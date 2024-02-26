TFT Set 11 video teases new unit possibly never before seen in LoL

Riot Games officially introduced the new Teamfight Tactics Set 11, Inkborn Fables, today. Amidst the familiar champions and skin lines that can be spotted in the teaser video, the developers seemingly hinted at an upcoming new unit.

Excitement is in the air for TFT players as a sneak peek video for Set 11 dropped a hint about a fresh face—a tank Yordle. While the video mainly showcases TFT devs moving on from the party vibes of Set 10 to settle for a more relaxing yet epic tone for Set 11, players can spot a few known champions with their elegant cosmetics here and there.

Big hand of an unknown Yordle in TFT Set 11 sneak peek video. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soraka, Gnar, and a wild Rumble make a small appearance in posters on the wall, all together with a giant brick-colored hand that looks like it would be warm and soft to touch.

The teaser gives players one more clue about the new Yordle. By pausing the video at the right time and looking closely at the developers’ whiteboard in the teaser, you’ll find names like “Hector the Protector” and “Frank the Tank” under a big “Frontline Yordle??” sign, all hinting at what the unknown unit might be called. In just about a month, TFT fans might be getting a new Yordle that not even League of Legends or Bandle Tale players have seen before.

The new unit is probably going to be a bit of a tank, a sturdy warrior to join the ranks to protect your carry units in the backlines, but their abilities are still a mystery. For now, the TFT devs are keeping the surprise under wraps, but they might share more details in the next few weeks ahead of Patch 14.6, which is when Set 11 is scheduled to be released in March.