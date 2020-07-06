Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave fans a taste of the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.14, days ahead of its official release on Wednesday, June 8.
The previous patch was all about light touches, but Patch 10.14 will focus on “heavier touches,” according to Mortdog. The developers are targeting carries that haven’t properly operated as carries.
Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.14
New Galaxy
Dwarf Planet
- The nearest and farthest rows on every board are impassable
- Units cannot be placed in impassable hexes during planning and cannot enter them during combat
- The new Galaxy creates a smaller board, rewarding area of effect damage
- The Littler Legends Galaxy has also been removed
Trait changes
Celestial
- 15/40/99 percent to 20/45/150 percent healing from damage done
Cybernetic
- 350/600 to 300/550 bonus HP
- 40/75 to 35/70 bonus AD
Sorcerer
- 20/45/75 to 20/40/70 bonus spell power
Star Guardian
- 35/40/55 to 15/25/45 mana bonus per spell cast
- Poppy: 60/100 to 50/90 mana
- Zoe: 70/100 to 40/80
- Neeko: 75/150 to 25/100 mana
- Syndra: 0/60 to 0/40
- Soraka: 50/125 to 50/120 mana
- Janna 50/130 to 30/100 mana
Champion changes
One-costs
- Jarvan IV: 650 to 700 HP, 50 to 55 AD, 50/100 to 40/80 mana, 65/75/85 percent to 75/85/95 percent bonus attack speed
- Xayah: 0.8 to 0.9 attack speed
Two-costs
- Mordekaiser: 650 to 700 HP, 50/75/125 to 75/100/200 spell damage
- Rakan: 600 to 700 HP
- Yasuo: 0/90 to 0/80 mana
Three-costs
- Ashe: 600 to 650 HP, 0.8 to 0.85 attack speed, 200/275/550 to 200/300/600 spell power, 2/2/2 to 2/3/4 stun duration
- Ezreal: 60 to 50 AD, 50/80 to 30/80 mana
- Karma: 250/400/800 to 300/450/900 spell shield, 50/75/125 percent to 70/90/150 percent bonus attack speed
- Neeko: 800 to 850 HP, 45 to 50 armor
- Shaco: 30/80 to 30/70 mana
- Syndra: 100/125/200 to 100/140/220 spell damage
- Vayne: 550 to 500 HP, 60 to 50 AD
- Vi: 400/600/1200 to 350/550/1100 spell damage
Four-costs
- Fizz: 450/600/5000 to 400/550/4000 spell damage
- Irelia: 800/900 HP, 70 to 85 AD, 35/50 armor, 20 to 40 magic resist, 175/250/500 percent to 225/250/500 percent spell AD
- Jhin: 80 to 85 AD, 0.85/0.9/1.1 to 0.9/0.95/1.2 attack speed, 350/500/4444 percent AD on the fourth shot
- Jinx: 0.75 to 0.7 attack speed
- Riven: 250/375/1000 to 200/350/1000 spell shield
- Viktor: 250/400/1500 to 200/325/1500 spell damage on the second part
Five-costs
- Aurelion Sol: 15/25/50 to 10/15/50 mana drain, 110/150/1000 to 90/150/1000 spell damage
- Janna: 100/150/500 to 80/125/500 percent attack speed bonus
- Urgot: 30 to 40 armor, 20 to 30 magic resist, 660 to 420 attack range, 40/90 to 50/100 mana, 10/20/90 to 20/30/100 mana reduction per cast, 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 3/2/1 second reel in time, farthest within attack range to farthest Guardian’s Angel now prevents death
Item changes
Giant Slayer
- Changed to a damage boost instead of true damage to make it less confusing
Ionic Spark
- 50 percent to 40 percent magic resist reduction
System changes
- When you get a Neeko from a blue or gold box, sometimes it was a gold punishment, especially early, so Riot has changed that
- Blue Box: Neeko to Neeko + 2 coins
- Gold Box: Neeko + 3 coins to Neeko + 5 coins
- Your final position in the standings will now be determined once all combat has ended, instead of immediately upon taking lethal damage. Players who are eliminated n the same round will finish in order of: Least negative health total, if that’s tied, most health in the round prior to elimination. In the unlikely event that’s tied, the final standings for those tied players will be determined randomly
Bug fixes
- Ekko’s slow is now displayed as a percentage instead of a decimal on his tooltip
- Champions pulled in by Thresh’s Temporal Passage can no longer be used to star up other units
- Vayne’s bonus damage attacks during Final Hour can now properly proc Blademaster
- Lulu Polymorphed units will no longer hop around while stunned
- Aurelion Sol can no longer cast while being reeled in by Urgot