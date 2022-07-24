All TFT 12.14 AD scaling per star level nerfs and buffs

Every Teamfight Tactics Set Seven champion will get affected by a system change that reduces attack damage concerning increased star levels.

Patch 12.14 will bring about a massive system change to how TFT champions scale in attack damage power as their star level is increased. Most players won’t notice anything different about a majority of their favorite champions as the design and balance team put the power that was taken away from attack damage auto attacks, and put it back into spells, according to game designer director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer during the 12.14 Patch Rundown.

The power level of a majority of the Set Seven champions will remain the same following the Patch 12.14 adjustments to the AD scaling system per star level. Select champions, like Varus and Nidalee, were intentionally nerfed. And others like Anivia and Senna were buffed. All Set Seven champions that were nerfed from the TFT system change didn’t have adjustments made to their spells, compensating for a loss of power.

Here’s every TFT Set Seven champion that was nerfed or buffed from the Patch 12.14 AD scaling system change, per the Patch Rundown.

AD scaling TFT champion nerfs

A total of four TFT champions were hit with direct nerfs from the AD scaling system change. Xayah was hit with additional nerfs in conjunction with the attack damage adjustments. And Talon received spell buffs, although the overall end result was still a nerf to the Set Seven champion.

Nidalee: AD per auto attack nerfed from 50/90/162 to 55/83/124

Varus: AD per auto attack nerfed form 50/90/162 to 55/83/124

Talon: AD per star level nerfed at two and three-star from 60/108/194 to 60/90/135

Talon: Spell Knives attack damage ratio adjusted from 75/75/200 to 75/100/300 percent

Talon: Spell base damage buffed from 125/175/500 to 120/200/700

Xayah: AD per star level nerfed at two and three-star from 70/126/227 to 70/105/158

Xayah: Damage per feather adjusted from 12/20/40 to 8/16/60

Xayah: Feather pull attack damage percentage reduced from 20 to 18 percent

AD scaling TFT champion buffs

A total of seven champions were buffed overall, despite nerfs to their auto-attack AD damage. Changes made to Jinx, specifically the mana refund, may have players choosing to reroll and use her as a secondary carrier in Cannoneer comps, according to Mortdog. And Yone has been sitting on the fringe of the meta as a carrier during the late game stages, with the TFT Patch 12.14 buffs potentially encouraging players to reroll him outside of specific Mirage comps.