit takes 70 magic damage and grants Ezreal a 20 percent bonus attack speed, stacking up to five times. Mana is 0/40.

Heimerdinger (Trainer and Mage)

Heimerdinger lobs an egg at the highest health enemy, dealing 300/375/500 magic damage and stunning them for 2/2.25/2.5 seconds. Mana is 40/80.

Karma (Jade and Dragonmancer)

Karma fires a burst of energy towards her target, dealing 150/225/325 magic damage in a small area around the first enemy hit. Mana is 0/50.

Leona (Mirage and Guardian)

Soar Barrier: Leona creates a barrier around herself, reducing all incoming damage by 30/40/120 for a total of four seconds. Mana 0/60.

Nidalee (Astral and Shapeshifter)

Nidalee transforms into Cougar form for the rest of combat, reducing her attack range to one while gaining bonus movement speed and 30/50/70 percent attack speed. In Cougar form, every third attack swipes her target for 210 percent attack damage for physical damage. Mana is 0/45.

Sejuani (Guild and Cavalier)

Sejauni swings her mace, hitting all enemies in a cone for “X” magic damage (X equals 15 percent maximum health). She quickly strikes again, repeating the damage on her target and the enemy directly behind it and stunning them for 1.5/2/3 seconds. Mana is 50/90.

Senna (Ragewing and Cannoneer)

Senna launches black mist toward the farthest enemy, striking the first enemy hit and dealing 210/220/230 physical damage (100/175/250 percent attack damage) on a small area. The first enemy hit receives an additional 400/500/600 bonus magic damage. Mana is 30/90.

Sett (Ragewing and Dragonmancer)

For the next 30/50/80 seconds after casting his ability, Sett gains 70/80/90 armor and magic resistance. Throughout the duration of his spell, every other punch deals four percent attack damage as bonus physical damage. Mana is 30/60.

Skarner (Astral and Bruiser)

Skarner shields himself via Crystalline Exoskeleton for 150/450/750 for a total of eight seconds and gains 30/50/80 percent attack speed while the shield holds. Mana is 40/90.

Tahm Kench (Revel and Bruiser)

Tahm Kench shields himself with Thicker Skin for 150/300/450 plus 15 percent maximum health for five seconds. While the shield holds, enemies that damage him take 25/35/45 magic damage, up to once every three seconds. Mana is 60/120.

Taric (Jade and Guardian)

Taric grants himself and his closest ally a protective rune that increases armor by 60/80/150 for a total of four seconds. Mana is 50/100.

Vladimir (Astral and Mage)

Vladimir deals 300/420/540 magic damage to his target and heals himself for 200/280/360 health. Mana is 0/80.

Two-cost TFT Set Seven Champions

There are a total of 13 two-cost champions within the Dragonlands set.

Ashe (Jade, Dragonmancer, and Swiftshot)

Ashe fires a volley of 5/7/9 arrows. Enemies hit by at least one arrow take 90/120/250 magic damage and suffer 25 percent reduced attack speed for three seconds. Mana is 50/100.

Braum (Scalescorn and Guardian)

Braum raises his shield for four seconds, reducing his damage taken from that direction by 75/80/90 percent. Mana is 30/60.

Gnar (Jade and Shapeshifter)

Gnar transforms into Mega Form, jumping to his target and knocking up nearby enemies for one second. Gnar also gains 40/50/75 attack damage and 60/80/120 armor. Mana is 0/70.

Jinx (Revel and Cannoneer)

Jinx summons a line of traps centered on her target. The traps detonate after a brief delay, dealing 325/450/675 magic damage and stunning enemies hit for 1/1.5/2 seconds. Jinx gains 10 mana for each empty trap. Mana is 60/120.

Kayn (Ragewing, Shimmerscale, and Assassin)

Kayn sweeps his scythe in a line through his target, dealing 120 percent attack damage as physical damage to enemies and an additional 90/120/150 magic damage to the first enemy hit. Mana is 0/60.

Lillia (Scalescorn, Cavalier, and Mage)

Lillia strikes a small area around her target’s location, dealing 225/375/600 magic damage spread amongst all enemies hit and 100/200/300 bonus magic damage to the enemy at the center of the blast. Mana is 0/60.

Nami (Astral, Mage, and Mystic)

Nami launches a wave at her target that bounces to 2/3/4 additional targets, prioritizing low health targets. Enemies hit take 125/150/175 magic damage and allies hit heal for 125/150/175. Mana is 40/80.

