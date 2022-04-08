TFT 6.5 Worlds Patch 12.7: Full notes and updates

Break out the notepad to rank up during the final weeks of TFT Neon Nights.

Riot Games is preparing the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship meta via a large number of Teamfight Tactics Hextech Augments balance changes, along with around a dozen nerfs and buffs applied to traits and Set 6.5 champions in Patch 12.7.

Set 6.5 peaks within the month of April via the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 1. The Last Chance Qualifier will also take place on April 16, showcasing eight players from the EMEA, NA, LATAM, and BR regions.

Both the Last Chance Qualifier and the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship will be played on TFT Patch 12.7. And a system change will get applied that allows players to use the center emote space within the emote wheel to determine the emote that gets displayed upon your Tactician jumping out of portals.

Here are the notes for TFT Patch 12.7.

Hextech Augment balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Players have been calling for the TFT team to adjust Hextech Augments that fail to have an impact on a game during mid and late-game stages. Many of these have been removed from Stage 3-3 or 4-6, or have been completely removed from Set 6.5 altogether. Other adjustments include nerfs and buffs, along with several Neon Nights Hextech Augments shifting tiers.

Double Trouble : Bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance nerfed across the board from 30/40/50 to 25/35/45

: Bonus attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance nerfed across the board from 30/40/50 to 25/35/45 Electrocharge : Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6

: Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6 Electrocharge 1 : Increased from 50/65/80/95 to 60/75/90/105

: Increased from 50/65/80/95 to 60/75/90/105 Electrocharge 2 : Increased from 75/95/115/135 to 85/105/125/145

: Increased from 75/95/115/135 to 85/105/125/145 Electrocharge 3 : Increased from 90/120/150/180 to 105/135/165/200

: Increased from 90/120/150/180 to 105/135/165/200 Enchanter Soul : Additional gold increased from eight to 12

: Additional gold increased from eight to 12 Four Score : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Golden Ticket : The chance for a free refresh was increased from 45 to 50 percent

: The chance for a free refresh was increased from 45 to 50 percent Hextech Unity : Removed

: Removed Hextech Crest : Removed

: Removed Hextech Heart : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier High Five : Moved from Prismatic to Gold tier

: Moved from Prismatic to Gold tier Irresistible Charm : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier Junkyard : Will no longer appear at Stage 3-3

: Will no longer appear at Stage 3-3 Junkyard : Changed from three combat rounds with the Scrap trait active to four rounds

: Changed from three combat rounds with the Scrap trait active to four rounds Makeshift Armor 3 : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 80 to 75

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 80 to 75 Pirates : Earning one gold on kill chance increased from 50 to 66 percent

: Earning one gold on kill chance increased from 50 to 66 percent Scholar Crest : Removed

: Removed Sharpshooter : Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier

: Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier Sniper’s Nest : Moved from Silver to Gold tier

: Moved from Silver to Gold tier So Small : Dodge chance reduced from 30 to 25 percent

: Dodge chance reduced from 30 to 25 percent Spell Blade : Ability power scaling on a basic attack after casting ability was reduced from 200 to 180 percent

: Ability power scaling on a basic attack after casting ability was reduced from 200 to 180 percent Triforce : Attack speed reduced across the board from 23/33/43 to 13/23/33 percent

: Attack speed reduced across the board from 23/33/43 to 13/23/33 percent Thieving Rascals : Will no longer appear at Stage 3-3

: Will no longer appear at Stage 3-3 Thieving Rascals : The chance for a Yordle to spawn with a pilfered component reduced from 40 to 33 percent

: The chance for a Yordle to spawn with a pilfered component reduced from 40 to 33 percent Tiny Titans : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Twinshot Soul : Additional gold reduced from eight to four

: Additional gold reduced from eight to four Windfall : Gold based on Augments from 18/30/45 to 20/35/55

: Gold based on Augments from 18/30/45 to 20/35/55 Woodland Charm : Health increased from 1,600 to 1,800

: Health increased from 1,600 to 1,800 Woodland Trinket : Removed

: Removed Keepers (1/2) : Adjacent allies granted a shield had the value increased from 150/225 to 160/240

: Adjacent allies granted a shield had the value increased from 150/225 to 160/240 Featherweights : Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6

: Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6 Lifelong Learning : No longer appears at Stage 3-3 in addition to not showing up at Stage 4-6

: No longer appears at Stage 3-3 in addition to not showing up at Stage 4-6 Luden’s Echo: Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6

Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6 Mercenary Heart and Crest: Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6

Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6 Rich Get Richer : No longer appears on Stage 3-3 in addition to not appearing already at Stage 4-6

: No longer appears on Stage 3-3 in addition to not appearing already at Stage 4-6 Stand United : Will no longer appear at Stage 1-4

: Will no longer appear at Stage 1-4 Stored Power : Will no longer appear at Stage 3-3

: Will no longer appear at Stage 3-3 Trade Sector : No longer appears on Stage 3-3 in addition to not appearing at Stage 4-6

: No longer appears on Stage 3-3 in addition to not appearing at Stage 4-6 True Twos : No longer appears on Stage 3-3 in addition to not showing up at Sage 4-6

: No longer appears on Stage 3-3 in addition to not showing up at Sage 4-6 Underdogs : Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6

: Will no longer appear at Stage 4-6 Verdant Veil: Will no longer appear at Stage 1-4

Trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Only three TFT Set 6.5 traits are getting adjusted within Patch 12.7.

Scholar : Mana adjusted from 5/10/20 to 5/15/25

: Mana adjusted from 5/10/20 to 5/15/25 Twinshot : Attack damage adjusted from 10/25/45/80 to 10/25/40/70

: Attack damage adjusted from 10/25/45/80 to 10/25/40/70 Yordle (6): Mana reduction increased from 25 to 30 percent

Champion balance changes

A majority of the Set 6.5 champion balance changes are buffs, as opposed to the regular flow of nerfs that have taken place within recent updates. A bug affecting Ashe’s mana has been fixed, with it now at 30/60. Tryndamere is slated for a base damage buff. Zeri is getting more attack speed and Seraphine’s mana will get buffed.

One-cost

Caitlyn: Mana adjusted from 0/110 to 0/100

Two-cost

Ashe: Attack damage ratio during her Volley spell increased from 100 to 110 percent

Three-cost

Tryndamere: Spinning Slash spell base damage buffed from 50/75/100 to 70/90/110

Cho’Gath: Health increased from 700 to 750

Senna: Piercing Darkness spell base damage buffed from 80/120/180 to 100/140/200

Four-cost

Seraphine: Mana buffed from 80/150 to 70/130

Ahri: Orb of Deception damage adjusted from 125/190/450 to 135/200/450

Jhin: Mana adjusted from 0/50 to 0/60

Kha’Zix: Void Assault jump speed increased

Five-cost

Galio: Colossal Entrance spell percent maximin health damage increased from eight to 10 percent

Zeri: Attack speed increased from 0.8 to 0.9

Viktor: Mana adjusted from 0/140 to 0/145

Bug fixes

Image via Riot Games

The bug messing with Ashe’s mana has been resolved

On the mobile tutorial, the correct image of Kayle will now appear

A bug that was reducing the change of Hextech Augments from showing up at Stage 1-4 has been corrected

Veigar now correctly only attacks once between casts (down from two) when he gains enough mana to repeat the cast via the following: Blue Battery 1 plus Blue Battery 2 plus six Yordle plus Radiant Blue Buff.

All balance changes listed in the TFT Patch 12.7 notes are subject to change prior to the official release of the update on April 13.