TFT 6.5 Neon Nights Patch 12.8: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is tweaking the Teamfight Tactics Neon Nights meta one last time via Patch 12.8, adjusting a handful of traits and champions.

Scheduled to hit the live servers on April 27, Patch 12.8 is the final TFT update prior to two patches that will contain “for fun” balance changes and adjustments. For players seeking to climb the Set 6.5 ladder before the release of Set Seven, Patch 12.8 intends to create the healthiest meta possible.

Changes taking place within Patch 12.8 will not affect the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship, which is getting played on Patch 12.7. And a system change is getting applied to the Double Up mode in that all players will take a minimum of one damage upon losing during a round, with the half damage round getting removed. The 12.9 and 12.10 updates are “for fun” patches. Set Seven will be released on the PBE with Patch 12.10 and Patch 12.11 is the official launch for TFT Set Seven.

From Mutant trait nerfs to boosted four-cost three-star TFT Set 6.5 champions, here are the Patch 12.8 notes.

Trait balance changes

Outside of Sivir comps, the Hextech trait has underperformed and is getting a slight buff to its shields in Patch 12.8. Mutant traits like Voracious Appetite are getting nerfed, along with Cybernetic Enhancement. The Scrap trait is also taking a hit while the Syndicate trait is getting a decent buff, potentially improving Ashe re-roll and Jhin Syndicate Sniper builds.

Chemtech : Health regeneration buffed from 4/7/10/18 to 5/8/13/20 percent

: Health regeneration buffed from 4/7/10/18 to 5/8/13/20 percent Enchanter : Healing and shield boost for the Enchanter trait buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/115 percent

: Healing and shield boost for the Enchanter trait buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/115 percent Mutant Cybernetic Enhancement : Health nerfed from 450/900/1350 to 450/800/1200

: Health nerfed from 450/900/1350 to 450/800/1200 Mutant Voracious Appetite : Attack damage and ability power nerfed across the board from 20/30/40 to 18/25/35

: Attack damage and ability power nerfed across the board from 20/30/40 to 18/25/35 Hextech : Shield buffed from 100/135/250/350 to 100/150/275/375

: Shield buffed from 100/135/250/350 to 100/150/275/375 Scrap : Shield per component nerfed at Scrap four and six from 20/40/60 to 20/30/50

: Shield per component nerfed at Scrap four and six from 20/40/60 to 20/30/50 Syndicate : Armor and magic resistance buffed from 50 to 55

: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 50 to 55 Syndicate (7): Bonus buffed from 50 to 55 percent

Champion balance changes

Four-cost champions are getting their three-star stats buffed while Jinx’s rocket damage is taking a nerf. Kha’Zix is also getting nerfed, hitting Mutant Synaptic builds, and Zilean is getting an attack speed slow buff.

Two-cost

Zilean: Time bomb attack speed slow buffed from 25/35/50 to 30/40/50 percent

Three-cost

Ekko: Parallel Convergence attack speed slow nerfed from 25/25/35 to 20/20/30 percent

Gangplank: Parrley damage at one-star nerfed from 120/160/225 to 110/150/225

Four-cost

Kha’Zix: Void Assault attack damage scaling nerfed at one and two-star but buffed at three-star from 195/200/225 to 180/185/260 percent

Renata Glasc: Toxic Wave attack speed slow buffed from 15 to 20 percent

Renata Glasc: Toxic Wave damage buffed at three-star from 40/65/220 to 40/65/240

Vi: Piltover Pulverizer damage buffed at three-star from 125/200/450 to 120/200/500

Vi: Piltover Pulverizer shield buffed at three-star from 225/325/750 to 225/325/850

Five-cost

Jinx: Rocket attack damage scaling nerfed from 220/230/888 to 210/220/888 percent

Item balance changes

In addition to the Ekko attack speed slow nerf, Frozen Heart is also getting a five-percent nerf. The Portable Forge item option, Eternal Winter, is getting an attack speed slow buff and the Radiant Relics Quicksilver item from Golden Egg is getting an attack speed buff.

Radiant Quicksilver : Attack speed increased from 45 to 55 percent

: Attack speed increased from 45 to 55 percent Eternal Winter : Attack speed slow increased from 25 to 30 percent

: Attack speed slow increased from 25 to 30 percent Frozen Heart: Attack speed slow reduced from 35 to 30 percent

Bug fixes

