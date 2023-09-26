TFT Patch 13.19 notes: First TFT Set 9.5 Horizonbound update focuses on buffs

Bilgewater and Ixtal get buffed while early-game Piltover gets nerfed.

Riot Games will ship the first Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 update through Patch 13.19, focusing on buffs while reducing gold granted across the board from Augments and traits like Piltover.

The first update to TFT Set 9.5 Horizonbound targets the underperformers since the Mid-Set update launched. Traits like Bilgewater were given a slight buff following the nerfs applied through the 13.18 B-patch. Ixtal received significant buffs while the early-game Piltover loot was reduced. Heimerdinger received a new upgrade that elevates the five-cost to a possible late-game carrier, and Aatrox’s Darkin Omnivamp was reduced.

Here are the full Patch 13.19 notes for TFT Set 9.5 Horzonbound, according to Riot.

Patch 13.19 TFT Set 9.5 trait balance changes

Both Bilgewater and Ixtal were buffed, while adjustments were applied to the Vanquisher trait.

Bastion : Magic resistance and armor slightly buffed from 20/40/65/125 to 20/45/75/140

: Magic resistance and armor slightly buffed from 20/40/65/125 to 20/45/75/140 Bilgewater : Damage per breakpoint buffed from 90/125/300/600 to 100/150/325/800

: Damage per breakpoint buffed from 90/125/300/600 to 100/150/325/800 Bilgewater : Percent of damage dealt early breakpoints buffed from 30/50/65/150 to 33/55/70/135 percent

: Percent of damage dealt early breakpoints buffed from 30/50/65/150 to 33/55/70/135 percent Demacia : Elite bonus armor and magic resistance adjusted from 5/15/35/150 to 5/25/45/150

: Elite bonus armor and magic resistance adjusted from 5/15/35/150 to 5/25/45/150 Ixtal : Rework—Electric at breakpoint of four reworked. Empowered champions deal 25 percent bonus damage to enemies that have been stunned by this effect.

: Rework—Electric at breakpoint of four reworked. Empowered champions deal 25 percent bonus damage to enemies that have been stunned by this effect. Ixtal Fire : Damage increased from 60 to 100 percent

: Damage increased from 60 to 100 percent Ixtal Fire : Duration of burn increased from three to five seconds

: Duration of burn increased from three to five seconds Ixtal Ice : Explosion damage increased from 30 to 35 percent

: Explosion damage increased from 30 to 35 percent Ixtal Ice : The Ice explosion tage will now correctly act as trait damage. This does not count crit or trigger effects.

: The Ice explosion tage will now correctly act as trait damage. This does not count crit or trigger effects. Ixtal Stone : Heal increased from 650 to 750

: Heal increased from 650 to 750 Ixtal Wood : The breakpoint of four Capstone tick rate was reduced from four to two seconds

: The breakpoint of four Capstone tick rate was reduced from four to two seconds Ixtal Wood : Attack damage and ability power at breakpoint of four reduced from 15 to 10

: Attack damage and ability power at breakpoint of four reduced from 15 to 10 Juggernaut : Damage reduction is now 15-25/20-35/35-50 percent

: Damage reduction is now 15-25/20-35/35-50 percent Multicaster : Damage reduced from 60 to 55 percent

: Damage reduced from 60 to 55 percent Piltover : Cashouts reduced from two losses to 10 losses by 15 percent

: Cashouts reduced from two losses to 10 losses by 15 percent Piltover : Cashouts reduced from 11 to 12 losses by 10 percent

: Cashouts reduced from 11 to 12 losses by 10 percent Piltover : Base rewards for six Piltover buffed by around 20 percent

: Base rewards for six Piltover buffed by around 20 percent Rogue : Stealth threshold to dash reduced from 50 to 35 percent

: Stealth threshold to dash reduced from 50 to 35 percent Shurima : Ascension bonus adjusted from 0/15/40/75 to 0/20/50/90 percent

: Ascension bonus adjusted from 0/15/40/75 to 0/20/50/90 percent Targon : Heal and shield boost adjusted from 18/35/55 to 18/35/60 percent

: Heal and shield boost adjusted from 18/35/55 to 18/35/60 percent Vanquisher : Bonus crit rate adjusted from 15/35/55to 15/35/75 percent

: Bonus crit rate adjusted from 15/35/55to 15/35/75 percent Vanquisher: Bonus crit damage buffed from 10/30/50 to 15/35/55 percent

Patch 13.19 TFT Set 9.5 Augment balance changes

Multiple Augments that grant gold are now granting significantly smaller gold drops. Legend Augments like Teaming Up were reworked and Ravenous Hunter was nerfed while the maximum stacks were buffed.

