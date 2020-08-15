Teamfight Tactics OCENA Qualifier Finals standings

Only two would advance to the first Galaxies Championship.

The best Teamfight Tactics players from Oceania and North American regions competed over the course of two days for a seat at the first Galaxies Championship.

Only two TFT players out of the total 24 competing at the OCENA Qualifier Finals would advance to the Galaxies Championship. Following numerous qualifiers over the course of 12 weeks, 24 players competed on Aug. 14 to 15. A full list of competitors from the regions, and how they qualified, can be found here.

Day one, Aug. 24

The first day of the Teamfight Tacitcs OCENA Qualifier Finals featured a total of five rounds. Only the top eight players, with the highest total points, advanced onto day two. Points were awarded per finish in each lobby, with eighth place earning one point and first place, eight points.

Round one

The first round in the feature lobby was fought in a normal Galaxy, with comps like Cybernetics and Mech placing in the top four throughout all three lobbies. Winners in round one were M35S WowitsPat, and Kiyoon.

Round two

Agon had disconnected during round one due to a power outage and was unable to connect via mobile to play in round two. This left lobby B in round two with seven players, as opposed to eight, and one of the most likely players to advance getting bumped due to circumstances beyond his control.

Standings heading into round two featured Grandvice8, PoltSC2, and ReplayReplay on the heels of the round one winners. Not too far behind the leaders was CottonTail, RobinSongz, k3soju, Delicious Milk, and Mismatched Socks.

Sphinx in the feature lobby was on the brink of elimination but slotted into Astro Sniper for a win-streak that would earn him a first-place finish. RobinSongz also finished first in lobby A, and OUBO in lobby B.

Round three

After two rounds of gameplay, RobinSongz and Grandvice8 were at the top of the leader board with 14 points. Close behind them was PoltSC2 at 13 points, along with OUBO, Mismatched Socks, k3soju, ReplayReplay, and M35S at 12 points.

The feature lobby was in Binary Star, with Kiyoon earning the first-place finish with Astro Sniper. Also finishing in first was Mismatched Socks in Lobby A, playing Blademaster with a perfect Master Yi, and Razza in lobby C.

Round four

Heading into round four, Agon was back on the scoreboard, able to return in round three. To keep scoring fair in regards to tiebreakers, Agon was given a score of zero for round two.

Mismatched Socks and RobinSongZ were at the top of the leaderboard with 20 points. OUBO was right on the leaders heels at 19 points, along with PoltSC2 at 18 points. Kiyoon and Grandvice8 were at 17 points and Krmx and ReplayReplay were at 16 points.

Sitting at two HP, Cottontail ran six Star Guardians to finish in first, beating out M35S who was dominating the lobby with Mech. Other lobby winners included Nhân Tâm TFT and RobinSongZ.

Round five

Heading into the last TFT round of the day, RobinSongZ was at the top of the leaderboard with 28 points. Mismatched socks were in second at 25 points, while Grandvice8 and PoltSC2 were tied in third at 24 points. Also seeking a top-eight finish was Cottontail, OUBO, M35S, ReplayReplay, Sphinx, and Krmx.

Standings for the OCENA Qualifier Finals will get updated following each round played.