Qiyana (Tempest and Assassin)

Qiyana dashes to the best position to strike enemies with her blade, dealing 300/500/900 magic damage and disarming enemies hit for 2.5/3.5/4.5 seconds. Mana is 40/80.

Shen (Ragewing, Bruiser, and Warrior)

Shen creates a zone around himself for 3/4/5 seconds, in which all nearby allies dodge basic attacks. While the shield is active, Shen gains 15/30/45 magic resistance. Mana is 45/75.

Thresh (Whispers and Guardian)

Hooks the farthest enemy, dealing 175/350/800 magic damage and pulling them toward himself for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds. Mana is 150/150.

Tristana (Trainer and Cannoneer)

Tristana fires up to three explosive charges, prioritizing the closest targets without a charge. Charges detonate after three seconds, dealing 150/160/160 percent of attack damage as physical damage to nearby enemies and 80/120/160 bonus magic damage to the target. Mana is 0/60.

Twitch (Guild and Swiftshot)

Twitch hurls an exploding Flask at his target, dealing “X” physical damage (X equals 50/75/100 percent attack damage plus 125/130/135 maximum health percent) and reduces the armor of enemies hit by 40 percent for five seconds. Mana is 40/80.

Yone (Mirage and Warrior)

Yone has a passive in which basic attacks alternate between dealing 30/60/90 bonus magic damage and dealing 30/35/40 percent of attack damage as bonus physical damage. Yone has no mana.

Three-cost TFT Set Seven champions

The Dragonlands set has a total of 13 three-cost champions.

Anivia (Jade, Evoker, and Legend)

Anivia summons a prismatic storm around her target, dealing 450/550/750 magic damage over three seconds. Enemies in the storm have their magic resistance reduced by 40 percent. Mana is 20/70.

Diana (Scalescorn and Assassin)

Diana shields herself for 350/500/700 and summons 4/5/7 orbs around her. These orbs burst for 110/120/130 magic damage when they hit an enemy. When the final orb bursts, her shield refreshes. Mana is 0/70.

Elise (Whispers and Shapeshifter)

Elise transforms into Spider Form for the rest of combat, losing one attack range and replacing her ability with Venomous Bite, which she immediately casts.

Venomous Bite: Elise’s next attack deals 350/550/1200 bonus magic damage. If this kills her target, she ascends, becoming untargetable before dropping near the lowest health enemy and immediately casting Venomous Bite again. Mana is 0/50.

Illaoi (Astral and Bruiser)

Illaoi slams the idol into the ground, summoning three tentacles that lash out, dealing 175/250/375 magic damage to enemies in a cone. Illaoi steals 10/15/20 percent armor and magic resistance from each enemy hit for a total of six seconds. Mana is 40/80.

Lee Sin (Tempest and Dragonmancer)

Lee Sin kicks his target, stunning them for 2/2.5/4 seconds and knocking them back. The target and all enemies they hit take 250/350/650 magic damage. Mana is 0/80.

Lulu (Trainer, Mystic, and Evoker)

Lulu enchants the nearest 3/4/5 targets. Enchanted allies gain 70/80/120 percent attack speed for five seconds. Enchanted enemies are stunned and transformed into harmless dragonlings for 1.5 seconds, taking 20 percent increased damage while stunned. If there are fewer than three units nearby, Lulu will enchant herself. Mana is 60/120.

Nunu (Mirage and Cavalier)

Nunu encourages Willump to bite his target, dealing 450/700/1600 magic damage. If Willump’s target has less health than he does before the bite, it deals an additional 50 percent damage that becomes True damage. Mana is 40/100.

Olaf (Scalescorn, Bruiser, and Warrior)

Passive: Olaf seeks glorious death, permanently gaining 200/210/220 percent attack damage (10 in Hyper Roll) whenever he dies.

Active: Olaf strikes his target dealing 200 percent of attack damage for physical damage and gains 45/50/55 percent attack speed for a total of four seconds. If he’s below 50 percent health, the attack speed is doubled. Mana is 0/60.

Varus (Astral and Swiftshot)

Varus sends out a cosmic tendril towards his target that strikes the first enemy hit, dealing 210/220/230 percent attack damage as physical damage and stunning them for 1.5/2/3 seconds. Tendrils then spread to three nearby enemies, dealing 120/180/280 magic damage and stunning them for the remainder of the duration. Mana is 60/120.