Endless Hordes : Health reduction nerfed from 20 to 15 percent

: Health reduction nerfed from 20 to 15 percent Endless Hordes : Gold nerfed from six to four

: Gold nerfed from six to four Endless Hordes Plus : Health reduction nerfed from 20 to 15 percent

: Health reduction nerfed from 20 to 15 percent Endless Hordes Plus : Gold granted buffed from nine to 12

: Gold granted buffed from nine to 12 Final Reserves : Any gold held will also be converted into experience after interest is added

: Any gold held will also be converted into experience after interest is added Lucky Egg : Loot changed to a Tactician Crown, one Zeke’s Herald, one Chalice of Power, and 25 gold

: Loot changed to a Tactician Crown, one Zeke’s Herald, one Chalice of Power, and 25 gold Mana Burn : Percent of burn nerfed from 2.5 to 1.5 percent

: Percent of burn nerfed from 2.5 to 1.5 percent Parting Gifts : Items now transfer immediately

: Items now transfer immediately Ravenous Hunter : Attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from five to four

: Attack damage and ability power per stack reduced from five to four Ravenous Hunter : Cap on stacks increased from 45 to 55

: Cap on stacks increased from 45 to 55 Rising Infamy One and Two: Barrages from Level One to Two increased from 50 to 65

Barrages from Level One to Two increased from 50 to 65 Rising Infamy One and Two : Barrages from Level Two to Three increased from 80 to 90

: Barrages from Level Two to Three increased from 80 to 90 Rising Infamy One and Two : Barrages from Level Three to Four increased from 80 to 90

: Barrages from Level Three to Four increased from 80 to 90 Rising Infamy Three : Starting chest Level increased from Three to Four

: Starting chest Level increased from Three to Four Shurima’s Legacy: Augment has been reinstated

Augment has been reinstated Stolen Vitality: Maximum health heal was nerfed from 1.5 to 1.25 percent

Maximum health heal was nerfed from 1.5 to 1.25 percent Strategist Soul: Item granted changed from Night Harvester to Adaptive Helm

Tiniest Titan Plus: New—Augment appears at Stage 3-2. In addition to the Tiniest Titan effect (your Tactician is small and fast, heals two health after PvP combat rounds, and grants two gold per round), the Augment grants eight gold immediately

Legend TFT Set 9.5 Augment balance changes

Big Grab Bag : Gold granted nerfed from eight to one

: Gold granted nerfed from eight to one Item Grab Bag Two : Gold granted nerfed from five to one

: Gold granted nerfed from five to one Item Grab Bag Three : Gold granted nerfed from eight to two

: Gold granted nerfed from eight to two Giant Grab Bag Three: Gold granted nerfed from 10 to four

Gold granted nerfed from 10 to four Gotta Go Fast Two : Mana gained nerfed from 25 to 20 percent

: Mana gained nerfed from 25 to 20 percent Gotta Go Fast Three : Mana gained nerfed from 35 to 30 percent

: Mana gained nerfed from 35 to 30 percent Job’s Done : Granted loot changed to one completed item Anvil and one random Component

: Granted loot changed to one completed item Anvil and one random Component Medium Forge : Gold granted nerfed from six to one

: Gold granted nerfed from six to one Small Forge : Gold granted nerfed from four to two

: Gold granted nerfed from four to two Teaming Up One : New—Gain on random Component and two random tier-three champions

: New—Gain on random Component and two random tier-three champions Teaming Up Two: Reworked—Gain one random Support item and one random tier-four champion

Reworked—Gain one random Support item and one random tier-four champion Teaming Up Three : Reworked—Gain one Support Anvil, one random Component, and two random tier-four champions

: Reworked—Gain one Support Anvil, one random Component, and two random tier-four champions Tiny Grab Bag : Gold granted nerfed from four to two

: Gold granted nerfed from four to two Training Reward One : Gold granted nerfed from seven to five

: Gold granted nerfed from seven to five Training Reward Two : Gold granted nerfed from 15 to 12

: Gold granted nerfed from 15 to 12 Well Earned Comforts Three: Attack speed nerfed from eight to six percent

Patch 13.19 TFT Set 9.5 champion balance changes

Milio received multiple buffs through Patch 13.19, along with champions like Neeko, Gangplank melee form, and Heimerdinger. A new change was also applied to Rek’Sai.

