Teamfight Tactics Set 4: Fates cheat sheet

The wait is almost over.

It’s time to say goodbye to Galaxies. Fates, the newest Teamfight Tactics expansion, is almost here.

Riot has ditched its intergalactic theme for a green and serene aesthetic.

Set Four is expected to bring a new mechanic to TFT, along with 58 champions, 13 origins and classes, and a range of items.

TFT’s Fates is scheduled to go live on Sept. 16 with Patch 10.19. But in the meantime, here’s a cheat sheet to help you learn about the new Set ahead of its launch.

Image via Riot Games

Origins

Cultist

Once your team loses 50 percent of their health, Galio is summoned, slamming the largest cluster of enemies and knocking them up.

(3) Tyrant Galio

(6) Demon Lord Galio

(9) Supreme Overlord Galio

Champions: Elise (1), Twisted Fate (1), Pyke (2), Evelynn (3), Kalista (3), Jhin (4), Zilean (5)

Divine

Upon attacking six times or dropping below 50 percent health, Divine units ascend, taking 25 percent reduced damage and dealing bonus true damage for the rest of combat.

(2) 20 percent

(4) 40 percent

(6) 65 percent

(8) 100 percent

Champions: Wukong (1), Jax (2), Irelia (3), Lux (3), Warwick (4), Lee Sin (5)

Dusk

Dusk champions increase all allies’ spell power.

(2) All allies gain 20 percent

(4) Dusk champions gain an additional 40 percent

(6) All allies gain 50 percent

Dusk champions gave an additional 100 percent

Champions: Vayne (1), Thresh (2), Riven (4), Cassiopeia (4), Lillia (5)

Enlightened

Enlightened generate more mana.

(2) 50 percent

(4) 75 percent

(6) 100 percent

Champions: Nami (1), Fiora (1), Janna (2), Irelia (3), Morgana (4), Ezreal (4)

Elderwood

Every two seconds all Elderwood champions grow, gaining bonus stats. This effect stacks up to five times.

(3) 20 Armor and MR, 5 AD and SP

(6) 35 Armor and MR, 10 AD and SP

(9) 60 Armor and MR, 25 AD and SP

Champions: Maokai (1), Hecarim (2), Lulu (2), Veigar (3), Nunu (3), Ashe (4), Ezreal (5)

Exile

If an Exile has no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain:

(1) A shield equal to 50 percent of their maximum health

(2) 100 percent lifesteal

Champions: Yasuo (1), Yone (5)

Fortune

(3) Winning combat against a player will give bonus orbs. The longer you’ve gone without an orb, the bigger the payout.

Champions: Tahm Kench (1), Annie (2), Jinx (3), Katarina (3), Sejuani (4)

Moonlight

(3) At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight champions stars up until combat ends. (In the case of a tie, the champion with the most items is chosen.)

Champions: Lissandra (1), Diana (1), Aphelios (2), Sylas (2)

Ninja

Ninja gain bonus attack damage and spell power. This effect is only active when you have exactly one or four unique Ninjas.

Zed (2), Kennen (3), Akali (3), Shen (4)

Spirit

The first time a Spirit casts their spell, all allies gain attack speed on the spell’s mana cost.

(2) 35 percent of mana cost

(4) 90 percent of mana cost

Champions: Teemo (2), Yuumi (3), Kindred (3), Ahri (4)

Warlord

Warlords have bonus health and spell power. Each victorious combat they’ve participated in increases this bonus by 10 percent, stacking up to five times.

(5) 200 HP and 20 SP

(6) 450 HP and 40 SP

(9) 700 HP and 60 SP

Champions: Nidalee (1), Garen (1), Jarvan (2), Vi (2), Xin Zhao (3), Katarina (3), Azir (5)

The Boss

When The Boss first drops to 40 percent health, he removes himself from combat to start doing sit-up. Each sit-up restores 10 percent health and gives him 20 percent attack speed. If he reaches full health, he returns to combat Pumped Up, converting his basic attack and spell damage to True Damage. If all of his allies die, he’ll immediately return to combat.