Ryze (Guild and Mage)

Ryze hurls one Arcane orb at his target, dealing 600/900/2000 percent maximum mana as magic damage. Each cast increases his max mana by 20 and the number of orbs thrown by one. Mana is 0/20.

Swain (Ragewing, Dragonmancer, and Shapeshifter)

Swain transforms into Dragon form, replacing his attacks with fireballs that deal 200/300/450 magic damage and replacing his ability with Greater Fireball.

Greater Fireball: Swain’s next fireball deals 50 percent more damage and explodes in an area around his target. Mana is 0/45.

Sylas (Whispers, Mage, and Bruiser)

Sylas whirls his chains, dealing 250/400/700 magic damage to enemies hit and applying Mana-Reave, increasing the cost of their next ability by 35 percent. If this hits at least one Mana-Reave enemy, Sylas shields himself by 400/600/10000 for six seconds. Mana is 75/120.

Volibear (Shimmerscale, Dragonmancer, and Legend)

Volibear rages, gaining 300/450/800 bonus health. For the rest of combat, every third attack deals 180/270/360 magic bonus damage to the target and 180/270/360 magic damage to up to 3/4/5 additional enemies. Mana is 0/60.

Four-cost TFT Set Seven champions

A total of 11 four-cost champions are in the Dragonlands set, including dragons that cost eight gold in the TFT shop.

Corki (Revel and Cannoneer)

Corki launches a barrage of four missiles towards his target, striking the first enemy hit for 125/150/175 percent attack damage as physical damage. The final missile is called The Big One, and it deals 50 percent bonus damage plus 500/600/800 percent of attack damage as physical damage. Mana is 0/70.

Hecarim (Ragewing and Cavalier)

Hecarim summons spectral riders that charge through his target, dealing 100/200/1600 magic damage and stunning enemies hit for 2.5/25/8 seconds. Mana is 75/120.

Daeja (Mirage and Dragon)

Daeja is an eight-cost dragon who appears as a tier-four champion in the TFT shop.

Passive: Daeja’s attacks deal 100/180/500 bonus magic damage and reduce the target’s magic resistance by three.

Active: Daeja sends a wind blast toward the largest group of enemies, dealing 200/300/1000 magic damage. For the next five seconds, Daeja’s attacks launch three barrages. Mana is 40/100.

Idas (Shimmerscale, Dragon, and Guardian)

Idas is an eight-cost dragon that appears in the TFT shop as a tier-four champion

Idas hardens her scales for two seconds, reducing incoming damage by 50/75/300. She then roars, healing herself for 400/700/1500 health and shielding other allies for 200/300/600 for six seconds. The shield grants 50 percent attack speed while it holds. Mana is 80/150.

Neeko (Jade and Shapeshifter)

Each combat, Neeko disguises herself as the nearest allied champion, adding their bonus attack damage, attack speed, and ability power to her own and copying all other stats except health. She gains a shield for a percentage of her ally’s health.

When the shield breaks, Neeko transforms into Neeko form and casts Pop Blossom, dealing 200/300/4000 magic damage to nearby enemies and stunning them for two seconds. Neeko then casts Pop Blossom every 100 mana. Neeko has no starting mana.

Ornn (Tempest, Bruiser, and Legend)

Ornn summons an elemental that charges through the farthest enemy and heads towards Ornn, dealing 350/550/900 magic damage to enemies hit and slowing those enemies’ attack speed by 50 percent for three seconds. When the elemental reaches Ornn, he redirects it towards another distant enemy, dealing 350/550/900 magic damage to enemies hit and stunning them for 1.5 seconds. Mana is 80/160.

Shi Oh Yu (Jade, Mystic, and Dragon)

Shi Oh Yu is an eight-cost dragon that appears in the TFT shop as a tier-four champion.

Shi Oh Yu enters Jade stance, gaining 35 percent damage reduction, immunity to crowd control, and empowering her next three attacks with special effects that deal 200/225/250 percent attack damage as physical damage. Mana is 0/70.

Attack one: Deals physical damage and stuns the target for one second.

Attack two: Deals True damage.

Attack three: Ends the stance, dealing physical damage to all enemies in a line and knocking them up for one second.

