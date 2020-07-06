Big champion changes are coming to Patch 10.14

Lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer gave fans a taste of the changes coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 10.14, days ahead of its official release on Wednesday, June 8.

The previous patch was all about light touches, but Patch 10.14 will focus on “heavier touches,” according to Mortdog. The developers are targeting carries that haven’t properly operated as carries.

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.14

New Galaxy

Dwarf Planet

The nearest and farthest rows on every board are impassable

Units cannot be placed in impassable hexes during planning and cannot enter them during combat

The new Galaxy creates a smaller board, rewarding area of effect damage

The Littler Legends Galaxy has also been removed

Trait changes

Celestial

15/40/99 percent to 20/45/150 percent healing from damage done

Cybernetic

350/600 to 300/550 bonus HP

40/75 to 35/70 bonus AD

Sorcerer

20/45/75 to 20/40/70 bonus spell power

Star Guardian

35/40/55 to 15/25/45 mana bonus per spell cast

Poppy: 60/100 to 50/90 mana

Zoe: 70/100 to 40/80

Neeko: 75/150 to 25/100 mana

Syndra: 0/60 to 0/40

Soraka: 50/125 to 50/120 mana

Janna 50/130 to 30/100 mana

Champion changes

One-costs

Image via Riot Games

Jarvan IV: 650 to 700 HP, 50 to 55 AD, 50/100 to 40/80 mana, 65/75/85 percent to 75/85/95 percent bonus attack speed

Xayah: 0.8 to 0.9 attack speed

Two-costs

Image via Riot Games

Mordekaiser: 650 to 700 HP, 50/75/125 to 75/100/200 spell damage

Rakan: 600 to 700 HP

Yasuo: 0/90 to 0/80 mana

Three-costs

Image via Riot Games

Ashe: 600 to 650 HP, 0.8 to 0.85 attack speed, 200/275/550 to 200/300/600 spell power, 2/2/2 to 2/3/4 stun duration

Ezreal: 60 to 50 AD, 50/80 to 30/80 mana

Karma: 250/400/800 to 300/450/900 spell shield, 50/75/125 percent to 70/90/150 percent bonus attack speed

Neeko: 800 to 850 HP, 45 to 50 armor

Shaco: 30/80 to 30/70 mana

Syndra: 100/125/200 to 100/140/220 spell damage

Vayne: 550 to 500 HP, 60 to 50 AD

Vi: 400/600/1200 to 350/550/1100 spell damage

Four-costs

Image via Riot Games

Fizz: 450/600/5000 to 400/550/4000 spell damage

Irelia: 800/900 HP, 70 to 85 AD, 35/50 armor, 20 to 40 magic resist, 175/250/500 percent to 225/250/500 percent spell AD

Jhin: 80 to 85 AD, 0.85/0.9/1.1 to 0.9/0.95/1.2 attack speed, 350/500/4444 percent AD on the fourth shot

Jinx: 0.75 to 0.7 attack speed

Riven: 250/375/1000 to 200/350/1000 spell shield

Viktor: 250/400/1500 to 200/325/1500 spell damage on the second part

Five-costs

Image via Riot Games

Aurelion Sol: 15/25/50 to 10/15/50 mana drain, 110/150/1000 to 90/150/1000 spell damage

Janna: 100/150/500 to 80/125/500 percent attack speed bonus

Urgot: 30 to 40 armor, 20 to 30 magic resist, 660 to 420 attack range, 40/90 to 50/100 mana, 10/20/90 to 20/30/100 mana reduction per cast, 1.5/1.5/1.5 to 3/2/1 second reel in time, farthest within attack range to farthest Guardian’s Angel now prevents death

Item changes

Giant Slayer

Changed to a damage boost instead of true damage to make it less confusing

Ionic Spark

50 percent to 40 percent magic resist reduction

System changes

When you get a Neeko from a blue or gold box, sometimes it was a gold punishment, especially early, so Riot has changed that

Blue Box: Neeko to Neeko + 2 coins

Gold Box: Neeko + 3 coins to Neeko + 5 coins

Your final position in the standings will now be determined once all combat has ended, instead of immediately upon taking lethal damage. Players who are eliminated n the same round will finish in order of: Least negative health total, if that’s tied, most health in the round prior to elimination. In the unlikely event that’s tied, the final standings for those tied players will be determined randomly

Bug fixes