One-cost

Cho’Gath : Spell maximum health damage ratio reduced from 15 to 12 percent

: Spell maximum health damage ratio reduced from 15 to 12 percent Jhin : Mana buffed from 44/124 to 44/114

: Mana buffed from 44/124 to 44/114 Milio : Spell bounce damage buffed from 170/250/380 to 180/270/400

: Spell bounce damage buffed from 170/250/380 to 180/270/400 Milio : Spell splash damage buffed from 85/125/190 to 90/140/200

: Spell splash damage buffed from 85/125/190 to 90/140/200 Orianna: Maximum mana buffed from 40/90 to 30/80

Two-cost

Jinx : Attack damage increased from 50 to 55

: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55 Galio : Mana buffed from 60/120 to 60/110

: Mana buffed from 60/120 to 60/110 Qiyana: Fix—Qiyana will no longer dash out of distance of her spell

Three-cost

Darius : Attack damage increased from 60 to 65

: Attack damage increased from 60 to 65 Jayce : Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60

: Attack damage nerfed from 65 to 60 Karma : Ionia bonus ability power buffed from 20 to 25

: Ionia bonus ability power buffed from 20 to 25 Neeko : Spell shield adjusted from 225/350/475 to 250/350/475

: Spell shield adjusted from 225/350/475 to 250/350/475 Neeko : Spell blossom damage buffed from 270/410/650 to 300/450/700

: Spell blossom damage buffed from 270/410/650 to 300/450/700 Rek’Sai: New change—Rek’Sai bite now marks enemies that she bites. If the target had been previously marked, the bite will now deal bonus true damage

New change—Rek’Sai bite now marks enemies that she bites. If the target had been previously marked, the bite will now deal bonus true damage Rek’Sai : Spell damage attack damage ratio is now 135/145/150 percent

: Spell damage attack damage ratio is now 135/145/150 percent Vel’Koz: Spell damage adjusted from 250/375/600 to 245/365/600

Four-cost

Fiora : Spell physical damage nerfed from 150/150/250 to 140/140/240 percent attack damage

: Spell physical damage nerfed from 150/150/250 to 140/140/240 percent attack damage Jarvan IV: Spell stun duration adjusted from 1.75/2.5/8 to 1.5/2/8 seconds

Spell stun duration adjusted from 1.75/2.5/8 to 1.5/2/8 seconds Nasus : Spell maximum health steal reduced from five to four percent

: Spell maximum health steal reduced from five to four percent Silco : Spell damage adjusted from 80/120/425 to 75/115/425

: Spell damage adjusted from 80/120/425 to 75/115/425 Silco : Tooltip update—Throw a vial at the closest enemy, covering nearby Hexes in chemicals for “X” seconds. Deal “Y” magic damage per second to chemical-affected enemies, and heal affected allies for “Z” per second. When possible, target unaffected groups.

: Tooltip update—Throw a vial at the closest enemy, covering nearby Hexes in chemicals for “X” seconds. Deal “Y” magic damage per second to chemical-affected enemies, and heal affected allies for “Z” per second. When possible, target unaffected groups. Xayah : Mana buffed from 30/110 to 30/90

: Mana buffed from 30/110 to 30/90 Xayah: Spell damage ratio changed from 80 to 80/80/125 percent attack damage

Spell damage ratio changed from 80 to 80/80/125 percent attack damage Xayah: The number of feathers in Featherstrike adjusted from 7/7/12 to 7/7/15

Five-cost

Aatrox : Darkin Omnivamp reduced from 15 to 10 percent

: Darkin Omnivamp reduced from 15 to 10 percent Gangplank : Attack speed increased from 0.8 to 0.85

: Attack speed increased from 0.8 to 0.85 Gangplank: Burn duration reduced from three to two seconds

Burn duration reduced from three to two seconds Gangplank : total true damage from burn adjusted from 300/300/2500 to 250/250/2500 percent attack damage

: total true damage from burn adjusted from 300/300/2500 to 250/250/2500 percent attack damage Gangplank : Ranged mana on hit increased from three to five

: Ranged mana on hit increased from three to five Heimerdinger: Technogenius— A New upgrade was added called Refractor Beam

Technogenius— A New upgrade was added called Refractor Beam Heimerdinger: Refractor Beam one count—Three beams and 10 percent increased damage

Refractor Beam one count—Three beams and 10 percent increased damage Heimerdinger : Refractor Beam two count—Three beams and 30 percent increased damage

: Refractor Beam two count—Three beams and 30 percent increased damage Heimierdinger: Refractor Beam three count—Five beams and 50 percent increased damage

Refractor Beam three count—Five beams and 50 percent increased damage Heimerdinger Refractor Beam : Apex Turret’s ability fires multiple laser beams which deal increased damage. It gains 100 percent of all mana that Heimerdinger generates from traits, items, and Augments.