Sona (Revel and Evoker)

Sona plays her ultimate chord toward the farthest enemy, dealing 350/500/1300 magic damage to enemies and stunning them for 2/3/5 seconds. Mana is 80/160.

Sy’fen (Whispers, Bruiser, and Dragon)

Sy’fen is an eight-cost dragon that appears in the TFT shop as a tier-four champion.

Sy’fen charges toward the farthest enemy within two Hexes, dealing 200 percent attack damage as physical damage and knocking up enemies they pass through. If no enemies are nearby, the dragon charges again.

After charging, Sy’fen bites an enemy, dealing 400/500/1000 percent attack damage as physical damage while ignoring 50 percent of the target’s armor.

Talon (Guild and Assassin)

Talong goes into stealth mode for 1.5 seconds and flings out a ring of blades, dealing 480 percent attack damage as physical damage to enemies hit. He then leaps to an enemy and recalls the blades, dealing that damage again and dealing 120/240/1200 percent attack damage plus 10 as physical damage to his target. Mana is 60/120.

Xayah (Ragewing and Swiftfoot)

For a total of four seconds, Xayah’s attacks also fire a feather for 15 percent attack damage as physical damage and extra feathers at up to 2/2/3 enemies near her target. Feathers are left behind her targets.

At the end of this duration, Xayah recalls her feathers. Each one deals 35 percent attack damage plus 10/15/30 bonus damage as physical to enemies hit. Mana is 0/90.

Five-cost TFT Set Seven champions

The Dragonlands set has a total of eight five-cost champions, including dragons that cost 10 gold to purchase from the TFT shop.

Ao Shin (Tempest and Dragon)

Ao Shin is a 10-cost dragon that shows up as a tier-five champion in the TFT shop.

Ao Shin fires a barrage of 14 lightning strikes at random enemies. Each strike deals 250/400/10000 magic damage and drains 20 mana from their target. Mana is 40/160.

Aurelion Sol (Astral, Evoker, Dragon)

Aurelion Sol is a 10-cost dragon that appears in the TFT shop as a tier-five champion.

The dragon summons an unstable black hole underneath a random enemy. After two seconds, it implodes, dealing 200/350/5000 magic damage to all enemies in the area and reducing their attack damage by 40 for three seconds. With each spell cast, the area increases by 50 percent, and the damage increases by 200/350/5000. Mana is 60/100.

Bard (Guild, Mystic, and Bard)

Bard sends magical energy toward the largest group of enemies, stunning them for 1.5 seconds and causing them to take 475/700/3333 percent increased damage while stunned. If he hits at least one enemy, Bard dances in celebration. Mana is 140/200.

Pyke (Whispers and Assassin)

Pyke dives toward the lowest health enemy and slashes in an X, dealing 450/650/5000 magic damage to his target and 315/455/3500 to the enemies struck. Enemies hit suffer 50 percent reduced healing for eight seconds.

If Pyke hits an enemy below 30/40/100 percent health, he executes them immediately and will recast the Death from Below spell. Mana is 0/50.

Shyvana (Ragewing, Shapeshifter, and Dragon)

Shyvana is a 10-cost dragon that shows up in the TFT shop as a tier-five champion.

Shyvana transforms into dragon form for the rest of the combat, replacing her ability with Flame Breath. She then becomes untargetable before divebombing the largest group of enemies, dealing 200/300/1000 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.

Flame Breath: Shyvana breathes fire in a cone, dealing 35/50/200 percent of the enemy’s maximum health as magic damage. Mana is 0/30.

Soraka (Jade and Starcaller)

Passive: While any ally is below 300/700/2000 percent health, Soraka gains an additional 2/3/6 mana per attack.

Active: Soraka calls down a shower of stars over the next two seconds. Allies are healed for 40 percent each time a start hits them. Mana is 50/150.

Yasuo (Mirage, Dragonmacer, and Warrior)

Yasuo shields himself for 175/250/2000 for one second and dashes through his target, slashing nearby enemies for 125/150/200 percent attack damage as physical damage.

Every third cast, his slash deals triple damage, hits a larger area, and knocks up enemies for 1.5 seconds. If Yasuo hits on the last enemy left alive, he repeatedly slashes them until they die. Mana is 0/25.

Zoe (Shimmerscale, Spell Thief, and Mage)

Zoe doesn’t have her own ability. As a spell thief, she will borrow abilities from other dimensions during combat and cast them as if they were her own. Mana is 0/80.