Champions: Sett (5)

Tormented

Innate. After participating in three combats, Tormented are given the option to transform.

Champions: Kayn (5)

Classes

Adept

Adepts calm the flow of the battle, reducing the attack speed of all enemies by 50 percent for a few seconds at the start of combat.

(2) 3 seconds

(3) 5 seconds

(4) 8 seconds

Champions: Irelia (3), Shen (4), Yone (5)

Assassin

Innate: When combat starts, Assassins leap to the enemy backline. Assassins’ spells can critically strike and they gain bonus critical strike damage and chance.

(4) 25 percent Crit chance, 25 percent Crit Damage

(6) 40 percent Crit Chance, 40 Percent Crit damage)

Champions: Diana (1), Pyke (2), Akali (3), Katarina (3), Talon (4),

Brawler

Brawlers have increased maximum health.

(2) 400

(4) 700

(6) 900

Champions: Tahm Kench (1), Maokai (1), Sylas (2), Vi (2) Nunu (3), Warwick (4) Sett (5)

Dazzler

Dazzlers’ spells reduce their target’s attack damage by 52 percent for a few seconds

(2) Five seconds

(4) 10 seconds

Champions: Lissandra (1), Lux (3), Cassiopeia (4), Morgana (4), Ezreal (5),

Duelist

Innate: Duelists move faster. Duelists’ attacks grant attack speed, up to seven stacks.

(2) +10 percent AS per stack

(4) +20 percent AS per stack

(6) +40 percent AS per stack

(8) +100 percent AS per stack

Champions: Fiora (1), Yasuo (1), Jax (2), Xin Zhao (3), Lee Sin (5), Kalista (3)

Hunter

Every three seconds, all Hunters will attack the lowest health enemy, dealing increased damage.

(2) 100 percent Bonus Damage

(3) 150 percent Bonus Damage

(4) 200 percent Bonus Damage

(5) 250 percent Bonus Damage

Champions: Aphelios (2), Kindred (3), Ashe (4), Warwick (4),

Keeper

At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves and all nearby allies a shield for eight seconds. This shield is 50 percent stronger on Keepers.

(2) 125

(4) 175

(6) 250

Mage

Mages cast twice and have modified Spell Power.

(3) 20 percent of their total Spell Power

(5) 70 percent of their total Spell Power

(6) 100 percent of their total Spell Spell

(9) 150 percent of their total Spell Power

Champions: Nami (1), Twisted Fate (1), Annie (2), Lulu (2), Veigar (3), Ahri (4), Lillia (5)

Mystic

All allies have increased Magic Resistance.

(2) 40

(4) 100

Champions: Janna (2), Yuumi (3), Cassiopeia (4), Zilean (5)

Shade

Innate: When combat starts, Shades teleport to the enemy backline. Every third attack, Shades dip into the shadows, stealthing and causing their next basic attack to deal bonus magic damage.

(2) 100 Bonus Magic Damage

(3) 200 Bonus Magic Damage

(4) 300 Bonus Magic Damage

Champions: Zed (2) Evelynn (3), Kayn (5)

Sharpshooter

Sharpshooters attacks and spells ricochet to nearby enemies dealing reduced damage.

(2) One Ricochet with 70 percent Reduced Damage

(4) Two Ricochets with 40 percent Reduced Damage

(6) Three Ricochets with 20 percent Reduced Damage

Champions: Nidalee (1), Vayne (1), Teemo (2), Jinx (3), Jhin (4),

Vanguard

Vanguards gain bonus armor.

(2) 100

(4) 200

(6) 500

Champions: Garen (1), Wukong (1), Hecarim (2), Thresh (2), Aatrox (4), Sejuani (4)

Emperor

Innate: Emperors deploy with two additional units that may be moved separately. These spearmen cast when their general does and rapidly lose health when the general dies.