: Apex Turret’s ability fires multiple laser beams which deal increased damage. It gains 100 percent of all mana that Heimerdinger generates from traits, items, and Augments. Ryze Ixtal : Stun duration adjusted from 2/2/10 to 2/2.5/10

: Stun duration adjusted from 2/2/10 to 2/2.5/10 Ryze Ixtal : Realm Warp damage ratio changed from 185/285/1500 to 200/300/1500 percent armor and magic resistance

: Realm Warp damage ratio changed from 185/285/1500 to 200/300/1500 percent armor and magic resistance Ryze Demacia : Realm Warp damage adjusted from 300/450/999 to 300/450/2000

: Realm Warp damage adjusted from 300/450/999 to 300/450/2000 Ryze Shadow Isles: A bug fix now allows Ryze to resurrect allies at above 100 percent health

Patch 13.19 TFT Set 9.5 item balance changes

Items underwent major changes with the launch of the Mid-Set update. The first patch of Horizonbound contains a large number of small changes to Core, Artifact, and Radiant items in TFT Set 9.5.

Core items

Adaptive Helm : Backline ability power nerfed from 20 to 15

: Backline ability power nerfed from 20 to 15 Crownguard : Health buffed from zero to 100

: Health buffed from zero to 100 Thief’s Gloves: Health buffed from zero to 150

Health buffed from zero to 150 Thief’s Gloves: Critical chance reduced from 40 to 20 percent

Artifact items

Manazane : Ability power reduced from 15 to 10

: Ability power reduced from 15 to 10 Manazane: Mana reduced from 30 to 15

Mana reduced from 30 to 15 Zhonya’s Paradox : Ability power nerfed from 50 to 45

: Ability power nerfed from 50 to 45 Sniper’s Focus: Damage increase per Hex reduced from 10 to eight percent

Damage increase per Hex reduced from 10 to eight percent Hullcrusher : Bonus health reduced from 600 to 550

: Bonus health reduced from 600 to 550 Anima Visage : Health reduced from 500 to 450

: Health reduced from 500 to 450 Goldmancer’s Staff: Ability power buffed from 25 to 30

Support items

Obsidian Cleaver : Attack damage and ability power team bonus nerfed from 10 to eight

: Attack damage and ability power team bonus nerfed from 10 to eight Chalice of Power: Ability power buffed from 18 to 22

Radiant items

Jak’Sho the Protean : Bonus ability power buffed from 35 to 45

: Bonus ability power buffed from 35 to 45 Rascal’s Gloves : Health increased from zero to 100

: Health increased from zero to 100 Rascal’s Gloves : Critical chance reduced from 40 to 20 percent

: Critical chance reduced from 40 to 20 percent Royal Crownshield: Health increased from zero to 100

Patch 13.19 bug fixes

Lucky Gloves will grant the correct category of items to champions like Ryze, Kayle, and Quinn.

Stationary Support One now has the correct text in Hyper Roll

Zaun no longer deletes Consumables if they are used with a full item bench while you have a Zaun mod pending.

Cassiopeia no longer loses some casts when she has a Radiant Blue Buff

Escort Quest’s dummy can no longer be recombobulated, and no longer counts for player damage.

Blacksmith’s Gloves now correctly count as Thief’s Gloves for Sleight of Hand

Nashor’s Tooth grants its attack speed at the correct time for champions with long mana locks such as Nasus and Taric.

Locket of the Iron Solari’s resistances will persist for the correct duration instead of ending when the shield breaks.

Zaun’s Robotic Arm mod now correctly states that its overcharge deals 25 percent bonus true damage instead of 25 percent attack damage as true damage

Gangplank now gets correct items from Lucky Gloves when he’s placed on the frontline directly from the bench.

Shurima’s Legacy turret will no longer remain after the player’s death, being an agent of chaos.

Valar’s Hollow grants its rewards on Hyper Roll.

The Training Dummy from Double Up’s Assist Armory now has the correct star level on away boards.

Fixed a bug where What The Forge could fail to transform an item when quickly made on a champion taken from the carousel.

On a Roll now correctly grants a free refresh if units auto-combine on round start.

Zaun Ryze’s tooltip now correctly reflects that he shreds and sunders for 30 percent instead of 20 percent.

Fixed an issue where Qiyana could dash too far for her Ability to hit.

Chibi Irelia/Chibi Divine Sword Irelia limbs no longer stretch during Shrine of the First Lands intro animation

